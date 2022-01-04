Peter Wright produced a stunning late blitz to beat Michael Smith 7-5 in the PDC World Darts Championship final at the Alexandra Palace.

Snakebite was up against it when Bully Boy, who was seeking to end his major drought with the biggest of the lot, led 5-4 in sets and was 2-0 up in the 10th but he showed his champion spirit to reel off nine of the next 10 legs to get his hands on the Sid Waddell Trophy for the second time in a career that continues to go from strength to strength. Two years after fulfilling his promise to win the world title before his 50th birthday, this latest success completed another bullish prediction that he made back in July when telling his fans: "I am going to win the Worlds and the World Matchplay this year, so get the double on. Put a pound on it, or 50p." That double was about 80/1 at the time so anyone who followed his tip will be celebrating a big windfall tonight - albeit not as much as the £500,000 he's pocketed for landing the richest prize in darts.

The 51-year-old, who thrashed Dimitri Van den Bergh in the World Matchplay final during the summer, has now won seven major titles since breaking his duck at the 2017 UK Open and this is his third of season having also landed November's Players Championship Finals. "I'm over the moon to lift this amazing trophy for a second time," said Wright, who is now just £15,250 away from Gerwyn Price's world number one spot on the PDC Order of Merit. "It was a difficult start to the year from me away from darts but I've had a great year on the oche and this tops it off. Michael and I didn't perform how we can for a lot of the game, but it was still an entertaining final because it was so close." It's been an incredible couple of years for a player who nearly quit the sport prior to reaching a maiden World Championship final back in 2014 and although he suffered the heartache of 19 televised final defeats since then, the floodgates have well and truly opened in the way that many hope they do for Smith in years to come.

🏆 2020

🏆 2022



The 31-year-old from St Helens may well be licking his wounds at a sixth major final defeat out of six, having also been runner-up in the 2018 Premier League, 2018 World Series of Darts Finals, 2019 World Darts Championship, 2019 World Matchplay and 2020 Masters but he has become a totally different player to the one that missed three match darts against Wright in the last of those. Wright, who averaged 98.34 compared to Smith's 99.22, said: "Michael is the future of darts, I feel for him tonight because I've been in his position. But, I've got to take the chances I get and thankfully I was able to do that tonight. "I can't explain what went wrong with my game tonight, I kept swapping darts trying to find something that worked and thankfully I had a good run at the end. Thank you to the crowd for turning out to support us all tournament, they were amazing."

Michael Smith 5-7 Peter Wright: Match stats Set scores: 1-3, 1-3, 3-1, 3-2, 2-3, 3-1, 3-0, 1-3, 3-2, 2-3, 0-3, 1-3

Smith's used his new-found mental strength to defeat both player of the season Jonny Clayton and defending champion Gerwyn Price in thrilling final-set deciders that he perhaps would have lost in previous campaigns before brushing aside James Wade to reach his second Ally Pally final. Against Wright he fired in 24 of the 41 180s to equal the World Championship match record that Snakebite set against Gary Anderson 24 hours earlier while his tournament tally of 83 smashed the Flying Scotsman's other existing maximum record of 71. The Scotsman ended up with 72 himself but ultimately the difference on the night was his superior finishing as he pinned 27 of his 69 attempts (39.1%) while Smith, who came into the match with a stunning tournament checkout percentage of 48%, could only convert 23 of his 65 (35.4%). That said most of the damage to those checkout stats was down in a farcical second leg when they combined to miss 21 darts at a double before Smith eventually completed a 28-darter in the madhouse. It was officially the worst leg of the tournament between the best two players.

"I got five sets in this time instead of three but losing these finals is doing my head in now," said Smith. "Tonight will be difficult but I'll be back on the practice board soon, getting ready for the next one. "The bullseye shots for big finishes wouldn't go in, that's darts I guess." Wright, who fired in four 100+ checkouts compared to Smith's solitary effort from 167, didn't take long to get his act together as he raced into a 2-0 lead only for Bully Boy to turn the match on its head by winning four of the next five.

Smith's barrage of maximums allowed him to keep Wright at arm's reach as he pinched the ninth set for a 5-4 lead before opening up that 2-0 lead in the 10th - in which he had the advantage of throw - that moved him to the brink of what would have been a well-deserved crowning moment. However, Snakebite produced the kind of comeback that saw him stun Smith in the 2021 Grand Slam of Darts semi-final, when he rattled off eight legs in a row to win 16-12, and when he's in this kind of mood, nobody has the answers. Scroll down for detailed leg-by-leg report with key highlights

"This is the relatively unknown Peter Wright. And when he's not playing darts, he likes to go weight training!"



Michael Smith 5-7 Peter Wright: Set-by-Set report

MATCH SCORE: Michael Smith 5-7 Peter Wright (Best of 13 sets)

SET 12 SCORE: Michael Smith 1-3 Peter Wright Leg Four

It's all over and Peter Wright is world champion for the second time in his career! He won nine of the last 10 legs from 2-0 down in the 10th set to run out a sensational winner against the brilliant Michael Smith.

Smith 1-3 Wright

It's all over and Peter Wright is world champion for the second time in his career! He won nine of the last 10 legs from 2-0 down in the 10th set to run out a sensational winner against the brilliant Michael Smith. Leg Three

Smith defies Wright's latest 180 to stop the rot and get a leg on the board but is it too little too late?

Smith 1-2 Wright

Smith defies Wright's latest 180 to stop the rot and get a leg on the board but is it too little too late? Leg Two

Make that eight legs in a row as another pair of back-to-back 140s helps him on his way to a 13-dart hold of throw. One more leg to become world champion yet again.

Smith 0-2 Wright

Make that eight legs in a row as another pair of back-to-back 140s helps him on his way to a 13-dart hold of throw. One more leg to become world champion yet again. Leg One (Smith to throw first)

Wright reels off his seventh leg on the trot after he follows up three successive visits of 140 with an 81 checkout for a 12-dart break. This is bordering on unplayable at this stage of a World Championship final.

Smith 0-1 Wright

MATCH SCORE: Michael Smith 5-6 Peter Wright (Best of 13 sets)

SET 11 SCORE: Michael Smith 0-3 Peter Wright Leg Three

Snakebite takes the set 3-0 in just 40 darts with the help of a 16th maximum - but he had to rely on Smith missing the bullseye for a 124 checkout.

Smith 0-3 Wright

Snakebite takes the set 3-0 in just 40 darts with the help of a 16th maximum - but he had to rely on Smith missing the bullseye for a 124 checkout. Leg Two

Wright's 15th maximum of the match puts pressure on Smith's attempt to take out 104 and it pays off as he misses tops before Snakebite returns for an 80 checkout.

Smith 0-2 Wright

Wright's 15th maximum of the match puts pressure on Smith's attempt to take out 104 and it pays off as he misses tops before Snakebite returns for an 80 checkout. Leg One (Wright to throw first)

Not for the first time in this tournament, Wright takes out 96 with a D18-D20 combo that completes a 12-dart leg that began with a 180.

Smith 0-1 Wright

MATCH SCORE: Michael Smith 5-5 Peter Wright (Best of 13 sets)

SET 10 SCORE: Michael Smith 2-3 Peter Wright Leg Five

Wright punishes Smith's poor visit of 58 midway through the leg with his 13th maximum and follows it up with a fine 84 checkout to brilliantly steal a set he trailed 2-0 and needed to break twice.

Smith 2-3 Wright

Wright punishes Smith's poor visit of 58 midway through the leg with his 13th maximum and follows it up with a fine 84 checkout to brilliantly steal a set he trailed 2-0 and needed to break twice. Leg Four

Snakebite controls the leg with a couple of 140 visits and a further ton before levelling the set in 13 darts.

Smith 2-2 Wright

Snakebite controls the leg with a couple of 140 visits and a further ton before levelling the set in 13 darts. Leg Three

Wright follows up a 140 with his 12th maximum to pile pressure on the Smith throw and it pays off as he stays alive in the set with a 14-darter.

Smith 2-1 Wright

Wright follows up a 140 with his 12th maximum to pile pressure on the Smith throw and it pays off as he stays alive in the set with a 14-darter. Leg Two

Bully Boy kicks off the leg with his 22nd 180 - which is level with Gary Anderson's old match record which Wright broke last night with 24 - and a further couple of 100+ visits helps him break the Snakebite throw in 14 darts.

Smith 2-0 Wright

Bully Boy kicks off the leg with his 22nd 180 - which is level with Gary Anderson's old match record which Wright broke last night with 24 - and a further couple of 100+ visits helps him break the Snakebite throw in 14 darts. Leg One (Smith to throw first)

Smith's 21st maximum leaves him 30 and although Snakebite responds with a maximum of his own to reduce his score to 28, Bully Boy takes out double 15 at the first attempt to complete a 13-darter.

Smith 1-0 Wright

MATCH SCORE: Michael Smith 5-4 Peter Wright (Best of 13 sets)

SET NINE SCORE: Michael Smith 3-2 Peter Wright Leg Five

Wright looks as though he runs away with this leg thanks to three 100+ visits but after missing the bullseye for a 170 checkout he spurns a further five darts at a double as Smith pins his third attempt at double 13 across two visits to edge a tense - and highly crucial - set. It's the second time Wright has blown set darts in two of the five he's lost.

Smith 3-2 Wright

Wright looks as though he runs away with this leg thanks to three 100+ visits but after missing the bullseye for a 170 checkout he spurns a further five darts at a double as Smith pins his third attempt at double 13 across two visits to edge a tense - and highly crucial - set. It's the second time Wright has blown set darts in two of the five he's lost. Leg Four

A steady - if unspectacular - leg from Smith is won in 16 darts although Wright did apply pressure with a visit of 171 to leave himself on 32.

Smith 2-2 Wright

A steady - if unspectacular - leg from Smith is won in 16 darts although Wright did apply pressure with a visit of 171 to leave himself on 32. Leg Three

Smith's set average is well below 90 and Wright makes the most of it thanks to visits of 134, 135 and 127 that pave the way for an easy 14-dart hold with no pressure whatsoever.

Smith 1-2 Wright

Smith's set average is well below 90 and Wright makes the most of it thanks to visits of 134, 135 and 127 that pave the way for an easy 14-dart hold with no pressure whatsoever. Leg Two

A fairly uneventful leg goes the way of Smith in 18 darts when he pins double 12 while Wright was back on 133.

Smith 1-1 Wright

A fairly uneventful leg goes the way of Smith in 18 darts when he pins double 12 while Wright was back on 133. Leg One (Wright to throw first)

Wright reels off three successive 100+ visits after a poor opening score of 58 before finishing from 103 for a 15-dart hold.

Smith 0-1 Wright

MATCH SCORE: Michael Smith 4-4 Peter Wright (Best of 13 sets)

SET EIGHT SCORE: Michael Smith 1-3 Peter Wright Leg Four

Smith has rediscovered his scoring touch with back-to-back maximums to take his tally to 20 but he fails to hit the bullseye for an 81 finish as Wright pins double nine with his last dart in hand for a set-winning 72 checkout.

Smith 1-3 Wright

Smith has rediscovered his scoring touch with back-to-back maximums to take his tally to 20 but he fails to hit the bullseye for an 81 finish as Wright pins double nine with his last dart in hand for a set-winning 72 checkout. Leg Three

The duo trade 180s in successive visits early on in the leg but Wright wastes the opportunity to wrap up the set 3-0 when spurning two darts at double eight having also missed an attempt at the bull.

Smith 1-2 Wright

The duo trade 180s in successive visits early on in the leg but Wright wastes the opportunity to wrap up the set 3-0 when spurning two darts at double eight having also missed an attempt at the bull. Leg Two

Apart from firing in his 17th maximum of the match, Smith loses his scoring rhythm and then misses an attempt at bullseye for an 88 finish as Wright holds throw for a 2-0 lead.

Smith 0-2 Wright

Apart from firing in his 17th maximum of the match, Smith loses his scoring rhythm and then misses an attempt at bullseye for an 88 finish as Wright holds throw for a 2-0 lead. Leg One (Smith to throw first)

Smith spurns two darts at tops in a scrappy opening leg to the eighth set and Wright punished at his first attempt at the same target for the break.

Smith 0-1 Wright

MATCH SCORE: Michael Smith 4-3 Peter Wright (Best of 13 sets)

SET SEVEN SCORE: Michael Smith 3-0 Peter Wright Leg Three

It's the first whitewash set of the final as Smith unleashes successive visits of 134, 140 and 134 before finishing off a brilliant 11-dart break of throw with a clinical 93 checkout.

Smith 3-0 Wright

It's the first whitewash set of the final as Smith unleashes successive visits of 134, 140 and 134 before finishing off a brilliant 11-dart break of throw with a clinical 93 checkout. Leg Two

Bully Boy makes the most of his break when his 16th 180 and another visit of 140 leaves him 64, which he takes out for a 15-dart hold.

Smith 2-0 Wright

Bully Boy makes the most of his break when his 16th 180 and another visit of 140 leaves him 64, which he takes out for a 15-dart hold. Leg One (Wright to throw first)

Smith's 15th maximum gives him a fantastic opportunity to break Wright's throw and despite missing two darts at tops in his next visit after Snakebite had spurned an attempt at double 11 for a 124 checkout, he gets another chance when his opponent misses a further three at the same target. This time he takes it.

Smith 1-0 Wright

MATCH SCORE: Michael Smith 3-3 Peter Wright (Best of 13 sets)

SET SIX SCORE: Michael Smith 3-1 Peter Wright Leg Four

Smith hits his first 180 of the set - and 14th for the match - and follows it up with scores of 140 and 105 before sealing the set with a 13-darter as Wright waited to come back on 84.

Smith 3-1 Wright

Smith hits his first 180 of the set - and 14th for the match - and follows it up with scores of 140 and 105 before sealing the set with a 13-darter as Wright waited to come back on 84. Leg Three

Four successive visits of 100+, albeit without a 180, propels Smith to a 13-dart hold that puts him within a leg of levelling the match once more.

Smith 2-1 Wright

Four successive visits of 100+, albeit without a 180, propels Smith to a 13-dart hold that puts him within a leg of levelling the match once more. Leg Two

Wright contributes his eighth maximum to the match count before going on to take out 76 for a comfortable hold of his own.

Smith 1-1 Wright

Wright contributes his eighth maximum to the match count before going on to take out 76 for a comfortable hold of his own. Leg One (Smith to throw first)

A steady hold from Smith in 14 darts - with Wright back on 172 - thanks to visits of 134 and 140 before a 38 finish.

Smith 1-0 Wright

MATCH SCORE: Michael Smith 2-3 Peter Wright (Best of 13 sets)

SET FIVE SCORE: Michael Smith 2-3 Peter Wright Leg Five

Wright is let off the hook for an opening visit of 35 when Smith only manages 57 but despite a couple of 140s, he still has to survive Smith's botched checkout attempt from 106 before clinching the set.

Smith 2-3 Wright

Wright is let off the hook for an opening visit of 35 when Smith only manages 57 but despite a couple of 140s, he still has to survive Smith's botched checkout attempt from 106 before clinching the set. Leg Four

No maximums in this leg but three 100+ visits from Smith help him hold throw and force Wright to serve out the set in a decider.

Smith 2-2 Wright

No maximums in this leg but three 100+ visits from Smith help him hold throw and force Wright to serve out the set in a decider. Leg Three

NEW RECORD! Michael Smith's 13th 180 takes his tournament tally to 72 and that's a new World Championship record, breaking the previous mark set by Gary Anderson in 2017 edition. It comes just a day after Wright's 24 broke the Flying Scotsman's record for the most in a single World Championship match from the same year (22). More importantly, Smith wins the leg with an 11-darter.

Smith 1-2 Wright

Leg Two

The duo trade 180s in another classy leg which Wright wins with an 11-dart break to double his advantage in the set.

Smith 0-2 Wright

The duo trade 180s in another classy leg which Wright wins with an 11-dart break to double his advantage in the set. Leg One (Wright to throw first)

Wright kicks off the fifth set with his sixth maximum of the match but it takes him a further five visits before he finally edges a scrappy leg from a scoring perspective.

Smith 0-1 Wright

MATCH SCORE: Michael Smith 2-2 Peter Wright (Best of 13 sets)

SET FOUR SCORE: Michael Smith 3-2 Peter Wright Leg Five

Now it's Smith's turn to benefit from Wright's outer ring woes as Snakebite fails to make the most of his pressurising 180 by spurning two attempts at double 16 and the Englishman takes advantage to level the match. Strangely though, Smith didn't manage a 180 in that leg!

Smith 3-2 Wright

Now it's Smith's turn to benefit from Wright's outer ring woes as Snakebite fails to make the most of his pressurising 180 by spurning two attempts at double 16 and the Englishman takes advantage to level the match. Strangely though, Smith didn't manage a 180 in that leg! Leg Four

The 31-year-old kicks off this leg with yet another 180 to extend this astonishing maximum run to seven legs in a row but Wright, who also weighed in with his fourth, holds in 13 darts to force a decider.

Smith 2-2 Wright

The 31-year-old kicks off this leg with yet another 180 to extend this astonishing maximum run to seven legs in a row but Wright, who also weighed in with his fourth, holds in 13 darts to force a decider. Leg Three

Smith has now hit 180s in each of the last six legs and his 10th so far helps him on his way to a steady 16-dart hold, with Wright waiting to come back on 51.

Smith 2-1 Wright

Smith has now hit 180s in each of the last six legs and his 10th so far helps him on his way to a steady 16-dart hold, with Wright waiting to come back on 51. Leg Two

Snakebite hits back with his third maximum and although Smith brings up his ninth, he completes a brilliant 12-darter with a 117 checkout to level the set score.

Smith 1-1 Wright

Snakebite hits back with his third maximum and although Smith brings up his ninth, he completes a brilliant 12-darter with a 117 checkout to level the set score. Leg One (Smith to throw first)

Smith maintains this superb spell of scoring and finishing as an eighth 180 and a clinical 80 finish sees him take the opener after Wright missed the bullseye for a 170 checkout.

Smith 1-0 Wright

MATCH SCORE: Michael Smith 1-2 Peter Wright (Best of 13 sets)

SET THREE SCORE: Michael Smith 3-1 Peter Wright Leg Four

It looks like Bully Boy has thankfully returned to the same player that helped him reach his second World Championship, as a seventh 180 paves the way for a comfortable 13-darter that seals the set.

Smith 3-1 Wright

Leg Three

Welcome to the final Michael Smith! After firing in a sixth maximum of the match, he then brings the crowd to its feet with a brilliant checkout of 167 to break the Wright throw and move to the brink of winning his first set of the final.

Smith 2-1 Wright

Leg Two

Much better from the St Helens man, who follows up two opening visits of 140 with his fifth 180 before pinning tops for a nerve-settling 12-dart leg.

Smith 1-1 Wright

Much better from the St Helens man, who follows up two opening visits of 140 with his fifth 180 before pinning tops for a nerve-settling 12-dart leg. Leg One (Wright to throw first)

Three 100+ visits from Wright, including a set up shot of 170, paves the way for a clinical 11-dart hold at the start of the third set, with Smith back on 153.

Smith 0-1 Wright

MATCH SCORE: Michael Smith 0-2 Peter Wright (Best of 13 sets)

SET TWO SCORE: Michael Smith 1-3 Peter Wright Leg Four

Bully Boy's excellent doubling throughout the tournament (48%) has completely deserted him right now and a further miss - this time at double 13 to complete a 106 finish - is capitalised upon by Wright, who takes out 124 on the bullseye for an early 2-0 set lead.

Smith 1-3 Wright

Bully Boy's excellent doubling throughout the tournament (48%) has completely deserted him right now and a further miss - this time at double 13 to complete a 106 finish - is capitalised upon by Wright, who takes out 124 on the bullseye for an early 2-0 set lead. Leg Three

Smith's fortunes are going from bad to worse - if that's possible at the moment - as he watches Snakebite follow up a timely visit of 140 with a stunning 148 checkout to break his throw when he was waited to come back on 32

Smith 1-2 Wright

Leg Two

This time Bully Boy is not so fortunate as yet another three darts at doubles go begging before Wright punishes him with a 17-dart hold of throw.

Smith 1-1 Wright

This time Bully Boy is not so fortunate as yet another three darts at doubles go begging before Wright punishes him with a 17-dart hold of throw. Leg One (Smith to throw first)

More doubling issues for Smith has he spurns two more attempts at tops but after Snakebite fails to take out 122, he returns to settle the nerves at the start of the second set.

Smith 1-0 Wright

MATCH SCORE: Michael Smith 0-1 Peter Wright (Best of 13 sets)

SET ONE SCORE: Michael Smith 1-3 Peter Wright Leg Four

The 2020 world champion hits his first 180 of the match before taking advantage of two more missed darts at doubles from Bully Boy to wrap up a very nervy opening set.

Smith 1-3 Wright

The 2020 world champion hits his first 180 of the match before taking advantage of two more missed darts at doubles from Bully Boy to wrap up a very nervy opening set. Leg Three

Much better from Snakebite in a totally contrasting leg to the farcical one we've just witnessed, as he fires in visits of 140, 122, 97 and 131 on route to a 14-darter as Smith waited to have a crack at double 18.

Smith 1-2 Wright

Much better from Snakebite in a totally contrasting leg to the farcical one we've just witnessed, as he fires in visits of 140, 122, 97 and 131 on route to a 14-darter as Smith waited to have a crack at double 18. Leg Two

Incredible double troubles from both players in his second leg of this World Championship final! Michael Smith missed nine darts at a double but Peter Wright spurned 13 before Bully Boy eventually sealed a 28-darter on double one! It's the officially the worst leg of the entire tournament!

Smith 1-1 Wright

Leg One (Wright to throw first)

Michael Smith fired in back-to-back 180s mid-way through the opening leg to take an early lead in the maximum count but he missed two darts at tops for a 12-dart break of throw and Peter Wright made him pay with a 66 finish.

Smith 0-1 Wright

2010: After plenty of build-up, the players have now made their entrances onto the stage at an electric Ally Pally! Let the drama and darting fireworks commence...

2000: Before the final gets under way at around 2015 GMT, here are my two best bets for the night and scoreline prediction, which I wrote about extensively with stats in my pre-match preview. Michael Smith (-2.5 sets) to beat Peter Wright

34 or more match 180s

Score Prediction: 7-4 (8/1) Despite how evenly-matched both players have been and how devastating Peter Wright can be in these pressure cooker situations, I don't think we're going the distance tonight. I really do feel it's Michael Smith's time to finally become a major champion in the grandest of fashions and wouldn't be surprised to come blasting out of the blocks and maintaining the mental strength to keep a slightly more tired opponent at arm's length. As for the much-hyped maximum count, if both these players maintain their tournament 180s per leg ratios of around 0.4 then the record for most hit in a single match of 42 will go if we get to around 55 legs and possibly a lot less if Snakebite can go at 0.57 like he did against Gary Anderson. Incidentally the Flying Scotsman holds this record with Michael van Gerwen after the pair hit 22 and 20 respectively in just 44 legs during the 2017 final and Sky Bet make it 5/1 that the record falls tonight. In terms of who will hit the most, I think that's harder to call than the actual match result and most bookies price them up at evens, I'd much rather have them working as a team to throw 33 or more which is fractionally odds against with some firms.

You'd expect Smith to weigh in with at least another 13 to break Anderson's tournament record of 71 set in the 2017 edition but it's certainly feasible that Wright ends up with more! The biggest difference between the pair is the finishing, with Smith yet to drop below 40% in any of his five matches and Wright only managing to go above 40% on two occasions, including his victory over Anderson.

The next two sets were shared before he pinched victory 4-2 in the decider, while you could argue his semi-final battle with Gary Anderson was even more dramatic as his fellow 51-year-old legend battled back from 3-0 down to push him to the brink of an 11th set. Wright averaged his tournament best of 104.38 - helped by a record-breaking tally of 24 180s - and he pretty much needed to produce that kind of quality considering Anderson reminded everyone of his brilliance at the end of an otherwise disappointing season. He may need those mesmerising levels to compete with Smith tonight.

1910: Interestingly, Peter Wright told everyone back in June to put £1 - or 50p - on him to do the World Matchplay-World Championship double this season and at that time, you could get 88/1 on such a bet. I wonder how many people took him up on that!

1830: Good evening and welcome to our live blog of the PDC World Darts Championship final, as Michael Smith bids to win his first ever major with the biggest of the lot while Peter Wright eyes the sport's biggest prize for the second time in a career that goes from strength to strength. Since Snakebite fulfilled his ambition to get his hands on the Sid Waddell Trophy before turning 50 two years ago, he's gone on to win four more major titles including this year's World Matchplay and Players Championship Finals so he heads into this eagerly-anticipated showdown as the marginal favourite to handle the immense pressure once again. The 51-year-old has come such a long way having nearly given up darts prior to his life-changing run to the 2014 World Championship final although he still had to keep bouncing back from a catalogue of agonising televised final defeats over the following six years - mostly to Michael van Gerwen - before he developed the champion spirit of winning more than he lost. Smith could be on the brink of going through that transformation too having suffered five major final defeats in what is still a relatively young career, including the 2018 Premier League, 2018 World Series of Darts Finals, 2019 World Championship and the 2020 Masters, where he heartbreakingly missed three match darts in a deciding leg against Wright.