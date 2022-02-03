A review of Thursday's action at the World Seniors Darts Championship, as Peter Manley set up a clash with Phil Taylor and Bob Anderson hit an iconic 180 in defeat to Robert Thornton.
Peter Manley will renew his rivalry with Phil Taylor 12 years after their last televised meeting at the Circus Tavern after he came from a set down to defeat Deta Hedman at the World Seniors Championship.
One Dart lost 22 of their 25 matches between 1999 and 2010, including three World Championship finals at this iconic venue with scorelines of 6-2 (1999), 7-0 (2002) and 7-0 (2006), while their most recent major clash was also here in the 2010 Players Championship Finals, which the Power won 6-2 in legs.
Manley's only televised victories over his nemesis came in the 1999 World Matchplay semi-finals and the 2008 Premier League but now he has a chance to gain some belated revenge for those heavy defeats against the 16-time world champion.
The pantomime villain, who will face Taylor on Friday night, lacks match practice due to his busy pre-season work as chairman of the PDPA and he looked to be heading for an early exit when Hedman won the opening set.
But a 117 checkout helped him gain some momentum as he won six of the next seven legs to move into a 2-1 set lead and although he missed five match darts in the fourth set, he even eventually scrambled over the line.
Former world champion Bob Anderson bowed out of in the opening match but not before delighting the fans - and earning a bow from his opponent Robert Thornton - with an iconic 180.
The Limestone Cowboy, who won the Lakeside title way back in 1988 and also landed three World Masters crowns in a row that same decade, was trailing 2-0 in what proved to be the third and final set when he produced his crowd-pleasing moment at the Circus Tavern, complete with his finger point celebration.
Thornton was waiting on tops and went on to complete a 3-0 victory over the 74-year-old with an impressive average of 94 as he laid down a marker for the rest of the legends in the field.
The Scotsman also threatened a nine-dart finish earlier in the contest with back-to-back maximums but couldn't get to the double on his third visit.
More to follow...
Thursday February 3
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC i Player/Website
First Round (Best of 5 sets)
Friday February 4
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC i Player/Website
First Round (Best of 5 sets)
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC i Player/Website
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
Saturday February 5
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC i Player/Website
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC i Player/Website
Quarter-Finals (Best of 5 sets)
Sunday February 6
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC i Player/Website
Semi-Finals (Best of 7 sets)
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC i Player/Website
Final (Best of 7 sets)