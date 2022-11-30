MVG comfortably averaged over 100 for the event, which he won for the seventh time in his career, and it's no surprise to see him priced up as a clear 11/4 favourite to lift his fourth world title at the Ally Pally on January 3.

Considering he managed to win 'only' seven tournaments in 2020 and 2021 combined and failed to land a single televised event last year, it's been an incredible resurgence from the Dutchman as he sets his sights on reclaiming his position at the very summit of the sport.

Among his collection in 2022 are the prestigious Premier League, World Matchplay and the World Grand Prix as well as the Queensland Darts Masters, three European Tour events and a couple on the Pro Tour.

However, he concedes that the ever rising standard of darts and the strength in depth lower down the ranks mean the days of picking up as many as 25 titles like he did back in 2016 - including an astounding nine majors - are long gone and he therefore reassesses what he deems a successful year.

Van Gerwen is one of only four players to have ever managed 10 or more in a calendar year alongside Phil Taylor, John Part and Peter Wright while he himself has now managed the feat eight times since 2013 and reached at least 18 every year between 2015 and 2018.

He told Sporting Life Darts: "It's different times now and you can't really compare winning 10 titles with 25. The circumstances have changed and you can lose to more players these days.

"So I'm really happy with what I've done this year, especially in the big televised tournaments and that's kept my confidence up.

"I don't really call anyone a rival at the moment because there are loads of good players who you can lose to. Michael Smith, Joe Cullen, Jonny Clayton, Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price - there's loads!"

But despite showing everyone his emotional side during a tear-jerking trophy presentation in Minehead on Sunday, van Gerwen insists the rest of the 96-player field will be running scared of him.

He said: "The others are scared of me anyway so it doesn't matter if they see my softer side! They know I'm always capable of winning tournaments, I'm mentally strong and tough to beat - and winning another title proves that.

"Having those moments like nine-darters and 170s in big matches when you really need it is really encouraging, especially at the end of long weekends and lots of matches. It gives me a lot of joy and motivation because this is what you play for."

Van Gerwen won the World Championship back in 2014, 2017 and 2019 but despite admitting he probably should have lifted the Sid Waddell Trophy on more occasions, he's only focused on the future.

He said: "It would mean such a lot to do it at the World Championship. It's the most important tournament and like no other for the pressure and the different situations you find yourself in.

"I love it when the pressure is on - but my opponents have to find a way to put me under pressure in the first place!

"I could have won it five times already but I can't do anything about that now. It's not easy and I've made up for it by winning so many other tournaments."