Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Cheltenham
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
darts icon
Sports
Golf
Snooker
Darts
Cricket
Tennis
Six Nations
Boxing / MMA
Other Sports
Who would win this all-Welsh clash?

Fantasy Darts: Who would win between Welsh legends Leighton Rees and Gerwyn Price?

By Paul Nicholson
19:58 · SUN March 28, 2021

The late, great Leighton Rees became the first ever world darts champion back in 1978 when defeating John Lowe in the BDO final and went on to enjoy a legendary career.

He was a cult hero from the mid 1970s until the 1990s due to his swagger and character but he was a great player too, putting in very big averages with very big darts in the days of very small trebles! Let's never forget that.

Wales did have more world champions but fastforward to 2021 and they now have the current king of the oche in Gerwyn Price, who is arguably the best his country as ever produced in terms of standard.

Would he beat Rees in a fantasy match with both playing at their best on the same kind of dart board?

Click here for Fantasy Darts episode one: Michael van Gerwen v Eric Bristow

FANTASY DARTS! Michael van Gerwen v Eric Bristow: Who wins?

Click here for Fantasy Darts episode two: Rob Cross v Keith Deller

FANTASY DARTS! Rob Cross v Keith Deller: Who wins?

Click here for Fantasy Darts episode three: Richie Burnett 1995 v Phil Taylor 1995

FANTASY DARTS! Phil Taylor 1995 v Richie Burnett 1995

Click here for Fantasy Darts episode four: Ted Hankey v Glen Durrant

Fantasy Darts: Ted Hankey (2000) v Glen Durrant (2019)

More darts content

Like what you've read?

Most Read

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content