Darts results: Luke Humphries knocks James Wade out of World Matchplay as Peter Wright marches into round two

A review of day two of the Betfred World Matchplay, as Luke Humphries knocked James Wade out with a stunning display.

AFTERNOON SESSION Krzysztof Ratajski and Luke Humphries produced stunning performances to reach the second round of the Betfred World Matchplay. The Polish Eagle beyond the first round for a third successive year by defeating Brendan Dolan 10-4 with the first 100+ average of the tournament so far (101.57). Ratajski, who won seven of the first nine legs between 11 and 15 darts to take firm control, fired in five 180s compared to his opponent's one while he also pinned 10 of his 17 attempts at doubles as Dolan spurned eight of his. The former World Grand Prix runner-up took out a match high checkout 121 to threaten a mini-fightback but it was too little too late.

𝗥𝗮𝘁𝗮𝗷𝘀𝗸𝗶 𝗪𝗜𝗡𝗦!



Brilliant opening performance from Krzysztof Ratajski as he beats Brendan Dolan 10-4.



102.03 average for the Polish Eagle - the highest so far! pic.twitter.com/2f89mifnuU — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) July 18, 2021

Humphries also averaged above a ton with a stunning 101.08 as he thrashed 2007 World Matchplay champion James Wade 10-3 in a surprisingly one-sided battle. It was a repeat of this year's UK Open final, which Wade triumphed 10-5, but on this occasion Cool Hand got his revenge with an imperious display, that included eight 180s in just 13 legs. His power scoring - coupled with Wade's wasteful finishing (21.43%) meant he could afford to miss 17 darts at doubles as Wade never got going with an average of 93.48 and just a pair of maximums.

𝗛𝗨𝗠𝗣𝗛𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗦 𝗧𝗛𝗨𝗠𝗣𝗦 𝗪𝗔𝗗𝗘!



A stunning performance from Luke Humphries as he beats fourth seed James Wade 10-3 to storm into the Second Round!



What a display 👏 pic.twitter.com/9TTrrYZ559 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) July 18, 2021

"It was a very tough draw," Humphries told www.pdc.tv . "James played well in the UK Open final but it wasn't about revenge - he didn't play his best darts there. "I got in front of him early on and punished his mistakes. I felt that there was a lot more to give and I had a few slack darts, but my doubles were good at the right times and I can't be too critical of myself." Humphries has reached four finals in 2020 in establishing himself inside the top 32, and added: "I've been working hard and I think it's paying off. "This is just the start, I feel like there are better performances to come. I just seem at home on the big stage and I produce my best darts." Glen Durrant's miserable season continued as he suffered a 10-6 defeat to debutant Callan Rydz, with both players averaging in the low 80s. Duzza, who crashed out of the Premier League on Judgment Night earlier this season without a win, found himself 5-0 down to Rydz having spurned doubles in all of the legs. The Winter Gardens crowd roared when he finally got off the mark while a 13-darter later on saw him reduce the deficit to 7-4. Rydz took out 106 and 92 to turn the screw in this Tyne-Rees battle before completing victory with an 82 average, three 180s and 33% on his doubles. Duzza averaged 84, fired in a pair of maximums but missed 29 of his 35 attempts at doubles. "I came here as a fan four years ago and loved it, and it felt amazing to win," said Rydz. "I haven't played in front of fans since the UK Open last year so it's great to see them back. "I knew I was going to be the favourite but I like Glen and it's terrible to see him struggle. He's out of form, but he knows I had to go out and do a job. "I didn't play well at all but I've got a day to put it right now, and I want to take my proper game onto that stage."

𝙒𝙖𝙩𝙘𝙝 𝙊𝙪𝙩 ⌚️



Callan Rydz somehow manages to punch his own watch off his wrist as he moved into a 9-5 lead over Durrant 😂



(Watch until the end for the slo-mo) pic.twitter.com/YV6nSjNLTQ — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) July 18, 2021

Rydz will now take on Rob Cross after the 2019 World Matchplay overcame a tough test against Ross Smith to triumph 10-8. Voltage found himself 3-1 down as the debutant fired in legs of 14, 14 and 13 darts only to storm back with six legs in a row. Smith battled back to 9-8 but Cross finally got the job done with an average of 100.22 that was helped by four 180s. "The throw's good at the minute and everything's good," said Cross. "I think I made myself nervous but it's amazing to be back here - the last time I walked out here I won it. "Everything that I've missed for the last 16 months was here so I'm very grateful. "Last year I probably had the hardest year I've ever had. I've worked really hard since January and now I'm starting to reap some benefits. "I'm enjoying it again. Now I feel that I've got a game that I can go out and win with." EVENING SESSION Peter Wright branded his 10-2 demolition of Danny Noppert 'rubbish' despite averaging almost 100 in his opening round match at the Betfred World Matchplay. Snakebite also pinned an impressive 52.63% of his doubles and weighed in with a pair of 100+ checkouts to make a mockery of his own performance verdict, but he was aided by his opponent missing 11 of his 13 attempts. His high checkout of 121 came in the 10th leg straight after his third 180 of the match while his other from 105 had earlier put him 6-1 clear.

TWO AWAY!



Peter Wright fires a 180 before a 121 checkout to move into an 8-2 lead!



Excellent stuff from Snakebite 🐍 pic.twitter.com/vF3HtttyIX — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) July 18, 2021

Joe Cullen should give him a sterner test after finally overcoming Chris Dobey 10-8 in an entertaining clash that featured 13 maximums. The Rockstar had only won two matches on the Winter Gardens stage in four previous visits - both coming during his quarter-final run in 2018 - and couldn't hold back his celebrations when clinching the victory with Dobey waiting to force extra legs on 24.