Peter Wright produced a stunning late blitz to beat Michael Smith 7-5 in the PDC World Darts Championship final at the Alexandra Palace.
Snakebite was up against it when Bully Boy, who was seeking to end his major drought with the biggest of the lot, led 5-4 in sets and was 2-0 up in the 10th but he showed his champion spirit to reel off nine of the next 10 legs to get his hands on the Sid Waddell Trophy for the second time in a career that continues to go from strength to strength.
Two years after fulfilling his promise to win the world title before his 50th birthday, this latest success completed another bullish prediction that he made back in July when telling his fans: "I am going to win the Worlds and the World Matchplay this year, so get the double on. Put a pound on it, or 50p."
That double was about 80/1 at the time so anyone who followed his tip will be celebrating a big windfall tonight - albeit not as much as the £500,000 he's pocketed for landing the richest prize in darts.
The 51-year-old, who thrashed Dimitri Van den Bergh in the World Matchplay final during the summer, has now won seven major titles since breaking his duck at the 2017 UK Open and this is his third of season having also landed November's Players Championship Finals.
"I'm over the moon to lift this amazing trophy for a second time," said Wright, who is now just £15,250 away from Gerwyn Price's world number one spot on the PDC Order of Merit.
"It was a difficult start to the year from me away from darts but I've had a great year on the oche and this tops it off. Michael and I didn't perform how we can for a lot of the game, but it was still an entertaining final because it was so close."
It's been an incredible couple of years for a player who nearly quit the sport prior to reaching a maiden World Championship final back in 2014 and although he suffered the heartache of 19 televised final defeats since then, the floodgates have well and truly opened in the way that many hope they do for Smith in years to come.
The 31-year-old from St Helens may well be licking his wounds at a sixth major final defeat out of six, having also been runner-up in the 2018 Premier League, 2018 World Series of Darts Finals, 2019 World Darts Championship, 2019 World Matchplay and 2020 Masters but he has become a totally different player to the one that missed three match darts against Wright in the last of those.
Wright, who averaged 98.34 compared to Smith's 99.22, said: "Michael is the future of darts, I feel for him tonight because I've been in his position. But, I've got to take the chances I get and thankfully I was able to do that tonight.
"I can't explain what went wrong with my game tonight, I kept swapping darts trying to find something that worked and thankfully I had a good run at the end. Thank you to the crowd for turning out to support us all tournament, they were amazing."
Smith's used his new-found mental strength to defeat both player of the season Jonny Clayton and defending champion Gerwyn Price in thrilling final-set deciders that he perhaps would have lost in previous campaigns before brushing aside James Wade to reach his second Ally Pally final.
Against Wright he fired in 24 of the 41 180s to equal the World Championship match record that Snakebite set against Gary Anderson 24 hours earlier while his tournament tally of 83 smashed the Flying Scotsman's other existing maximum record of 71.
The Scotsman ended up with 72 himself but ultimately the difference on the night was his superior finishing as he pinned 27 of his 69 attempts (39.1%) while Smith, who came into the match with a stunning tournament checkout percentage of 48%, could only convert 23 of his 65 (35.4%). That said most of the damage to those checkout stats was down in a farcical second leg when they combined to miss 21 darts at a double before Smith eventually completed a 28-darter in the madhouse. It was officially the worst leg of the tournament between the best two players.
"I got five sets in this time instead of three but losing these finals is doing my head in now," said Smith. "Tonight will be difficult but I'll be back on the practice board soon, getting ready for the next one.
"The bullseye shots for big finishes wouldn't go in, that's darts I guess."
Wright, who fired in four 100+ checkouts compared to Smith's solitary effort from 167, didn't take long to get his act together as he raced into a 2-0 lead only for Bully Boy to turn the match on its head by winning four of the next five.
Smith's barrage of maximums allowed him to keep Wright at arm's reach as he pinched the ninth set for a 5-4 lead before opening up that 2-0 lead in the 10th - in which he had the advantage of throw - that moved him to the brink of what would have been a well-deserved crowning moment.
However, Snakebite produced the kind of comeback that saw him stun Smith in the 2021 Grand Slam of Darts semi-final, when he rattled off eight legs in a row to win 16-12, and when he's in this kind of mood, nobody has the answers.
2000: Before the final gets under way at around 2015 GMT, here are my two best bets for the night and scoreline prediction, which I wrote about extensively with stats in my pre-match preview.
Despite how evenly-matched both players have been and how devastating Peter Wright can be in these pressure cooker situations, I don't think we're going the distance tonight. I really do feel it's Michael Smith's time to finally become a major champion in the grandest of fashions and wouldn't be surprised to come blasting out of the blocks and maintaining the mental strength to keep a slightly more tired opponent at arm's length. As for the much-hyped maximum count, if both these players maintain their tournament 180s per leg ratios of around 0.4 then the record for most hit in a single match of 42 will go if we get to around 55 legs and possibly a lot less if Snakebite can go at 0.57 like he did against Gary Anderson. Incidentally the Flying Scotsman holds this record with Michael van Gerwen after the pair hit 22 and 20 respectively in just 44 legs during the 2017 final and Sky Bet make it 5/1 that the record falls tonight. In terms of who will hit the most, I think that's harder to call than the actual match result and most bookies price them up at evens, I'd much rather have them working as a team to throw 33 or more which is fractionally odds against with some firms.
1945: Just so you don't have to do any number crunching from their route to the final stats below, I've done it for you. Once again, Michael Smith's figures are on the left of each category...
As you can see, virtually nothing separates their respective overall averages and although Michael Smith posted the highest of the tournament with 106.32 against Ron Meulenkamp, you'd obviously have to give more credit to Peter Wright for managing the second best of 104.38 over 10 sets against Gary Anderson.
During that performance, he fired a record-breaking 24 maximums for a single World Championship match and he's now only four behind Bully Boy's total tally of 59, with a fractionally better 180 per leg ratio of 0.40 vs 0.39.
You'd expect Smith to weigh in with at least another 13 to break Anderson's tournament record of 71 set in the 2017 edition but it's certainly feasible that Wright ends up with more!
The biggest difference between the pair is the finishing, with Smith yet to drop below 40% in any of his five matches and Wright only managing to go above 40% on two occasions, including his victory over Anderson.
1940: Peter Wright's run to the Alexandra Palace final has been equally thrilling thanks to those epic victories over Callan Rydz and Gary Anderson since the turn of the year.
Snakebite's opening win over Ryan Meikle was forgettably easy but he had to overcome a slow down to get past Damon Heta before before a surprisingly comfortable 4-1 victory over a below-par Ryan Searle, who'd pushed him so hard in November's Players Championship Finals.
Eventually he was given a real run for his money by another star of the future in Callan Rydz and was on the brink of falling 4-2 down until he produced a stunning D18-D20 combo to complete a 96 checkout that levelled the match.
The next two sets were shared before he pinched victory 4-2 in the decider, while you could argue his semi-final battle with Gary Anderson was even more dramatic as his fellow 51-year-old legend battled back from 3-0 down to push him to the brink of an 11th set.
Wright averaged his tournament best of 104.38 - helped by a record-breaking tally of 24 180s - and he pretty much needed to produce that kind of quality considering Anderson reminded everyone of his brilliance at the end of an otherwise disappointing season. He may need those mesmerising levels to compete with Smith tonight.
1930: So how did both players get this far? Let's start with Michael Smith...
Bully Boy laid down a serious marker at the very first opportunity as he thrashed Ron Meulenkamp for the loss of just one leg with a tournament high average of 106 and it says a lot that an impressive 97.42 during a hard-fought 4-2 triumph over the slower paced Willie O'Connor was his 'worst' performance so far.
Smith demonstrated this all-new mental strength to come through absolute thrillers with Jonny Clayton and Gerwyn Price in deciding sets that he may have lost a year ago before comfortably despatching the much fresher James Wade with a very comfortable looking 101 average.
1920: Time now to take a look at their head-to-head record, which has been bossed significantly by Peter Wright with 23 wins from 37 meetings.
Snakebite has also won 13 of the 18 televised matches, which include two Premier League draws, and two of those victories came at this year's World Matchplay and Grand Slam of Darts.
The latter result must have felt particularly galling for Bully Boy as he watched Snakebite reel off eight successive legs from 12-8 down to win 16-12 but in truth he did very little wrong during one of the best spells of comeback darts you're ever likely to see.
Smith's last victory over Wright on TV was during the 2018 Premier League group stages en route to finishing runner-up to Michael van Gerwen in his first major final, but he's lost nine and drawn two of the last 11 since then, with the most agonising being the 2020 Masters which we've already mentioned earlier.
However, Bully Boy is seemingly made of sterner stuff these days and I doubt he'll be thinking about the past tonight. After all, he crushed James Wade last night despite going into that with a head-to-head record of 4-17.
1910: Interestingly, Peter Wright told everyone back in June to put £1 - or 50p - on him to do the World Matchplay-World Championship double this season and at that time, you could get 88/1 on such a bet. I wonder how many people took him up on that!
1855: So just how do these two stars compare when it comes to their respective title collections?
Michael Smith has won plenty of tournaments away from the TV cameras, such as four on the European Tour stages in front of crowds, while his sole televised crown was the 2018 Shanghai Darts Masters.
However, he's lost his other eight TV finals including five that can be classed as majors - 2018 Premier League, 2018 World Series of Darts Finals, 2019 World Championship, 2019 World Matchplay and 2020 Masters.
Peter Wright, by contrast, has won these majors in his glittering career as well as five other unranked TV titles among his overall tally of 42. He has suffered his fair share of 14 televised final defeats, however.
1845: This tournament has pretty much had everything and more, so is it asking a bit too much for a FOURTH nine-dart finish tonight? Peter Wright has missed double 12 for a perfect leg in each of his last two matches while Michael Smith had the best view of Gerwyn Price's moment of magic on quarter-final night. That followed on from Willie Borland's historic nine-darter to win a deciding leg against Bradley Brooks before Christmas and also Darius Labanauskas' perfect leg a day later.
You can get 12/1 on either player managing it tonight with Sky Bet, 16/1 on it being Wright, 25/1 for it to be Smith and 100/1 that they both do it.
Let's just look back on the three we've seen so far while you can click here to watch every nine-darter in World Championship history...
1830: Good evening and welcome to our live blog of the PDC World Darts Championship final, as Michael Smith bids to win his first ever major with the biggest of the lot while Peter Wright eyes the sport's biggest prize for the second time in a career that goes from strength to strength.
Since Snakebite fulfilled his ambition to get his hands on the Sid Waddell Trophy before turning 50 two years ago, he's gone on to win four more major titles including this year's World Matchplay and Players Championship Finals so he heads into this eagerly-anticipated showdown as the marginal favourite to handle the immense pressure once again.
The 51-year-old has come such a long way having nearly given up darts prior to his life-changing run to the 2014 World Championship final although he still had to keep bouncing back from a catalogue of agonising televised final defeats over the following six years - mostly to Michael van Gerwen - before he developed the champion spirit of winning more than he lost.
Smith could be on the brink of going through that transformation too having suffered five major final defeats in what is still a relatively young career, including the 2018 Premier League, 2018 World Series of Darts Finals, 2019 World Championship and the 2020 Masters, where he heartbreakingly missed three match darts in a deciding leg against Wright.
That could have opened the floodgates to more glory but much has been made over the past few months about how the 31-year-old has really worked on his mental strength and in-game psychology to make him a much tougher nut to crack on the oche, and combined with his immense talent and work ethic, he's now looking like a very lethal finished article.
Both have produced breathtaking darts since the tournament began way back on December 15 and whoever wins will be a very worthy winner.
The final begins at around 2015 GMT so between now and then we'll run through the routes to the final, tournament statistics, head-to-head records and some predictions.
But before we get into the present, here is quick look at the previous finals in the tournament history.
Final scores in sets