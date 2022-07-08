Sporting Life
Dirk van Duijvenbode
Dirk van Duijvenbode

Darts results: Dirk van Duijvenbode thrashes Gabriel Clemens to win Players Championship 18

By Sporting Life
18:42 · FRI July 08, 2022

Dirk van Duijvenbode won Players Championship 18 with a crushing 8-0 victory over Gabriel Clemens and afterwards claimed he's a World Matchplay contender.

More to follow...

