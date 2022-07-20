Peter Wright defied Krzysztof Ratajski's stirring comeback to reach the World Matchplay quarter-finals with a memorable 13-11 victory in Blackpool.

The defending champion looked in cruise control early on when a pair of 100+ checkouts of 125 and 127 put him 5-2 ahead before his second 11-darter of the match opened up a 7-3 advantage on a boiling Winter Gardens stage. But Ratajski, who hasn't enjoyed his best season so far, hit back with four legs on the spin to level what was quickly turning into an absorbing encounter. After the next two legs were shared, Wright produced a superb 10-darter only for the Polish Eagle to respond with a classy leg in 12 when Snakebite waited on 84. The world champion punished Ratajski for three missed darts at double 18 to move to within of one leg of victory but he then spurned three match darts in the next, as his opponent forced a tie-break with a fine finish under immense pressure from 77. The next two legs were shared before Wright took out 96 for an 11-darter for a 12-11 lead and then broke the Ratajski resistance in the next to finally seal victory.

“I really enjoyed it,” said Wright, who averaged 103.5 and landed 10 of the 17 180s to set up a last eight showdown against Dimitri Van den Bergh in a repeat of last year’s final. “You need to be in matches like that sometimes to see where you are. That has definitely got me ready for Dimitri now. “Dimitri is playing really well. He has won two World Series titles recently, he’s taken his game to the next level, so it should be another tight game. Bring it on!” Van den Bergh recovered from a sluggish start to complete an 11-6 victory over debutant Rowby-John Rodriguez in Tuesday evening’s opener. The 2020 champion, bidding to reach a third consecutive World Matchplay final and second in Blackpool, reeled off four straight legs to establish a 4-2 cushion - an advantage he would never relinquish.

Rodriguez spurned one dart at double 16 to level at five apiece in a crucial tenth leg, and he was suitably punished by the Belgian, who extended his lead to 8-4 to pile on the pain. The Austrian reduced the arrears with a fifth maximum and a 13-darter, but this only provided a temporary reprieve, as Van den Bergh wrapped up a convincing victory with a stunning 146 outshot. “I have dreams that I am chasing. I’m loving it,” said Van den Bergh, who averaged 98.62, landed six 180s and converted 11 of his 18 attempts at double. “Rowby is one of my best friends. He is a class player and he’s finally showing what he can do. “You cannot give these players chances. I want to improve because at the moment I don’t feel like I’m playing fantastically, but I’m so working so hard.” Michael Van Gerwen’s hopes of a World Matchplay hat-trick are still alive, after he eased past a lacklustre Joe Cullen to seal his spot in his eighth quarter-final.

The Dutchman was below-par in his opening round win over Adrian Lewis, yet he showed no signs of fragility in the early exchanges against Cullen, racing into a 4-1 lead with an imperious 111 average. The pair traded four consecutive 180s in a remarkable fifth leg, and the high-scoring continued in leg six, as Cullen cut the deficit with a 12-dart break to double his tally. However, the Masters champion never recovered from squandering four darts at double to level proceedings, with Van Gerwen winning seven of the final nine legs to complete a comprehensive 11-5 success. “I was on a mission. I started off really well and that gave me a lot of confidence,” said the three-time World Champion. “I’m still not 100%, everybody knows that, but even when I’m at 90%, I can beat everybody in this tournament. “This is one of the most important tournaments of the year. You want to perform here, and I’m so glad to be in the quarter-finals.” Van Gerwen will take on Nathan Aspinall in the last eight, after the former UK Open champion produced an impressive late flurry to edge out 2007 champion James Wade 11-9 in a high-quality contest. Wade landed three ton-plus checkouts within the opening ten legs, taking out 126, 105 and 118 finishes to level at five apiece, before winning back-to-back legs in just 27 darts to move 7-5 ahead. Aspinall responded emphatically, following up a 13-darter with a 68 finish, before landing a crucial 82 checkout on tops in leg 17 to secure the lead, which he cemented with a comfortable hold of throw. Wade preserved his hopes with a 13-darter, but the Stockport star stormed to victory in sensational style, following up a third maximum with an 81 combination for a 12-dart hold. “Every game I play is always a battle. James is a fantastic player. I knew it was going to be a tough game,” reflected Aspinall, who was beaten by Van Gerwen at the same stage of last year's tournament. “I really enjoyed it. I struggled in the middle part of the game, but I think my will to win got me through that in the end. “I’m still learning all the time and I’ve learned a lot about my myself this week. I want to win it. I want this to be the year of the Asp.”