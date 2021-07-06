World Matchplay Darts 2021: Draw, schedule, results, betting odds and TV coverage details

The biggest darts event of the summer - and the year so far - is returning to his spiritual home of Blackpool in front of fans after the pandemic forced it to be staged behind closed doors in Milton Keynes 12 months ago.

A star-studded field of 32 featuring the likes of Gerwyn Price, Michael van Gerwen, Peter Wright, Gary Anderson defending champion Dimitri Van den Bergh, will head to the iconic Winter Gardens for the PDC's second-longest running major, which was first staged in 1994, and vie to get their hands on the Phil Taylor trophy and a top prize of £150,000.

Here, you can follow the event unfolded with draw, schedule results and daily round-ups while there's also details on the odds, how the players qualified, prize money and a history section.

World Matchplay Darts: Draw bracket

World Matchplay Darts: Daily Schedule

* Each game must be won by two clear legs, with up to a maximum of five additional legs being played before the sixth additional leg is sudden-death

Saturday July 17 (1900 BST)

First Round (best of 19 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

4 x First Round

Sunday July 18

Afternoon Session (1300 BST)

First Round (best of 19 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

4 x First Round

Evening Session (1930 BST)

First Round (best of 19 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

4 x First Round

Monday July 19 (1900 BST)

First Round (best of 19 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

4 x First Round

Tuesday July 20 (1900 BST)

Second Round (best of 21 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

4 x First Round

Wednesday July 21 (1900 BST)

Second Round (best of 21 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

4 x First Round

Thursday July 22 (1900 BST)

Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

2 x Quarter Finals

Friday July 23 (1900 BST)

Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

2 x Quarter Finals

Saturday July 24 (1900 BST)

Semi-Finals (best of 33 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

2 x Semi Finals

Sunday July 25 (2030 BST)

Final (best of 35 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

Sky Bet's World Matchplay Pre-Tournament Odds

The odds have yet to be announced as the field is still being finalised but Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price will be vying for favourtism.

Where can I watch the World Matchplay on television?

The tournament will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, on PDCTV for Rest of the World Subscribers and through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and RTL7.

Can I still buy tickets for the World Matchplay?

Existing ticket bookings for the 2020 Betfred World Matchplay have been transferred to the equivalent session of the 2021 event. Alternatively, fans can request a refund of their ticket base price from their point of purchase.

All remaining standard tickets for the 2021 Betfred World Matchplay are now on sale through SeeTickets.

World Matchplay Format

First Round - Best of 19 legs

Second Round - Best of 21 legs

Quarter-Finals - Best of 31 legs

Semi-Finals - Best of 33 legs

Final - Best of 35 legs

The World Matchplay is played in a legs format. Each game must be won by two clear legs, with up to a maximum of five additional legs being played before the sixth additional leg is sudden-death. For example, should a First Round game (best of 19 legs) reach 12-12, then the 25th leg would be the final and deciding leg.

Prize Fund

Winner - £150,000

Runner-Up - £70,000

Semi-Finalists - £50,000

Quarter-Finalists - £25,000

Second Round Losers - £15,000

First Round Losers - £10,000

Total - £700,000

How the players qualified

The 16 seeded players are the top 16 from the main PDC Order Of Merit. This is the current top 20 prior to the final four events before the qualification cut off although it's unlikely there will be much change considering the maximum any player can win over the four days of the Super Series is £40,000 - and that's if they win all four events. For more info, click here

Gerwyn Price 1,272,750 Peter Wright 996,250 Michael van Gerwen 938,500 James Wade 474,250 Rob Cross 456,250 Gary Anderson 430,500 Michael Smith 398,250 Dave Chisnall 380,250 Dimitri Van den Bergh 377,750 José de Sousa 338,000 Nathan Aspinall 325,250 Glen Durrant 310,000 Krzysztof Ratajski 300,750 Daryl Gurney 300,000 Joe Cullen 299,000 Jonny Clayton 264,250 Ian White 260,00 Stephen Bunting 248,000 Simon Whitlock 241,750 Mervyn King 237,00

The unseeded players are the top 16 on the one-year ProTour Order of Merit who hadn't already qualified via the above list. This is the current top 35 prior to the final four events before the qualification cut off at the Super Series, and there could be plenty of changes lower down.

Devon Petersen 46,500 Damon Heta 45,500 Dirk van Duijvenbode 42,000 Brendan Dolan 41,000 Danny Noppert 40,250 Mensur Suljovic 36,500 Luke Humphries 30,750 Mervyn King 29,000 Gabriel Clemens 28,500 Vincent van der Voort 28,000 Ross Smith 27,500 Ian White 27,250 Callan Rydz 27,000 Ryan Searle 26,000 Jermaine Wattimena 23,250 Madars Razma 21,750 Stephen Bunting 21,250 Martijn Kleermaker 21,250 Darius Labanauskas 20,500 William O'Connor 20,000 Jamie Hughes 19,750 Steve Lennon 19,000 Andy Boulton 18,000 Ron Meulenkamp 17,500 Adam Hunt 17,000 Raymond van Barneveld 16,750 Simon Whitlock 16,250 Ricky Evans 16,000 Jeff Smith 16,000 Max Hopp 16,000 Adrian Lewis 15,750 Ryan Joyce 15,500 Kim Huybrechts 15,500 Jason Lowe 15,500 Steve Beaton 15,000

World Matchplay History

Since the World Matchplay was first held back in 1994, when Larry Butler beat Dennis Priestley, there has only been eight different winners of this PDC major.

Unsurprisingly the most dominant player in its 21-year history is Phil Taylor with 16 titles - the last of which coming on his farewell appearance in 2017 - while Michael van Gerwen and Rod Harrington are the only other players to have lifted the trophy more than once.

The Power hit the first ever nine-dart finish to be broadcast live on UK television during the 2002 World Matchplay while he repeated the feat during the 2014 edition on his way to a seventh-straight Blackpool title.

The previous year he'd managed an astonishing three-dart average of 111.23 during his final victory over Adrian Lewis.

Taylor's seven-year winning streak from 2008 to 2014 was ended in 2015 when Michael van Gerwen emerged triumphed with a 18-12 victory over James Wade before winning it again 12 months later.

The Dutchman was favourite to defend his crown for a third time but Taylor had other ideas as he knocked him out en route to winning an emotional 16th title before his retirement.

The final of 2018 ended up being one of the most dramatic in the tournament's history, with Gary Anderson clinching the title for the first time thanks to a 21-18 victory over Mensur Suljovic having earlier hit a nine-dart finish against Joe Cullen.

Rob Cross and Dimitri Van den Bergh are the most recent players to get their names on the trophy.

Past Finals

Final scores in legs

1994 - Larry Butler 16-12 Dennis Priestley

1995 - Phil Taylor 16-11 Dennis Priestley

1996 - Peter Evison 16-14 Dennis Priestley

1997 - Phil Taylor 16-11 Alan Warriner

1998 - Rod Harrington 19-17 Ronnie Baxter

1999 - Rod Harrington 19-17 Peter Manley

2000 - Phil Taylor 18-12 Alan Warriner

2001 - Phil Taylor 18-10 Richie Burnett

2002 - Phil Taylor 18-16 John Part

2003 - Phil Taylor 18-12 Wayne Mardle

2004 - Phil Taylor 18-8 Mark Dudbridge

2005 - Colin Lloyd 18-12 John Part

2006 - Phil Taylor 18-9 James Wade

2007 - James Wade 18-7 Terry Jenkins

2008 - Phil Taylor 18-11 James Wade

2009 - Phil Taylor 18-4 Terry Jenkins

2010 - Phil Taylor 18-12 Raymond van Barneveld

2011 - Phil Taylor 18-8 James Wade

2012 - Phil Taylor 18-15 James Wade

2013 - Phil Taylor 18-13 Adrian Lewis

2014 - Phil Taylor 18-9 Michael van Gerwen

2015 - Michael van Gerwen 18-12 James Wade

2016 - Michael van Gerwen 18-10 Phil Taylor

2017 - Phil Taylor 18-8 Peter Wright

2018 - Gary Anderson 21-19 Mensur Suljovic

2019 - Rob Cross 18-13 Michael Smith

2020 - Dimitri Van den Bergh 18-10 Gary Anderson

World Matchplay Most Titles

Phil Taylor - 16

Michael van Gerwen - 2

Rod Harrington - 2

Dimitri Van den Bergh - 1

Rob Cross - 1

Gary Anderson - 1

Larry Butler - 1

Peter Evison - 1

Colin Lloyd - 1

James Wade - 1

