The £500,000 three-day tournament is almost upon us as the top 64 players from the 2022 Players Championship Order of Merit - except Peter Wright - will compete for the title.

The defending champion had been set to take on European Championship winner Ross Smith in a blockbuster first round tie but he's withdrawn from the event for family reasons as wife Joanne continues to receive treatment following a gallbladder operation.

You can follow the tournament unfold here with the full results and daily round-ups while we also have details of all this year's Players Championship winners, past finals and prize money.

Players Championship Finals: Draw & tournament bracket

Scroll further down for daily schedule

ROUND ONE

(1) Damon Heta v (64) Ricardo Pietreczko

(32) Callan Rydz v (33) Madars Razma

(16) Andrew Gilding v (49) Ricky Evans

(17) Adrian Lewis v (48) Keane Barry

(8) Gerwyn Price v (57) Ryan Joyce

(25) Brendan Dolan v (40) Jermaine Wattimena

Gian van Veen v (56) Ross Smith *

(24) Jonny Clayton v (41) John O'Shea

(4) Dirk van Duijvenbode v (61) Mickey Mansell

(29) Daryl Gurney v (36) Keegan Brown

(13) Ryan Searle v (52) Mervyn King

(20) Stephen Bunting v (45) Jamie Hughes

(5) Rob Cross v (60) Kevin Doets

(28) Gabriel Clemens v (37) Gary Anderson

(12) Martin Schindler v (53) Vincent van der Voort

(21) Chris Dobey v (44) Geert Nentjes

(2) Luke Humphries v (63) Nathan Rafferty

(31) Jim Williams v (34) Mike De Decker

(15) Krzysztof Ratajski v (50) William O'Connor

(18) Jose De Sousa v (47) Danny Jansen

(7) Dave Chisnall v (58) Niels Zonneveld

(26) Scott Williams v (39) Alan Soutar

(10) Joe Cullen v (55) Rowby-John Rodriguez

(23) Kim Huybrechts v (42) Raymond van Barneveld

(3) Nathan Aspinall v (62) Martijn Kleermaker

(30) Matt Campbell v (35) Steve Beaton

(14) Danny Noppert v (51) Simon Whitlock

(19) James Wade v (46) Mensur Suljovic

(6) Michael Smith v (59) Ritchie Edhouse

(27) Dimitri Van den Bergh v (38) Martin Lukeman

(11) Josh Rock v (54) Cameron Menzies

(22) Michael van Gerwen v (43) Ryan Meikle

* Peter Wright withdrew, and was replaced by the next-ranked player from the Players Championship Order of Merit, Gian van Veen.

Players Championship Finals: Daily schedule & results

Click here for Sky Bet odds

Friday November 25

Session time 1030-1830

First Round (Best of 11 legs)

Main Stage (TV Coverage: ITV4)

Rob Cross v Kevin Doets

Joe Cullen v Rowby-John Rodriguez

Damon Heta v Ricardo Pietreczko

James Wade v Mensur Suljovic

Josh Rock v Cameron Menzies

Gian van Veen v Ross Smith

Nathan Aspinall v Martijn Kleermaker

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Martin Lukeman

Danny Noppert v Simon Whitlock

Michael Smith v Ritchie Edhouse

Gerwyn Price v Ryan Joyce

Kim Huybrechts v Raymond van Barneveld

Michael van Gerwen v Ryan Meikle

Luke Humphries v Nathan Rafferty

Stage Two

Andrew Gilding v Ricky Evans

Callan Rydz v Madars Razma

Daryl Gurney v Keegan Brown

Scott Williams v Alan Soutar

Brendan Dolan v Jermaine Wattimena

Jim Williams v Mike De Decker

Krzysztof Ratajski v William O'Connor

Adrian Lewis v Keane Barry

Jose de Sousa v Danny Jansen

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Mickey Mansell

Ryan Searle v Mervyn King

Stephen Bunting v Jamie Hughes

Chris Dobey v Geert Nentjes

Martin Schindler v Vincent van der Voort

Jonny Clayton v John O'Shea

Matt Campbell v Steve Beaton

Gabriel Clemens v Gary Anderson

Dave Chisnall v Niels Zonneveld

Saturday November 26

Afternoon Session (12.45pm)

Second Round (Best of 11 legs)

Main Stage (TV Coverage: ITV4)

Eight games

Stage Two

Eight games

Evening Session (7pm)

Third Round (Best of 19 legs)

TV Coverage: ITV4

Main Stage

Four games

Stage Two

Four games

Sunday November 27

Afternoon Session (12.45pm)

Quarter-Finals (Best of 19 legs)

TV Coverage: ITV4

Main Stage

Four games

Evening Session (7pm)

TV Coverage: ITV4

Semi-Finals (Best of 21 Legs)

Two games

Final (Best of 21 legs)

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

Plus PDC Unicorn World Youth Championship Final

What TV channel is the Players Championship Finals on?

The 2021 Players Championship Finals will be broadcast live on lTV4 and through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners. Stage Two will be streamed through PDCTV.

Players Championship Finals: Sky Bet odds

Click here for more darts odds from Sky Bet

Players Championship Finals: Qualification & Format

Qualification for the Players Championship Finals is based on performances across the series of 30 Players Championship tournaments (scroll down for full list of event winners) which have been held during 2022.

Each round will be played over the following legs:

First Round - Best of 11 legs

Second Round - Best of 11 legs

Third Round - Best of 19 legs

Quarter-Finals - Best of 19 legs

Semi-Finals - Best of 21 legs

Final - Best of 21 legs

There will be no tie-break in any match.