Darts results: Dimitri Van den Bergh beats Gerwyn Price in World Matchplay quarter-finals and mocks Iceman's celebrations

Dimitri Van den Bergh responded to Gerwyn Price mocking his dancing by cruising to a 16-9 victory in the Betfred World Matchplay quarter-finala - and then imitated the Iceman's muscle-flexing celebrations.
The world number one initially stoked the fires in an absorbing contest with his own take on Van den Bergh's trademark pre-match moves after taking the 17th leg to reduce his opponent's lead to 9-8.
But the defending champion produced some explosive darts after the interval to storm 15-8 ahead and although Price pulled a consolation leg back, it was far too little too late.
Van den Bergh, who averaged 102.27 compared to Price's 98.19, finished the job with a 14-darter before taking the opportunity to flex his muscles Price style on the Winter Gardens stage.
In the night's other match, Krzysztof Ratajski reached the first major semi-final of his career by overpowering Callan Rydz.
The Polish Eagle got off to a slow start as first-time quarter-finalist Rydz edged into an early 2-1 lead but after that it was one-way traffic in both the scoreline and the stats.
Ratajski stormed to an 16-8 triumph with an impressive average of 97.34 compared to his opponent's 88.11 while he threw nine of the 13 180s and also weighed in with three 100+ checkouts, including a high of 141 that put him 15-7 up.
The 44-year-old, who is ranked 13 in the world, had previously reached the last eight of last year's World Matchplay in Milton Keynes as well as the same stage as the 2021 World Championship and the UK Open.
