World Matchplay darts live: Leg-by-leg final updates as Dimitri Van den Bergh faces Peter Wright at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool

A live leg-by-leg report from the Betfred World Matchplay final, where defending champion Dimitri Van den Bergh faces Peter Wright at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

Dimitri Van den Bergh (6/5) v Peter Wright (4/6) World Matchplay final, Sunday July 25

TV Coverage start time: Sky Sports (2015 BST)

Sky Sports (2015 BST) Best of 35 legs . Each game must be won by two clear legs, with up to a maximum of five additional legs being played before the sixth additional leg is sudden-death

. Each game must be won by two clear legs, with up to a maximum of five additional legs being played before the sixth additional leg is sudden-death

2015: Anyone who followed my otherwise woeful pre-tournament betting preview - in which all my outsiders got knocked out in round one - will be rooting for headline tip Dimitri Van den Bergh at 14/1, but what about some bets for tonight's match? Well, rather than pasting in my entire final preview, here are my tips below. Scoreline predictions are very hard in such a long match but for what it's worth, I'm going for 18-16 in Van den Bergh's favour. Van den Bergh to win the match, score over 11.5 180s and checkout over 123.5 at 9/2 (Sky Bet)

Wright to score over 11.5 180s and checkout over 130 at 3/1 (Betfred)

VDB to win, hit most 180s & Wright to hit highest checkout at 6/1 (Sky Bet)

Wright to score over 11.5 180s and checkout over 130 at 3/1 (Betfred)

VDB to win, hit most 180s & Wright to hit highest checkout at 6/1 (Sky Bet)

2010: As for the chances of a nine-darter tonight, you can get 10/1 with Sky Bet on either player managing it (or 100/1 that they both do!) but if you want to be more specific, VDB is 25/1 and Wright is 16/1. There have been seven in World Matchplay history but none of them have come in the final. Let's remind ourselves of the most recent from Gary Anderson back in 2018...

NINE DARTER FROM GARY ANDERSON | Anderson reels in the biggest fish of all to send the Winter Gardens crowd into a frenzy!!#BVDarts #LoveTheDarts pic.twitter.com/n0yhmcnksc — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) July 26, 2018

2005: With time running out before the final, let's quickly run through the overall tournament stats... (Van den Bergh stats listed first on the left) Tournament Average : 99.95 - 104.57

Tournament Best : 103.68 (v Chizzy) - 110.37 (v MVG)

: 99.95 - 104.57 : 103.68 (v Chizzy) - 110.37 (v MVG) Total 180s : 38 - 31

180s per leg ratio : 0.45 (85 legs) - 0.40 (78 legs)

Most 180s in a match: 14 (v Chizzy) - 12 (v MVG)

: 38 - 31 : 0.45 (85 legs) - 0.40 (78 legs) 14 (v Chizzy) - 12 (v MVG) 100+ checkouts (Highest) : 5 (128) - 7 (149)

Most 100+ checkouts in one match : 3 (v Ratajski) - 3 (v MVG)

100+ checkouts to win legs ratio : 0.06 - 0.09

Checkout % overall : 37.50% (54/144) - 45.38% (54/119)

Best match checkout %: 45.95% (17/37 v Ratajski) - 55% (11/20 v Cullen)

: 5 (128) - 7 (149) : 3 (v Ratajski) - 3 (v MVG) : 0.06 - 0.09 : 37.50% (54/144) - 45.38% (54/119) 45.95% (17/37 v Ratajski) - 55% (11/20 v Cullen) Legs won/lost: 54/31 - 54/24 It's no surprise these two players have the highest tournament averages and although there's quite a big difference between the pair, you've got to bare in mind the higher figure was somewhat inflated by that stunning 110.37 against Michael van Gerwen in the semi-final. Van den Bergh 'only' managed 98.51 against Krzysztof Ratajski, whose wasteful finishing played no small part in the Belgian roaring back from 6-2 down to win 15 of the next 18 legs and book his place in tonight's final. Dancing Dimitri averaged over 102 against both Gerwyn Price and Dave Chisnall so if he can get to those levels - and preferably exceed them - then he'll be a real match for Wright, who can't surely go as high as 110 again. Or can he? Here's a few more stats in graphic form from Carl Fletcher, who has been writing half of our daily previews during the tournament. You can follow him on Twitter at @CarlyFletch for more darts stats.

World Matchplay statistics courtesy of Carl Fletcher and Darts Tracker

2000: As for Peter Wright's route to the final, it's been one-way traffic in every game although it was only his magical performance against Michael van Gerwen that he didn't seem to brand 'rubbish'! Rd 1 : 10-3 v Danny Noppert

Average : 99.75

180s : 3

Doubles : 10/19 (52.63%)

100+ Checkouts : 121, 105

: : 99.75 : 3 : 10/19 (52.63%) : 121, 105 R2 : 11-5 v Joe Cullen

Average : 105.46

180s : 7

Doubles : 11/20 (55%)

100+ Checkouts : 106, 103

: : 105.46 : 7 : 11/20 (55%) : 106, 103 QF : 16-7 v Michael Smith

Average : 100.37

180s : 9

Doubles : 16/43 (37.21%)

100+ Checkouts : None

: : 100.37 : 9 : 16/43 (37.21%) : None SF: 17-10 v Michael van Gerwen

Average: 110.37

180s: 12

Doubles: 17/37 (45.95%)

100+ Checkouts: 149, 121, 121 Snakebite has sucked the life and spirit out of his opponents with some sensational finishing throughout and few words other than majestic and spectacular would do justice to his display against MVG. There was a spell in the match when he won four legs in a row in just 45 mesmerising darts as he stormed into a 10-4 lead and while MVG did mount a high-quality comeback to trail 10-8, Snakebite soon hit the turbo blasters again. The only thing missing was a nine-darter, but he came close to that as well.

𝗘𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗙𝗘𝗖𝗧 𝗗𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗦 😩



Peter Wright wires the D12 for perfection, but a 10-dart break gives 'Snakebite' an 8-4 lead!



He's averaging over 110! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/gj4hSRXX4w — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) July 24, 2021

1955: So how did both players reach their second World Matchplay finals? Let's start with Dimitri Van den Bergh... Rd 1 : 10-5 v Devon Petersen

Average : 94.6

180s : 6

Doubles : 10/32 (31.25%)

100+ Checkouts : 108

: : 94.6 : 6 : 10/32 (31.25%) : 108 R2 : 11-7 v Dave Chisnall

Average : 103.68

180s : 14

Doubles : 11/34 (32.35%)

100+ Checkouts : 121

: : 103.68 : 14 : 11/34 (32.35%) : 121 QF : 16-9 v Gerwyn Price

Average : 102.27

180s : 10

Doubles : 16/41 (39.02%)

100+ Checkouts : None

: : 102.27 : 10 : 16/41 (39.02%) : None SF: 17-9 v Krztsztof Ratajski

Average: 98.51

180s: 8

Doubles: 17/37 (45.95%)

100+ Checkouts: 128, 112, 110 Dimitri Van den Bergh has pretty much made a mockery of the notion that debutants struggle with the unique Winter Gardens atmosphere and heat. No player has ever lifted this prestigious trophy on their first outing in Blackpool - apart from when Larry Butler won the inaugural event back in 1994 - although Ronnie Baxter and James Wade both managed to reach the final on debut in 1998 and 2006 respectively. The defending champion's toughest clash in terms of scoreline came against Dave Chisnall when he hit a second-round record number of 180s with 14, but his most impressive was the manner in which he blew Gerwyn Price away in the quarter-finals before giving the Iceman a taste of his own medicine with the celebration.

Gerwyn Price mocked Dimitri Van den Bergh's dancing so how did VDB celebrate victory... 😂💪 pic.twitter.com/vrgFIW9wks — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) July 22, 2021

Van den Bergh never really looked fazed when trailing Ratajski 6-2 in the semi-finals as he remarkably won 15 of the next 18 legs - but this was mainly down to his sublime finishing, which included three 100+ checkouts, compared to his opponent's wastefulness rather than a barrage of high scoring.