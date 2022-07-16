The Welshman continued to battle away, but although Rodriguez spurned two match darts for a 10-6 success, the former World Cup runner-up responded with a tidy 13-dart hold to seal the deal.

Clayton stopped the rot with a superb 130 finish in leg nine, but that was usurped by a stunning 156 finish from Rodriguez moments later, who then held throw in leg 11 to establish a three-leg buffer.

Rodriguez trailed 3-2 at the first interval despite averaging in three figures, but the Austrian was unfazed, reeling off three consecutive legs to seize the initiative.

Rodriguez averaged 99 to complete a 10-7 success against Clayton, who becomes the first seed to exit this year’s tournament.

BIG SHOCK ON THE OPENING NIGHT! Rowby-John Rodriguez proves his prowess on his World Matchplay debut, beating number eight seed Jonny Clayton 10-7! Some performance from the Austrian 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/p7HdL735qQ

“I am confident. I’m in really good form at the moment, and in my mind I can beat everybody,” reflected Rodriguez, who will take on Dimitri Van den Bergh in a mouth-watering last 16 tie.

“Dimitri is one of my best friends. We will have a great game, and the better player will win on the day.”

Bergh is king

Van den Bergh sent out a statement to his title rivals at the Winter Gardens, powering past Callan Rydz to kick off his bid for a second World Matchplay crown.

The 2020 champion – a runner-up 12 months ago – landed a World Series of Darts double in Copenhagen and Amsterdam last month, and he maintained that sparkling form with an emphatic 10-2 victory over the emerging North East star.

Van den Bergh raced into a commanding lead following a blistering start, which saw him land four 180s and produce legs of 11 and 12 darts to storm 4-1 ahead with a 108 average.

Rydz doubled his tally with a 14-darter, but a 116 finish from Van den Bergh in leg seven sparked a run of six consecutive legs, before the ninth seed sealed his progression with a spectacular 137 finish.

“I’m very proud of the way I played today, especially with the level of opponent I was up against,” said the Belgian, who averaged 100 and converted 71% of his attempts at double.

“The crowd are amazing. Every time I hear them singing my name, it makes me so happy. I’m here to do a job, I’m here to chase my dream, and I cannot wait for my next match.”

Wright on cue

Peter Wright is aiming to become just the fourth player in World Matchplay history to retain the coveted Phil Taylor Trophy, and he eased through to round two with a routine 10-4 win over debutant Razma.

The world number one punished a sluggish start from the Latvian to race into a 5-0 lead, landing a brace of 13-darters and converting a clinical 100 kill during the opening session.

Wright, who averaged 97 and fired in seven 180s, stretched his lead to 8-2 before Razma hit back with consecutive 14-darters, but a sublime 157 checkout in the penultimate leg catapulted him to a resounding victory.