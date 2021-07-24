Darts results: Peter Wright beats Michael van Gerwen in classic at World Matchplay

Peter Wright beat Michael van Gerwen 17-10 in a match of the highest quality at the Betfred World Matchplay.
The only thing missing was a nine-dart finish, which Wright came within a dart of hitting, as these two champions produced stunning levels from first to last.
Wright's performance in particular was spectacular, averaging in excess of 110, hitting a dozen maximums and three big finishes as he ran riot against his old rival.
Van Gerwen will feel no better for the fact his own performance would likely have won almost any other match, but the surge Wright produced to go from 5-4 ahead to a commanding 10-4 lead deserved a place in the final.
Wright won the first four of those legs in just 45 darts and will now bid for his first victory in the event, having lost the final to Phil Taylor in 2017.
He secured victory when another 12-dart finish ended things and will now be favourite on Sunday.
An emotional Wright fought back tears as he said: "That was a hell of a game. Michael played the best he's done for ages. What a game! I would've liked to watch it, personally."
Dimitri Van den Bergh turned on the afterburners to beat Krzysztof Ratajski 17-9 and become the first man into the final, where Wright now awaits.
The defending champion has been one of the stars of the event so far, seeing off Gerwyn Price en route to Saturday's semi-final, where for the first time he looked vulnerable at 6-2 down.
From there, though, Van den Bergh won 15 of 18 legs to demolish his Polish opponent and keep the dream alive for those who followed Chris Hammer's advice to back him at 14/1.
Van den Bergh beat eighth seed Gary Anderson to win the title last year and may well expect a stiffer examination from Wright, with whom he stayed during last summer's Covid lockdown.
The defending champion credited the return of a sell-out crowd for his victory, saying: "The crowd knocked me off my feet tonight - it was such a feeling and I can only thank them.
"It would be a dream come true to be the back-to-back World Matchplay champion.
"I've done it before with the World Youth Championship and to have the chance to win this in front of a crowd is a dream. I want to give the crowd a fantastic game, and I would love to lift the trophy again."
Saturday July 24 (1900 BST)
Semi-Finals (best of 33 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Sunday July 25 (2030 BST)
Final (best of 35 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports