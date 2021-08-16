A review of Friday's action at the PDC World Darts Championship, as William Borland hit a sensational nine-dart finish to win a deciding leg against Bradley Brooks.

William Borland created history on a dream PDC World Championship debut by hitting a sensational nine-dart finish to win a deciding leg against Bradley Brooks. Never before in PDC televised tournament history had a perfect leg won a match while it was the first to be hit in front of fans at the Alexandra Palace since Borland's illustrious countryman Gary Anderson managed it almost six years ago. It was the 12th in World Championship history and fittingly occurred on the same night that Paul Lim, who hit the first ever way back in 1990, became the oldest man to compete on this stage at the age of 67.

Click here to watch all the Ally Pally nine-darters Borland's moment of magic capped what was already the match of the tournament so far as both rising stars posted 94 averages and produced four other 100+ checkouts between them. The 25-year-old also fired in finishes of 148 and 130 earlier in the contest as he bounced back from losing the opening set 3-0 to move into a 2-1 lead while Brooks nailed a 134 in the fourth to help restore parity before a brilliant 112 checkout forced the deciding leg in the fifth. Borland kicked off his history-making leg with his third 180 of the match and followed it up with a visit of 177 before taking out 144 in showstopping fashion. "It's the greatest night of my life," said an elated Borland, who will meet Ryan Searle in round two of what is just his sixth televised tournament. "It's unbelievable, I'm just loving it. It's special to hit a nine anywhere, but to do it on the biggest stage of all is just something else. Bradley and I played a brilliant game up there, it was a pleasure to play in. "It's just great to be here. I've played in a couple of TV events before but this is another level." Borland is now half-way to triggering the £100,000 prize payout courtesy of official PDC partner Selco Builders Warehouse.

Sadly Lim couldn't rekindle the magic of 1990 on his big night as he lost a scrappy match with Joe Murnan, who missed three match darts in the deciding leg of the fourth set before eventually getting the job done in the fifth. Both players averaged below 80 and there's no doubt Murnan will have to be a completely different player when he faces Nathan Aspinall next Wednesday. Peter Wright got his campaign off to a flying start as he defeated Ryan Meikle 3-0 to reach round three, where he'll meet Damon Heta, Luke Woodhouse or James Wilson. Snakebite only needed an average of 92.19 to see off Meikle, who only managed 79.29, and said: "Obviously, Ryan didn't play anywhere near like he can. For that reason I found it hard to get going tonight, I can do a lot better. "But I'm just happy to be through, which is the main thing. I've had some scares early in the tournament before so it's nice to avoid that tonight." In the other game on Friday evening, Ross Smith cruised to a 3-0 victory over Canada's Jeff Smith although his average of 85 was well below his best and will need to up his game to stand a chance against world number 16 Stephen Bunting. Smith won six of the first seven legs to take a 2-0 lead but survived two set darts from his namesake to avoid going to a fourth set. AFTERNOON SESSION Steve Lennon stunned 12th seed Krzysztof Ratajski 3-1 as the Polish Eagle became the highest ranked casualty so far in the second round. Ratajski was highly-fancied for a title charge and after losing the first set, he looked to have found his groove with a roof-raising 132 checkout thanks to a pair of bullseyes and double 16.

Lennon took the third set 3-0 to go back in front, before completing a composed performance on his favourite double 10 to advance to the third round, where Ryan Joyce or Mervyn King awaits. Joyce's passage to the second round was more complex as he eventually ran out a 3-2 winner against Roman Benecky, who came close to completing an unlikely comeback. Former quarter-finalist Joyce won six of the opening seven legs to lead 2-0 in sets, with Czech debutant Benecky struggling to acclimatise to the big stage. However, after the interval Benecky sprung into life, winning six of the next seven legs to force a deciding set. The next four legs were shared, meaning the match went all the way to a sudden-death leg. Though Benecky threw first, trebles became elusive for the 21-year-old and Joyce took full advantage, firing in a 171 before wrapping it up on double ten to his relief.

Keane Barry endured a similarly nerve-wracking contest with Royden Lam, running out a 3-2 winner to claim a first World Championship win at the third attempt. Irish teenager Barry kicked off in emphatic style with checkouts of 121 and 108 as he raced into a 2-0 lead. However, Barry lost control of the contest as Lam won the set three decider to halve the deficit, before pinning the bull for an 86 checkout to level. With the tie in the balance at 1-1 in the deciding set, Barry landed a crucial 64 checkout to break throw, and after Lam missed seven darts to force a last-leg shoot-out, Barry eventually found double two to close out victory. Boris Koltsov picked up his first ever first round win with an impressive 3-0 whitewash of Jermaine Wattimena. The Russian, who was highly-animated throughout, laid down a marker in the opening leg with a 130 checkout on his way to winning the first set 3-1. Koltsov engaged with the crowd in the second set, which he also won 3-1 to double his advantage. An out-of-form Wattimena continued to fight, taking the third set to a deciding leg but after the Dutchman missed three set darts, Koltsov closed out a memorable win on double ten.