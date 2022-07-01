Sporting Life
Peter Wright is the World Matchplay champion (Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)
Peter Wright is the World Matchplay champion (Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)

World Matchplay Darts 2022: Draw, schedule, results, betting odds and Sky TV coverage details

By Sporting Life
12:57 · FRI July 01, 2022

The full draw, schedule and results from the 2022 Betfred World Matchplay, which takes place at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool from July 16-24.

The PDC's second-longest running major, which was first staged in 1994 darts event of the summer, is almost upon as 32 players featuring the likes of Gerwyn Price, Michael van Gerwen, and defending champion Peter Wright head to the iconic Winter Gardens for the Phil Taylor trophy and £700,000 in prize money

Here, you can follow the event unfold with the results and daily round-ups while there's also details on stats, how the players qualified, prize money and a history section.

World Matchplay Darts 2022: Draw and tournament bracket

Draw will appear when announced by the PDC after the qualification cut-off on July 11

World Matchplay Darts: Daily Schedule

  • Click here for Sky Bet odds
  • * Each game must be won by two clear legs, with up to a maximum of five additional legs being played before the sixth additional leg is sudden-death

Saturday July 16 (1900 BST)
First Round (best of 19 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports

  • Four matches

Sunday July 17
Afternoon Session (1300 BST)
First Round (best of 19 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports

  • Four matches

Evening Session (1930 BST)
First Round (best of 19 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports

  • Four matches

Monday July 18 (1900 BST)
First Round (best of 19 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports

  • Four matches

Tuesday July 19 (1900 BST)
Second Round (best of 21 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports

  • Four matches

Wednesday July 20 (1900 BST)
Second Round (best of 21 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports

  • Four matches

Thursday July 21 (1900 BST)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports

  • Two matches

Friday July 22 (1900 BST)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports

  • Two matches

Saturday July 23 (1900 BST)
Semi-Finals (best of 33 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports

  • Two matches

Sunday July 24 (2030 BST)
Final (best of 35 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

Sky Bet's World Matchplay Pre-Tournament Odds

Click here for a full list of Sky Bet's odds

Where can I watch the World Matchplay on television?

The tournament will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, on PDCTV for Rest of the World Subscribers and through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and RTL7.

Can I still buy tickets for the World Matchplay?

Tickets are still available and range from £21 to £26 for a balcony ticket and £31 to £51 for a table ticket.

Click here to purchase tickets

World Matchplay Format

  • First Round - Best of 19 legs
  • Second Round - Best of 21 legs
  • Quarter-Finals - Best of 31 legs
  • Semi-Finals - Best of 33 legs
  • Final - Best of 35 legs

The World Matchplay is played in a legs format. Each game must be won by two clear legs, with up to a maximum of five additional legs being played before the sixth additional leg is sudden-death. For example, should a First Round game (best of 19 legs) reach 12-12, then the 25th leg would be the final and deciding leg.

Prize Fund

  • Winner - £150,000
  • Runner-Up - £70,000
  • Semi-Finalists - £50,000
  • Quarter-Finalists - £25,000
  • Second Round Losers - £15,000
  • First Round Losers - £10,000
  • Total - £700,000

How the players qualified

SEEDS

The qualification race ends on July 11 but as these stand, these will be the 16 seeded players from the main PDC Order Of Merit.

  1. Peter Wright £1,194,500
  2. Gerwyn Price £1,181,250
  3. Michael van Gerwen £645,000
  4. Michael Smith £641,000
  5. James Wade £565,000
  6. Gary Anderson £477,000
  7. José de Sousa £458,250
  8. Dimitri Van den Bergh £440,000
  9. Jonny Clayton £439,500
  10. Rob Cross £401,250
  11. Danny Noppert £360,750
  12. Joe Cullen £360,250
  13. Luke Humphries £337,250
  14. Dirk van Duijvenbode £323,250
  15. Dave Chisnall £314,000
  16. Krzysztof Ratajski £311,250

The next on the list is Ryan Searle on £304,000 and is realistically the only player who can sneak into the seedings before the cut-off

UNSEEDED PLAYERS

The unseeded players are the top 16 on the one-year ProTour Order of Merit who hadn't already qualified via the above list.

  1. Damon Heta
  2. Ryan Searle
  3. Nathan ASpinall
  4. Martin Schindler
  5. Callan Rydz
  6. Daryl Gurney
  7. Kim Huybrechts
  8. Brendan Dolan
  9. Martin Lukeman
  10. Chris Dobey
  11. Stephen Bunting
  12. Gabriel Clemens
  13. Madars Razma
  14. Andrew Gilding
  15. Adrian Lewis
  16. Ross Smith

There are as many as 14 players within £10,000 of Adrian Lewis and Ross Smith while Razma and Gilding are the other players still with work to do to book their spots.

World Matchplay History

Since the World Matchplay was first held back in 1994, when Larry Butler beat Dennis Priestley, there has only been eight different winners of this PDC major.

Unsurprisingly the most dominant player in its 21-year history is Phil Taylor with 16 titles - the last of which coming on his farewell appearance in 2017 - while Michael van Gerwen and Rod Harrington are the only other players to have lifted the trophy more than once.

The Power hit the first ever nine-dart finish to be broadcast live on UK television during the 2002 World Matchplay while he repeated the feat during the 2014 edition on his way to a seventh-straight Blackpool title.

The previous year he'd managed an astonishing three-dart average of 111.23 during his final victory over Adrian Lewis.

Taylor's seven-year winning streak from 2008 to 2014 was ended in 2015 when Michael van Gerwen emerged triumphed with a 18-12 victory over James Wade before winning it again 12 months later.

The Dutchman was favourite to defend his crown for a third time but Taylor had other ideas as he knocked him out en route to winning an emotional 16th title before his retirement.

The final of 2018 ended up being one of the most dramatic in the tournament's history, with Gary Anderson clinching the title for the first time thanks to a 21-18 victory over Mensur Suljovic having earlier hit a nine-dart finish against Joe Cullen.

Rob Cross, Dimitri Van den Bergh and Peter Wright are the most recent players to get their names on the trophy.

Past Finals

Final scores in legs

  • 1994 - Larry Butler 16-12 Dennis Priestley
  • 1995 - Phil Taylor 16-11 Dennis Priestley
  • 1996 - Peter Evison 16-14 Dennis Priestley
  • 1997 - Phil Taylor 16-11 Alan Warriner
  • 1998 - Rod Harrington 19-17 Ronnie Baxter
  • 1999 - Rod Harrington 19-17 Peter Manley
  • 2000 - Phil Taylor 18-12 Alan Warriner
  • 2001 - Phil Taylor 18-10 Richie Burnett
  • 2002 - Phil Taylor 18-16 John Part
  • 2003 - Phil Taylor 18-12 Wayne Mardle
  • 2004 - Phil Taylor 18-8 Mark Dudbridge
  • 2005 - Colin Lloyd 18-12 John Part
  • 2006 - Phil Taylor 18-9 James Wade
  • 2007 - James Wade 18-7 Terry Jenkins
  • 2008 - Phil Taylor 18-11 James Wade
  • 2009 - Phil Taylor 18-4 Terry Jenkins
  • 2010 - Phil Taylor 18-12 Raymond van Barneveld
  • 2011 - Phil Taylor 18-8 James Wade
  • 2012 - Phil Taylor 18-15 James Wade
  • 2013 - Phil Taylor 18-13 Adrian Lewis
  • 2014 - Phil Taylor 18-9 Michael van Gerwen
  • 2015 - Michael van Gerwen 18-12 James Wade
  • 2016 - Michael van Gerwen 18-10 Phil Taylor
  • 2017 - Phil Taylor 18-8 Peter Wright
  • 2018 - Gary Anderson 21-19 Mensur Suljovic
  • 2019 - Rob Cross 18-13 Michael Smith
  • 2020 - Dimitri Van den Bergh 18-10 Gary Anderson
  • 2020 - Peter Wright 18-9 Dimitri Van den Bergh

World Matchplay Most Titles

  • Phil Taylor - 16
  • Michael van Gerwen - 2
  • Rod Harrington - 2
  • Peter Wright - 1
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh - 1
  • Rob Cross - 1
  • Gary Anderson - 1
  • Larry Butler - 1
  • Peter Evison - 1
  • Colin Lloyd - 1
  • James Wade - 1

