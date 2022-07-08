Dirk van Duijvenbode won Players Championship 18 with a crushing 8-0 victory over Gabriel Clemens and afterwards claimed he's a World Matchplay contender.
More to follow...
IT'S A WHITEWASH FOR THE TITLE!Absolutely incredible from Dirk van Duijvenbode as he crushes Gabriel Clemens 8-0 to secure the Players Championship 18 title!Clemens has never won a leg against Dirk van Duijvenbode, and that record continues 😱 pic.twitter.com/P61jwcvXMn— PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) July 8, 2022
"I think I am capable of winning the World Matchplay"Hear from Dirk van Duijvenbode as he secures his third PDC ProTour title and he looks forward to the big one just around the corner... pic.twitter.com/WxAZCOjatJ— PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) July 8, 2022
