World Matchplay statistics preview: Tips for each quarter of the draw based on stats model

With the World Matchplay starting in Blackpool on Saturday, James Cooper takes an alternative look at the action to unearth some value bets in the quarter markets.

A skill often overlooked is the ability to put a number next to a player or outcome and while a player rating and or probability cannot be taken as gospel, it stands to reason that a good way to attempt to beat a compiler’s odds line is to act like one and create your own prices. Whether you believe in a maths-based approach or not, it’s a hard task to achieve long-term profits in fairly static markets such as darts deploying feel alone without a reference point, in this case a set of 100% probabilities.

As mentioned in previous articles, in many ways darts is a very good sport to model, primarily due the relatively few variables and outside factors at play, particularly compared to say, horse racing. For a start, it’s head-to-head, played indoors with a pre-determined winning score and the non-contact nature of it really should lend itself to a data approach when assessing the chance of one player against another.

With that in mind, I have looked at all four quarters in the upcoming World Matchplay, breaking down each of them into three rounds. Having priced up all possible permutations using a set of player ratings with a formula tweaked to match length, a probability for each player triumphing in their quarter is produced.

Quarter 1

The main disparity in this Quarter is Dirk van Duijvenbode, who is priced up at between 7/1-10/1 with the layers but is nearer 20/1 with me in a mini section containing Welsh superstars Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton. The aforementioned World Champion is the best player in the world according to my ratings and the 7/4 available is just about big enough to put him up as a bet in comparison to my 37.6% probability.

While not offered as a wager, the stand out 33/1 about Vincent van der Voort is a shade too big in a mini quarter in which all bar Van den Bergh has something to prove.