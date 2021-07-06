World Matchplay Darts 2021: Draw, schedule, results, betting odds and TV coverage details

The full draw, schedule and results from the 2021 Betfred World Matchplay, which takes place at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool from July 17-25.
The biggest darts event of the summer - and the year so far - is returning to his spiritual home of Blackpool in front of fans after the pandemic forced it to be staged behind closed doors in Milton Keynes 12 months ago.
A star-studded field of 32 featuring the likes of Gerwyn Price, Michael van Gerwen, Peter Wright, Gary Anderson defending champion Dimitri Van den Bergh, will head to the iconic Winter Gardens for the PDC's second-longest running major, which was first staged in 1994, and vie to get their hands on the Phil Taylor trophy and a top prize of £150,000.
Here, you can follow the event unfolded with draw, schedule results and daily round-ups while there's also details on the odds, how the players qualified, prize money and a history section.
Saturday July 17 (1900 BST)
First Round (best of 19 legs)
Sunday July 18
Afternoon Session (1300 BST)
First Round (best of 19 legs)
Evening Session (1930 BST)
First Round (best of 19 legs)
Monday July 19 (1900 BST)
First Round (best of 19 legs)
Tuesday July 20 (1900 BST)
Second Round (best of 21 legs)
Wednesday July 21 (1900 BST)
Second Round (best of 21 legs)
Thursday July 22 (1900 BST)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)
Friday July 23 (1900 BST)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)
Saturday July 24 (1900 BST)
Semi-Finals (best of 33 legs)
Sunday July 25 (2030 BST)
Final (best of 35 legs)
The odds have yet to be announced as the field is still being finalised but Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price will be vying for favourtism.
The tournament will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, on PDCTV for Rest of the World Subscribers and through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and RTL7.
The World Matchplay is played in a legs format. Each game must be won by two clear legs, with up to a maximum of five additional legs being played before the sixth additional leg is sudden-death. For example, should a First Round game (best of 19 legs) reach 12-12, then the 25th leg would be the final and deciding leg.
The 16 seeded players are the top 16 from the main PDC Order Of Merit. This is the current top 20 prior to the final four events before the qualification cut off although it's unlikely there will be much change considering the maximum any player can win over the four days of the Super Series is £40,000 - and that's if they win all four events. For more info, click here
The unseeded players are the top 16 on the one-year ProTour Order of Merit who hadn't already qualified via the above list. This is the current top 35 prior to the final four events before the qualification cut off at the Super Series, and there could be plenty of changes lower down.
Since the World Matchplay was first held back in 1994, when Larry Butler beat Dennis Priestley, there has only been eight different winners of this PDC major.
Unsurprisingly the most dominant player in its 21-year history is Phil Taylor with 16 titles - the last of which coming on his farewell appearance in 2017 - while Michael van Gerwen and Rod Harrington are the only other players to have lifted the trophy more than once.
The Power hit the first ever nine-dart finish to be broadcast live on UK television during the 2002 World Matchplay while he repeated the feat during the 2014 edition on his way to a seventh-straight Blackpool title.
The previous year he'd managed an astonishing three-dart average of 111.23 during his final victory over Adrian Lewis.
Taylor's seven-year winning streak from 2008 to 2014 was ended in 2015 when Michael van Gerwen emerged triumphed with a 18-12 victory over James Wade before winning it again 12 months later.
The Dutchman was favourite to defend his crown for a third time but Taylor had other ideas as he knocked him out en route to winning an emotional 16th title before his retirement.
The final of 2018 ended up being one of the most dramatic in the tournament's history, with Gary Anderson clinching the title for the first time thanks to a 21-18 victory over Mensur Suljovic having earlier hit a nine-dart finish against Joe Cullen.
Rob Cross and Dimitri Van den Bergh are the most recent players to get their names on the trophy.
