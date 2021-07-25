World Matchplay darts final: Dimitri Van den Bergh v Peter Wright predictions, odds, betting tips, statistics, H2H record & Sky Sports TV start time

My in-depth preview will hopefully provide you with everything you need to know, including details of all their previous meetings, detailed tournament stats and their routes to the final while the best bets and predictions will appear on Sunday morning.

Twelve months on they clash at the event's spiritual home of the Winter Gardens in front of a packed Blackpool crowd, who will no doubt expect fireworks based on what we've seen from both players so far this tournament.

This time last year, the Belgian won his maiden PDC senior title with the second biggest major in darts behind closed doors in Milton Keynes - and that was in no small part down to an invaluable period of lodging at Snakebite's palace during the first lockdown.

The World Matchplay's unforgettable and raucous return to the Winter Gardens reaches its crescendo on Sunday night when defending champion Dimitri Van den Bergh meets Peter Wright for the Phil Taylor trophy and a cheque for £150,000.

Head-to-head record: Van den Bergh v Wright

We can probably assume Wright and Van den Bergh would have played a lot more matches in Snakebite's mansion during the first lockdown than they ever have in official matches, having remarkably only met 12 times in six years.

Their first clash came in 2015 - two years before the Belgian won the first of his two World Youth titles and when Wright had yet to win a major crown at the age of 55. Van den Bergh won on that occasion but since then Wright has dominated the rivalry quite comfortably and has yet to lose to his former lodger on TV.

The only two meetings worthy of relevance are from this season's Premier League. Their first battle was a keenly-fought 6-6 draw featuring a big 160 checkout from VDB but Wright ran out an 8-5 winner towards the end of the campaign which neither made the play-offs.

Just one interesting albeit pointless fact to finish on; of the five occasions Wright has beaten Van den Bergh - including at the World Cup of Darts in 2019 - he has gone on to win that tournament, although none have been the final.

2021 World Matchplay: Tournament Statistics

(Van den Bergh stats listed first on the left)

Tournament Average : 99.95 - 104.57

Tournament Best : 103.68 (v Chizzy) - 110.37 (v MVG)

Total 180s : 38 - 31

180s per leg ratio : 0.45 (85 legs) - 0.40 (78 legs)

Most 180s in a match: 14 (v Chizzy) - 12 (v MVG)

100+ checkouts (Highest) : 5 (128) - 7 (149)

Most 100+ checkouts in one match : 3 (v Ratajski) - 3 (v MVG)

100+ checkouts to win legs ratio : 0.06 - 0.09

Checkout % overall : 37.50% (54/144) - 45.38% (54/119)

Best match checkout %: 45.95% (17/37 v Ratajski) - 55% (11/20 v Cullen)

Legs won/lost: 54/31 - 54/24

Two two players with the highest tournament averages are meeting in the final and although there looks to be a sizeable difference between Wright's 104.57 and Van den Bergh's 99.95, you have to bare in mind the higher figure was somewhat inflated by that stunning 110.37 against Michael van Gerwen in the semi-final.

Van den Bergh 'only' managed 98.51 against Krzysztof Ratajski, whose wasteful finishing played no small part in the Belgian roaring back from 6-2 down to win 15 of the next 18 legs and book his place in tonight's final.

That's not to take too much away from the defending champion whatsoever, because it was a great act of character as well as high scoring and clinical finishing to pressurise a stunned Polish Eagle into mistakes, but he will need to return to the levels we saw against Gerwyn Price and Dave Chisnall in which he averaged over 102 in both.

Wright ominously branded his 100 averages during dominant wins over Danny Noppert and Michael Smith as 'rubbish' while he 105.46 against Joe Cullen didn't come under much pressure due to his opponent's lacklustre performance.

They are obviously both capable of producing fireworks at this level but Wright was pretty much unplayable last night and anything close to that will be very hard for Van den Bergh to live with, especially if he makes a slow start again.

One thing we can almost be certain of is there will be A LOT of 180s. Throughout the tournament Van den Bergh's 180s per leg ratio is a stunning 0.45 and Wright's is 0.4 so if we see a close final of at least 30 legs, we could be looking around 25+ maximums. The highest betting line is over 23.5 180s with Sky Bet at 11/10.

World Matchplay: Routes to the final

DIMITRI VAN DEN BERGH

PETER WRIGHT

World Matchplay final: Prediction and best bets

