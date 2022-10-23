Rock - a beaten finalist in Thursday's Players Championship 25 - has scooped five Development Tour titles since claiming his PDC Tour Card in January, and he joined the ProTour roll of honour with a magnificent victory at the Barnsley Metrodome.

The 21-year-old defied ten maximums from Humphries to run out an 8-5 winner in an exhilarating contest, averaging 108 and winning all eight legs in 15 darts or under to secure the £12,000 top prize.

Rock established an early 2-0 lead before Humphries responded to restore parity, though Rock regained his two-leg buffer in a crucial eighth leg, converting a two-dart 68 finish after the top seed had squandered three darts at double to level.

Humphries hit back with a superb 11-darter, and took out 109 to reduce the arrears to 6-5 after Rock had fired back with an 85 checkout on the bull moments earlier.

However, the Northern Irishman was unfazed, moving to the cusp of victory with a clinical 70 combination, before pinning tops to wrap up a landmark win inside 14 darts.

"My life has been massively transformed," admitted Rock, who moves up to tenth on the Players Championship Order of Merit.

"In the last two weeks I've probably been the happiest I have been since I've been playing darts. I have been very relaxed all weekend.

"If you can win one of these titles - there were 128 players in this room and I was number one today," added Rock, who will make his Cazoo World Championship debut at Alexandra Palace in December.

"I know I can win it. I know I can go on that stage and become World Champion. It won't be easy, but I'll give it a right go."