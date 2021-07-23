Darts results: Michael van Gerwen sets up World Matchplay semi-final with Peter Wright after beating Nathan Aspinall

The two-time champion was well below his best at a packed Winter Gardens but an average of 94 was still enough to claim a commanding 16-9 victory over Nathan Aspinall, who also struggled to get going throughout a contest that promised much more.

That was as good as it got for Aspinall as Van Gerwen won six of the next seven legs to open up an 11-5 lead that was always going to be too big to overturn.

Both players were particularly disappointing on the doubles, with MVG (37.21%) spurning 23 of his 43 attempts and Aspinall (25%) wasting 27 of his 36 although the Stockport man did raise the roof with a match high checkout of 130 to reduce an early to deficit to 5-4.

𝟭𝟯𝟬 𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗖𝗞𝗢𝗨𝗧! Huge display of emotion from Nathan Aspinall there as he brilliantly pins the bull for a massive 130 finish! pic.twitter.com/wFhgGpF9pu

The 2019 UK Open champion, who only managed four of the nine 180s in the match and averaged just 90, did mount a mini rally to reduce the deficit to 13-9 but MVG hit back with an impressive 12-darter - that he finished with a classy 88 checkout - to get himself back on track.

The world number three didn't lose another leg and finished victory in style with an 11-darter to book his place in his fifth World Matchplay semi-final, but his first since winning the second of his Blackpool titles in 2016.

Earlier, Wright stormed into his fourth World Matchplay semi-final after thrashing Michael Smith 16-7.

Statistically the duo were much closer than the scoreline suggests, with Snakebite averaging 100.62 compared to Bully Boy's 99.23 while they both produced finishing percentages of 36%.

However, whereas Wright hit 16 of his 41 attempts at doubles, Smith only carved out 19 opportunities for him to pin his seven and was ultimately undone during the middle section of the match when the 2017 runner-up moved from 5-3 up to 13-4 ahead.