Standing in his way at the iconic Circus Tavern was three-time Lakeside king Martin Adams and although the Thorn wasn't playing the underdog role that he used to thrive in on those previous occasions, he revelled as the favourite in a rampant 5-1 victory.

The 54-year-old, who overcame BDO stalwart Darryl Fitton to open his major account in the 2007 World Masters, made his name in the PDC when stunning Phil Taylor 11-5 in the 2012 UK Open final before increasing his tally further at the 2015 World Grand Prix with an forgettable 5-4 triumph over Michael van Gerwen.

🏆 Robert Thornton wins the inaugural World Seniors Darts Championship! 🤑 And it's great news for followers of our darts expert @ChrisHammer180 , who tipped him at 13/2! pic.twitter.com/zpj0e2jwMK

Thornton threw nine of the 17 180s and averaged just under 93 compared to Wolfie's highly-creditable 89, although he did miss five match darts to whitewash the 65-year-old in the fifth set.

Another five came and went in a nervy sixth set before he finally wrapped up an emotional victory in the deciding leg.

The Scotsman was averaging 119 when cruising through the opening set 3-0 in just 38 darts and although his levels dropped significantly from those astronomical levels in the second, he still did enough to take that one without dropping leg.

Wolfie, who won three World Masters titles during the peak of his career from 2007 and 2011, finally got a leg on the board at the start of the third but subsequently lost the next three to fall further behind as Thornton got his average back towards the 100 mark with the help of a fine 116 checkout.

The Thorn pinched the fourth in a deciding leg when Adams was waiting to come back on tops but was punished for those five missed match darts in the fourth leg of the fifth before losing the decider.

That merely delayed the inevitable, however, and despite spurning another five across the fourth and fifth legs of the sixth set, he eventually sealed the £30,000 top prize on double two.

Such a cheque - and the glory of lifting such a special trophy - will no doubt partly make up for the disappointment of missing out on a PDC Tour Card at Q School and on this evidence, he could well be back in the big leagues this time next year.