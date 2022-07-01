The full draw, schedule and results from the 2022 Betfred World Matchplay, which takes place at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool from July 16-24.
The PDC's second-longest running major, which was first staged in 1994 darts event of the summer, is almost upon as 32 players featuring the likes of Gerwyn Price, Michael van Gerwen, and defending champion Peter Wright head to the iconic Winter Gardens for the Phil Taylor trophy and £700,000 in prize money
Here, you can follow the event unfold with the results and daily round-ups while there's also details on stats, how the players qualified, prize money and a history section.
Draw will appear when announced by the PDC after the qualification cut-off on July 11
Saturday July 16 (1900 BST)
First Round (best of 19 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Sunday July 17
Afternoon Session (1300 BST)
First Round (best of 19 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Evening Session (1930 BST)
First Round (best of 19 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Monday July 18 (1900 BST)
First Round (best of 19 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Tuesday July 19 (1900 BST)
Second Round (best of 21 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Wednesday July 20 (1900 BST)
Second Round (best of 21 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Thursday July 21 (1900 BST)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Friday July 22 (1900 BST)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Saturday July 23 (1900 BST)
Semi-Finals (best of 33 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Sunday July 24 (2030 BST)
Final (best of 35 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
The tournament will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, on PDCTV for Rest of the World Subscribers and through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and RTL7.
Tickets are still available and range from £21 to £26 for a balcony ticket and £31 to £51 for a table ticket.
The World Matchplay is played in a legs format. Each game must be won by two clear legs, with up to a maximum of five additional legs being played before the sixth additional leg is sudden-death. For example, should a First Round game (best of 19 legs) reach 12-12, then the 25th leg would be the final and deciding leg.
SEEDS
The qualification race ends on July 11 but as these stand, these will be the 16 seeded players from the main PDC Order Of Merit.
The next on the list is Ryan Searle on £304,000 and is realistically the only player who can sneak into the seedings before the cut-off
UNSEEDED PLAYERS
The unseeded players are the top 16 on the one-year ProTour Order of Merit who hadn't already qualified via the above list.
There are as many as 14 players within £10,000 of Adrian Lewis and Ross Smith while Razma and Gilding are the other players still with work to do to book their spots.
Since the World Matchplay was first held back in 1994, when Larry Butler beat Dennis Priestley, there has only been eight different winners of this PDC major.
Unsurprisingly the most dominant player in its 21-year history is Phil Taylor with 16 titles - the last of which coming on his farewell appearance in 2017 - while Michael van Gerwen and Rod Harrington are the only other players to have lifted the trophy more than once.
The Power hit the first ever nine-dart finish to be broadcast live on UK television during the 2002 World Matchplay while he repeated the feat during the 2014 edition on his way to a seventh-straight Blackpool title.
The previous year he'd managed an astonishing three-dart average of 111.23 during his final victory over Adrian Lewis.
Taylor's seven-year winning streak from 2008 to 2014 was ended in 2015 when Michael van Gerwen emerged triumphed with a 18-12 victory over James Wade before winning it again 12 months later.
The Dutchman was favourite to defend his crown for a third time but Taylor had other ideas as he knocked him out en route to winning an emotional 16th title before his retirement.
The final of 2018 ended up being one of the most dramatic in the tournament's history, with Gary Anderson clinching the title for the first time thanks to a 21-18 victory over Mensur Suljovic having earlier hit a nine-dart finish against Joe Cullen.
Rob Cross, Dimitri Van den Bergh and Peter Wright are the most recent players to get their names on the trophy.
Past Finals
Final scores in legs
World Matchplay Most Titles