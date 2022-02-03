Peter Manley will renew his rivalry with Phil Taylor 12 years after their last televised meeting at the Circus Tavern after he came from a set down to defeat Deta Hedman at the World Seniors Championship.

One Dart lost 22 of their 25 matches between 1999 and 2010, including three World Championship finals at this iconic venue with scorelines of 6-2 (1999), 7-0 (2002) and 7-0 (2006), while their most recent major clash was also here in the 2010 Players Championship Finals, which the Power won 6-2 in legs.

Manley's only televised victories over his nemesis came in the 1999 World Matchplay semi-finals and the 2008 Premier League but now he has a chance to gain some belated revenge for those heavy defeats against the 16-time world champion.

The pantomime villain, who will face Taylor on Friday night, lacks match practice due to his busy pre-season work as chairman of the PDPA and he looked to be heading for an early exit when Hedman won the opening set.