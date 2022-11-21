The £500,000 three-day tournament is almost upon us as the top 64 players from the 2022 Players Championship Order of Merit - except Peter Wright - will compete for the title.
The defending champion had been set to take on European Championship winner Ross Smith in a blockbuster first round tie but he's withdrawn from the event for family reasons as wife Joanne continues to receive treatment following a gallbladder operation.
You can follow the tournament unfold here with the full results and daily round-ups while we also have details of all this year's Players Championship winners, past finals and prize money.
Players Championship Finals: Draw & tournament bracket
Scroll further down for daily schedule
ROUND ONE
- (1) Damon Heta v (64) Ricardo Pietreczko
- (32) Callan Rydz v (33) Madars Razma
- (16) Andrew Gilding v (49) Ricky Evans
- (17) Adrian Lewis v (48) Keane Barry
- (8) Gerwyn Price v (57) Ryan Joyce
- (25) Brendan Dolan v (40) Jermaine Wattimena
- Gian van Veen v (56) Ross Smith *
- (24) Jonny Clayton v (41) John O'Shea
- (4) Dirk van Duijvenbode v (61) Mickey Mansell
- (29) Daryl Gurney v (36) Keegan Brown
- (13) Ryan Searle v (52) Mervyn King
- (20) Stephen Bunting v (45) Jamie Hughes
- (5) Rob Cross v (60) Kevin Doets
- (28) Gabriel Clemens v (37) Gary Anderson
- (12) Martin Schindler v (53) Vincent van der Voort
- (21) Chris Dobey v (44) Geert Nentjes
- (2) Luke Humphries v (63) Nathan Rafferty
- (31) Jim Williams v (34) Mike De Decker
- (15) Krzysztof Ratajski v (50) William O'Connor
- (18) Jose De Sousa v (47) Danny Jansen
- (7) Dave Chisnall v (58) Niels Zonneveld
- (26) Scott Williams v (39) Alan Soutar
- (10) Joe Cullen v (55) Rowby-John Rodriguez
- (23) Kim Huybrechts v (42) Raymond van Barneveld
- (3) Nathan Aspinall v (62) Martijn Kleermaker
- (30) Matt Campbell v (35) Steve Beaton
- (14) Danny Noppert v (51) Simon Whitlock
- (19) James Wade v (46) Mensur Suljovic
- (6) Michael Smith v (59) Ritchie Edhouse
- (27) Dimitri Van den Bergh v (38) Martin Lukeman
- (11) Josh Rock v (54) Cameron Menzies
- (22) Michael van Gerwen v (43) Ryan Meikle
* Peter Wright withdrew, and was replaced by the next-ranked player from the Players Championship Order of Merit, Gian van Veen.
Players Championship Finals: Daily schedule & results
Click here for Sky Bet odds
Friday November 25
Session time 1030-1830
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
Main Stage (TV Coverage: ITV4)
- Rob Cross v Kevin Doets
- Joe Cullen v Rowby-John Rodriguez
- Damon Heta v Ricardo Pietreczko
- James Wade v Mensur Suljovic
- Josh Rock v Cameron Menzies
- Gian van Veen v Ross Smith
- Nathan Aspinall v Martijn Kleermaker
- Dimitri Van den Bergh v Martin Lukeman
- Danny Noppert v Simon Whitlock
- Michael Smith v Ritchie Edhouse
- Gerwyn Price v Ryan Joyce
- Kim Huybrechts v Raymond van Barneveld
- Michael van Gerwen v Ryan Meikle
- Luke Humphries v Nathan Rafferty
Stage Two
- Andrew Gilding v Ricky Evans
- Callan Rydz v Madars Razma
- Daryl Gurney v Keegan Brown
- Scott Williams v Alan Soutar
- Brendan Dolan v Jermaine Wattimena
- Jim Williams v Mike De Decker
- Krzysztof Ratajski v William O'Connor
- Adrian Lewis v Keane Barry
- Jose de Sousa v Danny Jansen
- Dirk van Duijvenbode v Mickey Mansell
- Ryan Searle v Mervyn King
- Stephen Bunting v Jamie Hughes
- Chris Dobey v Geert Nentjes
- Martin Schindler v Vincent van der Voort
- Jonny Clayton v John O'Shea
- Matt Campbell v Steve Beaton
- Gabriel Clemens v Gary Anderson
- Dave Chisnall v Niels Zonneveld
Saturday November 26
Afternoon Session (12.45pm)
Second Round (Best of 11 legs)
Main Stage (TV Coverage: ITV4)
Stage Two
Evening Session (7pm)
Third Round (Best of 19 legs)
TV Coverage: ITV4
Main Stage
Stage Two
Sunday November 27
Afternoon Session (12.45pm)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 19 legs)
TV Coverage: ITV4
Main Stage
Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: ITV4
Semi-Finals (Best of 21 Legs)
Final (Best of 21 legs)
- Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2
Plus PDC Unicorn World Youth Championship Final
What TV channel is the Players Championship Finals on?
The 2021 Players Championship Finals will be broadcast live on lTV4 and through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners. Stage Two will be streamed through PDCTV.
Players Championship Finals: Sky Bet odds
Click here for more darts odds from Sky Bet
Players Championship Finals: Qualification & Format
Qualification for the Players Championship Finals is based on performances across the series of 30 Players Championship tournaments (scroll down for full list of event winners) which have been held during 2022.
Each round will be played over the following legs:
- First Round - Best of 11 legs
- Second Round - Best of 11 legs
- Third Round - Best of 19 legs
- Quarter-Finals - Best of 19 legs
- Semi-Finals - Best of 21 legs
- Final - Best of 21 legs
There will be no tie-break in any match.