World Matchplay darts: Peter Wright beats Dimitri Van den Bergh 18-9 to win the title at the Winter Gardens

Peter Wright won his first World Matchplay title by defeating defending champion Dimitri Van den Bergh 18-9 with a dominant display at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

Follow @ChrisHammer180 on Twitter An emotional Snakebite, who dedicated the victory to his wife Jo in a tear-jerking speech, becomes just the fifth player in history behind Phil Taylor, Michael van Gerwen, Gary Anderson and Rob Cross to complete a World Championship-World Matchplay career double but it's perhaps more remarkable that he's won both a year either side of his 50th birthday. Wright first hit our TV screens way back at the Lakeside in 1995 but after an early exit to Richie Burnett he subsequently turned his back on the game for 12 years before relaunching himself as a professional darts player thanks to support and encouragement from his wife and that has continued to spur him on to greatness throughout his career. She was back in the crowd for the first time this week following her recent back surgery and there was hardly a dry eye in the house during his victory speech, as beaten Van den Bergh also broke down in tears at the sight of his 'adopted' father and former landlord with the Phil Taylor Trophy in his hands. The defending champion has always attributed a huge part of his transformation into a major winner down to the three months he spent at Wright's house during the first lockdown, but ultimately the master didn't teach his apprentice all of his mastery.

🏆 Wins the Worlds at 49

🏆 Wins the World Matchplay at 51



👏 26 years after his TV debut at the Lakeside, Peter Wright becomes the fifth player to complete this incredible double behind Phil Taylor, MVG, Anderson & Cross!pic.twitter.com/HDoQIWv7x8 — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) July 25, 2021

Last month Snakebite bullishly predicted he'd win both the World Matchplay and World Championship this season - albeit only advising punters stake £1 or 50p at odds of around 88/1 - and having completed part one in brutal fashion, he's now 8/1 to win his second world title at the Ally Pally. More to follow shortly...

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡 🏆



An emotional night for Peter Wright as he finally gets his hands on the World Matchplay trophy...



He said he'd win it and he did just that 👏 pic.twitter.com/ruCCBhsmG9 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) July 25, 2021

"THIS IS FOR JO" 🏆



Watch as an emotional Peter Wright dedicates his first-ever World Matchplay win to his wife, Jo.



📺 Sky Sports Arena & Main Event

✍ Live blog: https://t.co/Qc5BQoZJvJ

#️⃣ #WorldMatchplayDarts

Dimitri Van den Bergh 9-18 Peter Wright: Leg-by-leg report and statistics Averages Van den Bergh: 100.91

Wright: 104.99 180s Van den Bergh: 11

Wright: 10 Doubles Van den Bergh: 9/33

Wright: 17/30 Highest Checkouts Van den Bergh: 105

Wright: 89

Leg 27 (Wright throwing first)

It's all over as Wright pins double nine to win his maiden World Matchplay title with a 13-darter!

Van den Bergh 9-18 Wright

It's all over as Wright pins double nine to win his maiden World Matchplay title with a 13-darter! Leg 26 (VDB throwing first)

Van den Bergh saves the match with a 105 checkout - the first above 100 tonight - as Wright waited on double 16 following three successive 100+ visits but it's all about adding respectability to the scoreline now.

Van den Bergh 9-17 Wright

𝟭𝟬𝟱 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗜𝗦𝗛



Sheer composure from Dimitri there as he pins the first ton-plus finish of the match!



Can he?! pic.twitter.com/WvUwUdhqVT — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) July 25, 2021

FIFTH INTERVAL: Van den Bergh 8-17 Wright Sky Bet latest odds: You can't back Peter Wright now but Van den Bergh is 100/1 to pull off a miracle. The 180s market is level pegging and they can both be backed at 2/1 apiece, with the tie 5/4. Click here now for all the Sky Bet live darts markets including most 180s & highest checkout. Averages Van den Bergh: 100.62

Wright: 104.99 180s Van den Bergh: 10

Wright: 10 Doubles Van den Bergh: 8/32

Wright: 17/29 Highest Checkouts Van den Bergh: 96

Wright: 89

𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗔𝗪𝗔𝗬!



A perfectly pinned bullseye puts Wright just a leg away from World Matchplay GLORY!



Van den Bergh with it all to do... pic.twitter.com/AxKGHPOsny — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) July 25, 2021

Leg 25 (Wright throwing first)

Wright's throw is put under pressure by three big 100+ visits but a pair of 140s of his own is followed by an 84 checkout on the bullseye as Van den Bergh waited on 40 to pull a consolation leg back.

Van den Bergh 8-17 Wright

Wright's throw is put under pressure by three big 100+ visits but a pair of 140s of his own is followed by an 84 checkout on the bullseye as Van den Bergh waited on 40 to pull a consolation leg back. Leg 24 (VDB throwing first)

Van den Bergh starts the next leg with back-to-back 180s but Wright follows up his opening 134 with a maximum of his own to stay right in contention. The defending champion can't complete the nine and leaves himself 82, which he's unable to take out and then blows another three in trying to finish from 40. Wright then cleans up for a 14-dart break. Just tow legs to go.

Van den Bergh 8-16 Wright

Van den Bergh starts the next leg with back-to-back 180s but Wright follows up his opening 134 with a maximum of his own to stay right in contention. The defending champion can't complete the nine and leaves himself 82, which he's unable to take out and then blows another three in trying to finish from 40. Wright then cleans up for a 14-dart break. Just tow legs to go. Leg 23 (Wright throwing first)

Van den Bergh needs something special - and then some - but he nearly does it with back-to-back 180s at the start of the leg before a visit of 125 leaves him 16. However he misses all three darts at doubles to leave himself on double one and the the door open for Wright, who then can't finish 120. Van den Bergh can't get out of the madhouse and watches Wright complete a killer of an 18-dart hold.

Van den Bergh 7-15 Wright

Van den Bergh needs something special - and then some - but he nearly does it with back-to-back 180s at the start of the leg before a visit of 125 leaves him 16. However he misses all three darts at doubles to leave himself on double one and the the door open for Wright, who then can't finish 120. Van den Bergh can't get out of the madhouse and watches Wright complete a killer of an 18-dart hold. Leg 22 (VDB throwing first)

Van den Bergh's throw was always under pressure in this leg and after spurning one attempt at double 12, for a 97 checkout, Wright punishes him from 62 to complete a 15-dart break. Surely there's no way back.

Van den Bergh 8-14 Wright

Van den Bergh's throw was always under pressure in this leg and after spurning one attempt at double 12, for a 97 checkout, Wright punishes him from 62 to complete a 15-dart break. Surely there's no way back. Leg 21 (Wright throwing first)

An easy hold for Wright to calm any sign of nerves as a ninth 180 followers a pair of 140s en route to an 11 darter, with VDB back on 242.

Van den Bergh 7-13 Wright

FOURTH INTERVAL: Van den Bergh 8-12 Wright Sky Bet latest odds: Peter Wright is now 1/16 to close out the match while Dimitri Van den Bergh is just about clinging on at 7/1 in his attempts to pull off an incredible comeback. Click here now for all the Sky Bet live darts markets including most 180s & highest checkout. Averages Van den Bergh: 100.91

Wright: 104.17 180s Van den Bergh: 6

Wright: 8 Doubles Van den Bergh: 8/22

Wright: 12/22 Highest Checkouts Van den Bergh: 96

Wright: 89

𝗛𝗨𝗚𝗘 𝗗𝗔𝗥𝗧



That could be massive from Van den Bergh, pinning D13 last dart in hand to reduce the deficit to four at the break... pic.twitter.com/gotrj9oTOX — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) July 25, 2021

Leg 20 (VDB throwing first)

The defending champion's sixth 180 follows visits of 100 and 140 to get his average over 102 but he has to survive Wright's 170 checkout attempt before holding his nerve on the awkward double 13 with his last dart in hand.

Van den Bergh 8-12 Wright

The defending champion's sixth 180 follows visits of 100 and 140 to get his average over 102 but he has to survive Wright's 170 checkout attempt before holding his nerve on the awkward double 13 with his last dart in hand. Leg 19 (Wright throwing first)

Wright takes out 80 under pressure for a 15 darter while Van den Bergh waited hopefully on 64 to claw another leg back. Just six away from his first World Matchplay title now.

Van den Bergh 7-12 Wright

Wright takes out 80 under pressure for a 15 darter while Van den Bergh waited hopefully on 64 to claw another leg back. Just six away from his first World Matchplay title now. Leg 18 (VDB throwing first)

Van den Bergh immediately responds to Wright's eighth 180 with his fifth to leave 84, which he takes out to complete a much-needed hold in 12 darts. Snakebite had also left himself 84 and you wouldn't have backed against him to finish it.

Van den Bergh 7-11 Wright

𝟭𝟮-𝗗𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗘𝗥!



Much better from Dimitri there as he pins D11 for an 84 finish and he's back within four! pic.twitter.com/AKJHNswDMQ — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) July 25, 2021

Leg 17 (Wright throwing first)

Wright's seventh maximum pretty much snuffs out any chance VDB had of breaking as he then pins double 16 for a 14-darter.

Van den Bergh 6-11 Wright

Wright's seventh maximum pretty much snuffs out any chance VDB had of breaking as he then pins double 16 for a 14-darter. Leg 16 (VDB throwing first)

Pumped up celebrations from Van den Bergh, who holds his throw under immense pressure with a 96 checkout that completes a 15-darter. Wright was waiting to pounce on double tops so nothing VDB does is coming easy right now.

Van den Bergh 6-10 Wright

THIRD INTERVAL: Van den Bergh 5-10 Wright Sky Bet latest odds: Peter Wright has drifted slightly to 1/20 from 1/33 while Dimitri Van den Bergh is now 8/1 from 10/1 since the previous interval. Still asking a lot though to put it mildly. Click here now for all the Sky Bet live darts markets including most 180s & highest checkout. Averages Van den Bergh: 100.12

Wright: 104.17 180s Van den Bergh: 4

Wright: 6 Doubles Van den Bergh: 5/16

Wright: 10/20 Highest Checkouts Van den Bergh: 94

Wright: 89

𝘽𝙐𝙇𝙇𝙎𝙀𝙔𝙀



Could that be the spark that ignites a comeback?!



Dimitri Van den Bergh breaks in the final leg before the interval and he's within five of Wright... pic.twitter.com/c1VVHA3PgY — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) July 25, 2021

Leg 15 (Wright throwing first)

It's probably far too little too late but a huge show of relief from Van den Bergh as he nails the pin for an 87 checkout that breaks the Wright throw. Snakebite had left himself 24 after a superb visit of 134 and looked almost certain to go 11-4 up.

Van den Bergh 5-10 Wright

It's probably far too little too late but a huge show of relief from Van den Bergh as he nails the pin for an 87 checkout that breaks the Wright throw. Snakebite had left himself 24 after a superb visit of 134 and looked almost certain to go 11-4 up. Leg 14 (VDB throwing first)

Snakebite knocks the stuffing out of Van den Bergh with visits of 140, 180 and 145 before double 18 seals a superb 10-darter for yet another break. This is bordering on unplayable.

Van den Bergh 4-10 Wright

Snakebite knocks the stuffing out of Van den Bergh with visits of 140, 180 and 145 before double 18 seals a superb 10-darter for yet another break. This is bordering on unplayable. Leg 13 (Wright throwing first)

Normal service resumed - just - as Wright pins double 18 for a nervy 15-darter as Van den Bergh waited to come back on 63 following three 100+ visits which means he too is averaging over 100 now.

Van den Bergh 4-9 Wright

Normal service resumed - just - as Wright pins double 18 for a nervy 15-darter as Van den Bergh waited to come back on 63 following three 100+ visits which means he too is averaging over 100 now. Leg 12 (VDB throwing first)

This is much better from Van den Bergh, who follows up an opening visit of 100 with his fourth 180 of the match before a score of 127 leaves him 94, which he takes out for a classy 12-darter.

Van den Bergh 4-8 Wright

This is much better from Van den Bergh, who follows up an opening visit of 100 with his fourth 180 of the match before a score of 127 leaves him 94, which he takes out for a classy 12-darter. Leg 11 (Wright throwing first)

Wright surprisingly spurns two darts at doubles before Van den Bergh fails attempt to take out 134 for a much-needed break. However he gets another chance after Snakebite misses all three outside of double five and this time he takes it with a last dart in hand on double 16.

Van den Bergh 3-8 Wright

SECOND INTERVAL: Van den Bergh 2-8 Wright Sky Bet latest odds: Peter Wright is now 1/33 favourite to win his first World Matchplay while Dimitri Van den Bergh is way out at 10/1 to mount a stunning comeback. Click here now for all the Sky Bet live darts markets including most 180s & highest checkout. Averages Van den Bergh: 99.55

Wright: 105.54 180s Van den Bergh: 3

Wright: 4 Doubles Van den Bergh: 2/12

Wright: 8/11 Highest Checkouts Van den Bergh: 48

Wright: 89

𝗪𝗥𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗜𝗡 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗧𝗥𝗢𝗟



Peter Wright is cruising to a first World Matchplay title, with three breaks in his favour and a commanding 8-2 lead! pic.twitter.com/7zHGXfgQDF — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) July 25, 2021

Leg 10 (VDB throwing first)

Relentless darts from Wright is strangling Van den Bergh up on the oche. A fourth maximum sandwiched between 140 and 105 sets up a 12-darter with a 76 checkout while his opponent was still back on 150. Sensational darts and surely there's no way back for the defending champion now.

Van den Bergh 2-8 Wright

Relentless darts from Wright is strangling Van den Bergh up on the oche. A fourth maximum sandwiched between 140 and 105 sets up a 12-darter with a 76 checkout while his opponent was still back on 150. Sensational darts and surely there's no way back for the defending champion now. Leg Nine (Wright throwing first)

Van den Bergh fails to take out 132 after a sloppy first dart at the bullseye and Wright cleans up 80 in two darts to complete a 14-darter that puts him in an ominous position right now.

Van den Bergh 2-7 Wright

𝗔𝗡𝗢𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗥 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞



Peter Wright is definitely in the driving seat now as he gets a second break under his belt and he's throwing for a 7-2 lead! pic.twitter.com/QVjvoPGmsS — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) July 25, 2021

Leg Eight (VDB throwing first)

Wright's third 180 of the match sets up a second break of throw for Snakebite and suddenly he can't seem to miss a thing. He's 6/8 on his doubles and now averaging 104. Already it's a long way back for the defending champion.

Van den Bergh 2-6 Wright

Wright's third 180 of the match sets up a second break of throw for Snakebite and suddenly he can't seem to miss a thing. He's 6/8 on his doubles and now averaging 104. Already it's a long way back for the defending champion. Leg Seven (Wright throwing first)

Opening visits of 137 and 132 help Wright control the leg only for VDB to throw his third 180 to leave 72 for the break. However, before he gets a chance at taking it out, Snakebite finishes 89 in two darts for a 5-2 lead.

Van den Bergh 2-5 Wright

Opening visits of 137 and 132 help Wright control the leg only for VDB to throw his third 180 to leave 72 for the break. However, before he gets a chance at taking it out, Snakebite finishes 89 in two darts for a 5-2 lead. Leg Six (VDB throwing first)

Wright throws his second 180 of the match to put pressure on Van den Bergh's throw but the second maximum of his own - which followed visits of 140 and 134 - pave the way for a classy 12-darter to cut the gap. Wright was waiting on 60 though in the best leg of the match so far.

Van den Bergh 2-4 Wright FIRST INTERVAL: Van den Bergh 1-4 Wright Sky Bet latest odds: Peter Wright is now 1/5 favourite to win his first World Matchplay while Dimitri Van den Bergh is 10/3 to defend it. Still a long way to go. Click here now for all the Sky Bet live darts markets including most 180s & highest checkout. Averages Van den Bergh: 91.60

Wright: 92.85 180s Van den Bergh: 1

Wright: 1 Doubles Van den Bergh: 1/10

Wright: 4/7 Highest Checkouts Van den Bergh: 36

Wright: 44

𝗣𝗨𝗡𝗜𝗦𝗛𝗘𝗗!



Dimitri Van den Bergh missed nine darts at double in that opening session as Wright heads into the break with a 4-1 lead and a break of throw in his favour... pic.twitter.com/86mxjyXLRI — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) July 25, 2021

Leg Five (Wright throwing first)

Three 100+ visits helps Van den Bergh reach a finish first on the Wright throw but he spurns all three darts at double 16 as Wright punishes him to open up a three-leg lead at the first interval.

Van den Bergh 1-4 Wright

Three 100+ visits helps Van den Bergh reach a finish first on the Wright throw but he spurns all three darts at double 16 as Wright punishes him to open up a three-leg lead at the first interval. Leg Four (VDB throwing first)

Finally the defending champion is up and running with a 14-darter thanks to successive visits of 100, 140 and 134 before closing it out on double 18 so could this kick him into life.

Van den Bergh 1-3 Wright

𝗢𝗡 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗕𝗢𝗔𝗥𝗗



Van den Bergh finally takes a foothold in this final, pinning D18 to get a leg on the board!



Could be a big leg this, right before the interval... pic.twitter.com/9HEadTiXsg — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) July 25, 2021

Leg Three (Wright throwing first)

Van den Bergh can't punish Wright for a missed dart at double 16 in another nervy leg as he misses the bullseye for an 84 checkout and Snakebite returns to complete a 16-darter. Wright is currently averaging in the low 90s and Van den Bergh is in the mid 80s.

Van den Bergh 0-3 Wright

Van den Bergh can't punish Wright for a missed dart at double 16 in another nervy leg as he misses the bullseye for an 84 checkout and Snakebite returns to complete a 16-darter. Wright is currently averaging in the low 90s and Van den Bergh is in the mid 80s. Leg Two (VDB throwing first)

A sloppy leg from both players was going the way of Van den Bergh before he missed four darts at double - including his first dart of a visit inside of double one - and Wright capitalised for a 20-dart break of throw.

Van den Bergh 0-2 Wright

A sloppy leg from both players was going the way of Van den Bergh before he missed four darts at double - including his first dart of a visit inside of double one - and Wright capitalised for a 20-dart break of throw. Leg One (Peter Wright to throw first)

Peter Wright throws a 180 with his second visit of the match and Dimitri Van den Bergh responds with one of his own straight after! Neither player could take out a big checkout as Snakebite finally pinned double 12 with the last dart in hand for a 15-darter.

Van den Bergh 0-1 Wright 2045: The players have now made their entrances in front of a packed house, with Van den Bergh even conducting the crowd as his great friend Wright came out on stage. Now we're ready for what promises to be an unforgettable final to begin...

🏆 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟 🏆



HERE WE GO...



The Winter Gardens is BOUNCING tonight as Peter Wright and Dimitri Van den Bergh get ready to face-off for World Matchplay glory! pic.twitter.com/LrQ0yvMNmW — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) July 25, 2021

A World Matchplay programme signed by Dimitri Van den Bergh, Michael van Gerwen and Peter Wright.



Retweet to enter (you don't have to follow unless you want my darts ramblings) and good luck!

NINE DARTER FROM GARY ANDERSON | Anderson reels in the biggest fish of all to send the Winter Gardens crowd into a frenzy!!#BVDarts #LoveTheDarts pic.twitter.com/n0yhmcnksc — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) July 26, 2018

2005: With time running out before the final, let's quickly run through the overall tournament stats... (Van den Bergh stats listed first on the left) Tournament Average : 99.95 - 104.57

Tournament Best : 103.68 (v Chizzy) - 110.37 (v MVG)

: 99.95 - 104.57 : 103.68 (v Chizzy) - 110.37 (v MVG) Total 180s : 38 - 31

180s per leg ratio : 0.45 (85 legs) - 0.40 (78 legs)

Most 180s in a match: 14 (v Chizzy) - 12 (v MVG)

: 38 - 31 : 0.45 (85 legs) - 0.40 (78 legs) 14 (v Chizzy) - 12 (v MVG) 100+ checkouts (Highest) : 5 (128) - 7 (149)

Most 100+ checkouts in one match : 3 (v Ratajski) - 3 (v MVG)

100+ checkouts to win legs ratio : 0.06 - 0.09

Checkout % overall : 37.50% (54/144) - 45.38% (54/119)

Best match checkout %: 45.95% (17/37 v Ratajski) - 55% (11/20 v Cullen)

: 5 (128) - 7 (149) : 3 (v Ratajski) - 3 (v MVG) : 0.06 - 0.09 : 37.50% (54/144) - 45.38% (54/119) 45.95% (17/37 v Ratajski) - 55% (11/20 v Cullen) Legs won/lost: 54/31 - 54/24 It's no surprise these two players have the highest tournament averages and although there's quite a big difference between the pair, you've got to bare in mind the higher figure was somewhat inflated by that stunning 110.37 against Michael van Gerwen in the semi-final. Van den Bergh 'only' managed 98.51 against Krzysztof Ratajski, whose wasteful finishing played no small part in the Belgian roaring back from 6-2 down to win 15 of the next 18 legs and book his place in tonight's final. Dancing Dimitri averaged over 102 against both Gerwyn Price and Dave Chisnall so if he can get to those levels - and preferably exceed them - then he'll be a real match for Wright, who can't surely go as high as 110 again. Or can he? Here's a few more stats in graphic form from Carl Fletcher, who has been writing half of our daily previews during the tournament. You can follow him on Twitter at @CarlyFletch for more darts stats.

World Matchplay statistics courtesy of Carl Fletcher and Darts Tracker

World Matchplay statistics courtesy of Carl Fletcher and Darts Tracker

2000: As for Peter Wright's route to the final, it's been one-way traffic in every game although it was only his magical performance against Michael van Gerwen that he didn't seem to brand 'rubbish'! Rd 1 : 10-3 v Danny Noppert

Average : 99.75

180s : 3

Doubles : 10/19 (52.63%)

100+ Checkouts : 121, 105

: : 99.75 : 3 : 10/19 (52.63%) : 121, 105 R2 : 11-5 v Joe Cullen

Average : 105.46

180s : 7

Doubles : 11/20 (55%)

100+ Checkouts : 106, 103

: : 105.46 : 7 : 11/20 (55%) : 106, 103 QF : 16-7 v Michael Smith

Average : 100.37

180s : 9

Doubles : 16/43 (37.21%)

100+ Checkouts : None

: : 100.37 : 9 : 16/43 (37.21%) : None SF: 17-10 v Michael van Gerwen

Average: 110.37

180s: 12

Doubles: 17/37 (45.95%)

100+ Checkouts: 149, 121, 121 Snakebite has sucked the life and spirit out of his opponents with some sensational finishing throughout and few words other than majestic and spectacular would do justice to his display against MVG. There was a spell in the match when he won four legs in a row in just 45 mesmerising darts as he stormed into a 10-4 lead and while MVG did mount a high-quality comeback to trail 10-8, Snakebite soon hit the turbo blasters again. The only thing missing was a nine-darter, but he came close to that as well.

𝗘𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗙𝗘𝗖𝗧 𝗗𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗦 😩



Peter Wright wires the D12 for perfection, but a 10-dart break gives 'Snakebite' an 8-4 lead!



He's averaging over 110! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/gj4hSRXX4w — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) July 24, 2021

1955: So how did both players reach their second World Matchplay finals? Let's start with Dimitri Van den Bergh... Rd 1 : 10-5 v Devon Petersen

Average : 94.6

180s : 6

Doubles : 10/32 (31.25%)

100+ Checkouts : 108

: : 94.6 : 6 : 10/32 (31.25%) : 108 R2 : 11-7 v Dave Chisnall

Average : 103.68

180s : 14

Doubles : 11/34 (32.35%)

100+ Checkouts : 121

: : 103.68 : 14 : 11/34 (32.35%) : 121 QF : 16-9 v Gerwyn Price

Average : 102.27

180s : 10

Doubles : 16/41 (39.02%)

100+ Checkouts : None

: : 102.27 : 10 : 16/41 (39.02%) : None SF: 17-9 v Krztsztof Ratajski

Average: 98.51

180s: 8

Doubles: 17/37 (45.95%)

100+ Checkouts: 128, 112, 110 Dimitri Van den Bergh has pretty much made a mockery of the notion that debutants struggle with the unique Winter Gardens atmosphere and heat. No player has ever lifted this prestigious trophy on their first outing in Blackpool - apart from when Larry Butler won the inaugural event back in 1994 - although Ronnie Baxter and James Wade both managed to reach the final on debut in 1998 and 2006 respectively. The defending champion's toughest clash in terms of scoreline came against Dave Chisnall when he hit a second-round record number of 180s with 14, but his most impressive was the manner in which he blew Gerwyn Price away in the quarter-finals before giving the Iceman a taste of his own medicine with the celebration.

Gerwyn Price mocked Dimitri Van den Bergh's dancing so how did VDB celebrate victory... 😂💪 pic.twitter.com/vrgFIW9wks — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) July 22, 2021

Van den Bergh never really looked fazed when trailing Ratajski 6-2 in the semi-finals as he remarkably won 15 of the next 18 legs - but this was mainly down to his sublime finishing, which included three 100+ checkouts, compared to his opponent's wastefulness rather than a barrage of high scoring.