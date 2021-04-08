Darts results: Watch Jose de Sousa hit the second Premier League nine-darter in as many nights

Jose de Sousa hit the second Premier League nine-darter in as many nights and also threw a record-equalling 11 maximums in a 6-6 draw with Nathan Aspinall.

The Special One was on the receiving end of Jonny Clayton's perfect leg during a 7-3 defeat on Wednesday night but he bounced back in sensational fashion by landing the 12th nine-darter in the competition's history. It was also his second career televised perfect leg having managed the feat at last October's European Championship against Jeffrey de Zwaan. This means he's been involved in three of the last four on the big stage - with James Wade's effort against Stephen Bunting at the World Championship being the other.

October: Hits a TV nine-darter (Euro Champ)

Last night: Has a nine-darter hit against him by Clayton

Tonight: Hits a nine-darter against Aspinall



De Sousa achieved perfection in the second leg of the match when following up his back-to-back 180s with a magical 141 checkout but he was far from finished with the treble 20 bed. The Grand Slam of Darts champion, who had also kicked off the opening leg of the match with back-to-back 180s before costly miscounting saw him fall 1-0 down, went on to hit another seven to take his tally to 11, which equalled a Premier League record set by Gary Anderson in 2011.

However, his 18 missed darts at doubles from 24 attempts let him down in terms of getting his first victory of the season as Aspinall, who managed just two maximums, dug deep from 5-3 and 6-5 down to earn a share of the spoils. De Sousa averaged 100.95 compared to the Stockport star's 95.82 but his checkout percentage of 25% was inferior to Aspinall's 42.84% from just 14 attempts.

MVG malfunctions against Machine Michael van Gerwen's blistering start to the season came to a shuddering halt as he produced a performance of stark contrast to the previous night. Having posted a stunning average of 107 in a 7-3 victory over Rob Cross, the world number two could only manage a mark of 90.91 in a 7-3 defeat to James Wade while he managed just a single 180 and missed eight of 11 attempts at double. The Machine didn't play to his best either and didn't even hit one maximum but his finishing of 53.85% and three 100+ checkouts of 135, 121 and 120 proved to be the difference.

Clayton caught cold by Voltage Jonny Clayton suffered his first defeat of his debut Premier League season as an improving Rob Cross upset the odds to beat him 7-3. A night after achieving a nine-darter, hitting seven of his nine doubles and averaging 105.26, the Ferret could only manage a mark of 95.98 in a contrasting performance which saw him spurn 13 of his 16 attempts to finish. Cross only managed to convert 35% of his 20 and his pair of maximums was two fewer than his opponent's tally but after punishing Clayton's failure to take out 40 with three darts to make it 4-3, Voltage rattled off three more legs on the trot to pick up his second victory of the season.

Dancing Dimitri Dimitri Van den Bergh tops the Premier League table after he maintained his unbeaten start to the campaign with a 6-6 draw against his former house-mate Peter Wright. The World Matchplay champion, who lived at Snakebite's mansion during the first lockdown last year prior to landing the second biggest major in the sport, averaged 101.02 in another high-class display but his hopes of victory were ended when Wright hit a pair of maximums in the final leg that he won in 12 darts. Van den Bergh never trailed and a big 160 checkout to complete a 12-darter put him 3-1 up before Wright responded with a fine 121 finish of his own to stay in touch. The Belgian restored his two-leg advantage only for the Scotsman to get back on level terms at 4-4 and after that the next four legs went with throw.

More misery for Duzza Glen Durrant's miserable start to the season continued as he lost his fourth match in a row against Gary Anderson. The defending champion, who averaged just 87.9, now sits bottom of the table with a leg difference of minus 20 and it's hard to see him digging his way out of trouble even though he's only three points from safety at this stage of the season. Anderson averaged an impressive 97.56 despite not needing to get out of second gear and the lack of pressure applied to him at the end of legs would have played its part in him pinning seven of his 12 attempts at doubles. The Flying Scotsman also hit all four of the match's 180s although Duzza did manage the high checkout of 108.