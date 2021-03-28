Fantasy Darts: Who would win between Welsh legends Leighton Rees and Gerwyn Price?

The late, great Leighton Rees became the first ever world darts champion back in 1978 when defeating John Lowe in the BDO final and went on to enjoy a legendary career.

He was a cult hero from the mid 1970s until the 1990s due to his swagger and character but he was a great player too, putting in very big averages with very big darts in the days of very small trebles! Let's never forget that.

Wales did have more world champions but fastforward to 2021 and they now have the current king of the oche in Gerwyn Price, who is arguably the best his country as ever produced in terms of standard.

Would he beat Rees in a fantasy match with both playing at their best on the same kind of dart board?