Darts results: Peter Wright beats Michael van Gerwen in classic at World Matchplay

The only thing missing was a nine-dart finish, which Wright came within a dart of hitting, as these two champions produced stunning levels from first to last.

Wright's performance in particular was spectacular, averaging in excess of 110, hitting a dozen maximums and three big finishes as he ran riot against his old rival.

Van Gerwen will feel no better for the fact his own performance would likely have won almost any other match, but the surge Wright produced to go from 5-4 ahead to a commanding 10-4 lead deserved a place in the final.

Wright won the first four of those legs in just 45 darts and will now bid for his first victory in the event, having lost the final to Phil Taylor in 2017.

He secured victory when another 12-dart finish ended things and will now be favourite on Sunday.

An emotional Wright fought back tears as he said: "That was a hell of a game. Michael played the best he's done for ages. What a game! I would've liked to watch it, personally."