Darts results: Gerwyn Price wins on opening night of World Matchplay in Blackpool

Wattimena, in for Mensur Suljovic who withdrew on medical grounds, won the first two legs to briefly threaten an upset, and a 116 finish to draw level at 3-3 suggested he was going to keep Price honest.

But the world champion, who had settled down with three legs in succession, moved back in front before a 132 finish on the bullseye created daylight at 6-4, a position from which he powered to victory.

Dave Chisnall enjoyed his first World Matchplay win since 2018 as he overcame Vincent van der Voort 10-8 in the tournament opener.

Van der Voort led 2-1 early on, but Chisnall took out 124, 161 and 100 as he moved into a 5-3 advantage, defying a 129 combination from the Dutchman.

Chisnall also led 7-5 before Van der Voort levelled after 16 legs in a tight contest, but the five-time quarter-finalist took out 76 to break the deadlock and double ten to seal victory.

Premier League champion Jonny Clayton won his first game in the World Matchplay on his fourth start in the event, seeing off Dirk van Duijvenbode 10-7.

Clayton settled the better against the debutant by opening up a 3-1 lead, only for Van Duijvenbode to hit back as he followed up a 164 finish in taking a 5-4 lead.

Clayton then won four legs in a row to pull clear, and maintained that advantage to progress to the last 16.

Dimitri Van den Bergh then fired in six maximums to Devon Petersen's zero as he bossed the final match of the night, winning 10-5.