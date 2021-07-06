Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
darts icon
Sports
Golf
Tennis
Cricket
Rugby Union
Darts
Boxing / MMA
Snooker
Other Sports

World Matchplay Darts 2021: Draw, schedule, results, betting odds and TV coverage details

By Sporting Life
19:18 · TUE July 06, 2021

The full draw, schedule and results from the 2021 Betfred World Matchplay, which takes place at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool from July 17-25.

The biggest darts event of the summer - and the year so far - is returning to his spiritual home of Blackpool in front of fans after the pandemic forced it to be staged behind closed doors in Milton Keynes 12 months ago.

A star-studded field of 32 featuring the likes of Gerwyn Price, Michael van Gerwen, Peter Wright, Gary Anderson defending champion Dimitri Van den Bergh, will head to the iconic Winter Gardens for the PDC's second-longest running major, which was first staged in 1994, and vie to get their hands on the Phil Taylor trophy and a top prize of £150,000.

Here, you can follow the event unfolded with draw, schedule results and daily round-ups while there's also details on the odds, how the players qualified, prize money and a history section.

World Matchplay Darts: Draw bracket

Will appear here when the draw is made following the culmination of the Super Series 5 events from July 5-8

World Matchplay Darts: Daily Schedule

  • Click here for Sky Bet odds
  • * Each game must be won by two clear legs, with up to a maximum of five additional legs being played before the sixth additional leg is sudden-death

Saturday July 17 (1900 BST)
First Round (best of 19 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports

  • 4 x First Round

Sunday July 18
Afternoon Session (1300 BST)
First Round (best of 19 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports

  • 4 x First Round

Evening Session (1930 BST)
First Round (best of 19 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports

  • 4 x First Round

Monday July 19 (1900 BST)
First Round (best of 19 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports

  • 4 x First Round

Tuesday July 20 (1900 BST)
Second Round (best of 21 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports

  • 4 x First Round

Wednesday July 21 (1900 BST)
Second Round (best of 21 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports

  • 4 x First Round

Thursday July 22 (1900 BST)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports

  • 2 x Quarter Finals

Friday July 23 (1900 BST)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports

  • 2 x Quarter Finals

Saturday July 24 (1900 BST)
Semi-Finals (best of 33 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports

  • 2 x Semi Finals

Sunday July 25 (2030 BST)
Final (best of 35 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

Sky Bet's World Matchplay Pre-Tournament Odds

The odds have yet to be announced as the field is still being finalised but Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price will be vying for favourtism.

Click here for a full list of Sky Bet's odds

Where can I watch the World Matchplay on television?

The tournament will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, on PDCTV for Rest of the World Subscribers and through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and RTL7.

Can I still buy tickets for the World Matchplay?

Existing ticket bookings for the 2020 Betfred World Matchplay have been transferred to the equivalent session of the 2021 event. Alternatively, fans can request a refund of their ticket base price from their point of purchase.

All remaining standard tickets for the 2021 Betfred World Matchplay are now on sale through SeeTickets.

Click here to purchase tickets

World Matchplay Format

  • First Round - Best of 19 legs
  • Second Round - Best of 21 legs
  • Quarter-Finals - Best of 31 legs
  • Semi-Finals - Best of 33 legs
  • Final - Best of 35 legs

The World Matchplay is played in a legs format. Each game must be won by two clear legs, with up to a maximum of five additional legs being played before the sixth additional leg is sudden-death. For example, should a First Round game (best of 19 legs) reach 12-12, then the 25th leg would be the final and deciding leg.

Prize Fund

  • Winner - £150,000
  • Runner-Up - £70,000
  • Semi-Finalists - £50,000
  • Quarter-Finalists - £25,000
  • Second Round Losers - £15,000
  • First Round Losers - £10,000
  • Total - £700,000

How the players qualified

The 16 seeded players are the top 16 from the main PDC Order Of Merit. This is the current top 20 prior to the final four events before the qualification cut off although it's unlikely there will be much change considering the maximum any player can win over the four days of the Super Series is £40,000 - and that's if they win all four events. For more info, click here

  1. Gerwyn Price 1,272,750
  2. Peter Wright 996,250
  3. Michael van Gerwen 938,500
  4. James Wade 474,250
  5. Rob Cross 456,250
  6. Gary Anderson 430,500
  7. Michael Smith 398,250
  8. Dave Chisnall 380,250
  9. Dimitri Van den Bergh 377,750
  10. José de Sousa 338,000
  11. Nathan Aspinall 325,250
  12. Glen Durrant 310,000
  13. Krzysztof Ratajski 300,750
  14. Daryl Gurney 300,000
  15. Joe Cullen 299,000
  16. Jonny Clayton 264,250
  17. Ian White 260,00
  18. Stephen Bunting 248,000
  19. Simon Whitlock 241,750
  20. Mervyn King 237,00

The unseeded players are the top 16 on the one-year ProTour Order of Merit who hadn't already qualified via the above list. This is the current top 35 prior to the final four events before the qualification cut off at the Super Series, and there could be plenty of changes lower down.

  1. Devon Petersen 46,500
  2. Damon Heta 45,500
  3. Dirk van Duijvenbode 42,000
  4. Brendan Dolan 41,000
  5. Danny Noppert 40,250
  6. Mensur Suljovic 36,500
  7. Luke Humphries 30,750
  8. Mervyn King 29,000
  9. Gabriel Clemens 28,500
  10. Vincent van der Voort 28,000
  11. Ross Smith 27,500
  12. Ian White 27,250
  13. Callan Rydz 27,000
  14. Ryan Searle 26,000
  15. Jermaine Wattimena 23,250
  16. Madars Razma 21,750
  17. Stephen Bunting 21,250
  18. Martijn Kleermaker 21,250
  19. Darius Labanauskas 20,500
  20. William O'Connor 20,000
  21. Jamie Hughes 19,750
  22. Steve Lennon 19,000
  23. Andy Boulton 18,000
  24. Ron Meulenkamp 17,500
  25. Adam Hunt 17,000
  26. Raymond van Barneveld 16,750
  27. Simon Whitlock 16,250
  28. Ricky Evans 16,000
  29. Jeff Smith 16,000
  30. Max Hopp 16,000
  31. Adrian Lewis 15,750
  32. Ryan Joyce 15,500
  33. Kim Huybrechts 15,500
  34. Jason Lowe 15,500
  35. Steve Beaton 15,000

World Matchplay History

Since the World Matchplay was first held back in 1994, when Larry Butler beat Dennis Priestley, there has only been eight different winners of this PDC major.

Unsurprisingly the most dominant player in its 21-year history is Phil Taylor with 16 titles - the last of which coming on his farewell appearance in 2017 - while Michael van Gerwen and Rod Harrington are the only other players to have lifted the trophy more than once.

The Power hit the first ever nine-dart finish to be broadcast live on UK television during the 2002 World Matchplay while he repeated the feat during the 2014 edition on his way to a seventh-straight Blackpool title.

The previous year he'd managed an astonishing three-dart average of 111.23 during his final victory over Adrian Lewis.

Taylor's seven-year winning streak from 2008 to 2014 was ended in 2015 when Michael van Gerwen emerged triumphed with a 18-12 victory over James Wade before winning it again 12 months later.

The Dutchman was favourite to defend his crown for a third time but Taylor had other ideas as he knocked him out en route to winning an emotional 16th title before his retirement.

The final of 2018 ended up being one of the most dramatic in the tournament's history, with Gary Anderson clinching the title for the first time thanks to a 21-18 victory over Mensur Suljovic having earlier hit a nine-dart finish against Joe Cullen.

Rob Cross and Dimitri Van den Bergh are the most recent players to get their names on the trophy.

Past Finals

Final scores in legs

  • 1994 - Larry Butler 16-12 Dennis Priestley
  • 1995 - Phil Taylor 16-11 Dennis Priestley
  • 1996 - Peter Evison 16-14 Dennis Priestley
  • 1997 - Phil Taylor 16-11 Alan Warriner
  • 1998 - Rod Harrington 19-17 Ronnie Baxter
  • 1999 - Rod Harrington 19-17 Peter Manley
  • 2000 - Phil Taylor 18-12 Alan Warriner
  • 2001 - Phil Taylor 18-10 Richie Burnett
  • 2002 - Phil Taylor 18-16 John Part
  • 2003 - Phil Taylor 18-12 Wayne Mardle
  • 2004 - Phil Taylor 18-8 Mark Dudbridge
  • 2005 - Colin Lloyd 18-12 John Part
  • 2006 - Phil Taylor 18-9 James Wade
  • 2007 - James Wade 18-7 Terry Jenkins
  • 2008 - Phil Taylor 18-11 James Wade
  • 2009 - Phil Taylor 18-4 Terry Jenkins
  • 2010 - Phil Taylor 18-12 Raymond van Barneveld
  • 2011 - Phil Taylor 18-8 James Wade
  • 2012 - Phil Taylor 18-15 James Wade
  • 2013 - Phil Taylor 18-13 Adrian Lewis
  • 2014 - Phil Taylor 18-9 Michael van Gerwen
  • 2015 - Michael van Gerwen 18-12 James Wade
  • 2016 - Michael van Gerwen 18-10 Phil Taylor
  • 2017 - Phil Taylor 18-8 Peter Wright
  • 2018 - Gary Anderson 21-19 Mensur Suljovic
  • 2019 - Rob Cross 18-13 Michael Smith
  • 2020 - Dimitri Van den Bergh 18-10 Gary Anderson

World Matchplay Most Titles

  • Phil Taylor - 16
  • Michael van Gerwen - 2
  • Rod Harrington - 2
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh - 1
  • Rob Cross - 1
  • Gary Anderson - 1
  • Larry Butler - 1
  • Peter Evison - 1
  • Colin Lloyd - 1
  • James Wade - 1

Related Darts Content

Like what you've read?

Most Read

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Race Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....