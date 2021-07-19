Darts results: Michael van Gerwen battles past Damon Heta to reach round two of World Matchplay

Michael van Gerwen battled past Damon Heta in the opening round of the World Matchplay while Ian White and Nathan Aspinall also progressed.
The two-time champion was far from his best on the Winter Gardens stage and looked in real trouble when the Aussie debutant moved into a 6-4 lead with a classy 84 checkout.
But MVG responded quickly by taking the next five legs on the spin - including two finishes from 84 and another from 97 - to move to the brink of victory and although Heta pulled one back, it was too little too late as the Dutchman eventually got over the line on double one having started the 17th leg with back-to-back 180s.
"I had to work hard today but I got the job done," said Van Gerwen. "It was hard work and there's more in the tank but I've got the first round out of the way.
"Damon had some good finishing that hurt me and when you put so much pressure on your shoulders you have to escape somehow and I did that.
"I never give up and I know when I give 100 percent I'll always put myself in a position where I can hurt someone.
"I didn't play my absolute A-game, but hopefully that can come later in the tournament. I feel it's coming, but I just have to keep winning games."
Van Gerwen will next face Ian White, who reached the last 16 for the eighth time as he overcame Daryl Gurney 10-7 in a clash which featured five ton-plus checkouts.
Gurney's early finishes of 101 and 130 were cancelled out by checkouts of 84 and 117 by White as the Stoke ace took a 4-2 lead before extending that advantage to 8-3.
Gurney took out 116, 80, 76 and 121 on the bull to keep his hopes alive at 9-7, but the 2019 semi-finalist missed three doubles to continue the fightback and White regained his range on the outer ring to land double six for victory.
"I loved having the crowd back tonight and it was special," said White. "I enjoy Blackpool and love this arena, and I think the crowd really enjoyed the game too.
"It was a hard game between the pair of us but we are so evenly matched in the rankings. I always seem to miss a few doubles and make it harder for myself but tonight was my night.
"It's nice to have gone my way tonight with Daryl missing a few doubles. I let Daryl in quite a lot and I need to stop doing that."
Nathan Aspinall bagged his first victory at the World Matchplay thanks to a 10-7 victory over Mervyn King.
Aspinall has lost in the first round for the past two years, including against King at the Winter Gardens in 2019, but delighted the 2,000-strong crowd to move into the last 16.
The former UK Open champion raced into a 4-0 lead, only to miss his chance to win a fifth leg as King stepped in to cut the gap to one leg.
Crucially, Aspinall denied King the chance to level on three occasions, capitalising on missed doubles from the Norfolk ace, before a key double 18 gave him breathing space at 9-6 and a 72 finish wrapped up the win.
"It's my first win in the World Matchplay so I'm very happy, and to win in front of a crowd again was amazing," said the 30-year-old.
"I played here two years ago and the crowd delivered again - it's a great atmosphere and I had a fantastic night.
"I didn't play my best darts but I don't care because I won. I went into the first break feeling positive at 4-1 but the middle part was a good battle between us.
"I can look forward to the second round on Wednesday now, but I'll have to play better than that."
Monday July 19 (1900 BST)
First Round (best of 19 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Tuesday July 20 (1900 BST)
Second Round (best of 21 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports