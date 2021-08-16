Gerwyn Price shares his thoughts on Fallon Sherrock, his chief rivals for World Championship glory, the returning Ally Pally fans and much more in our exclusive interview ahead of the biggest showpiece in darts.

Gerwyn Price: "Fallon Sherrock needs to reach the world final to earn a Premier League spot."

Price said: "Everyone can see she’s a fantastic player but I’ll be honest, I didn’t think she had that standard of game in her over that distance, so fair play. "To run Peter so close, to beat Mensur again and to blow Mike de Dekker away 5-0 proves she’s got the game. It’s just whether she can do it week in, week out against all these great players on the Pro Tour if she earns her card – and then on stage regularly.

Just Fallon Sherrock hitting a 170 checkout to beat another man on the big stage to make more darts history.



Absolutely sensational scenes.pic.twitter.com/QYHLxeH3mZ — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) November 16, 2021

"She’s got no scars at the moment and just playing freely. She’s definitely got the game and if she earns her spot on the Tour then I’m sure she’ll do really well. I hope she does get her Tour Card and I hope she does play with us week in, week out because she’s got the game." But as for next year’s Premier League, if it was down to Price, he’d set her a lofty target to ‘earn it’. The Iceman said: "She still needs to earn it and to do that she’d definitely have to reach the world final or even win it, in my opinion. But it’s not up to me to decide that, I’m sure the PDC know exactly what they’re doing and if she’s included then they’ll have done it for the right reasons."

Record TV average for a woman

'That' 170 checkout

Thrashes Mensur Suljovic

Averages 99 in longest match of her life



Peter Wright: "Fallon Sherrock deserves a place in the Premier League." pic.twitter.com/abYt5M21gO — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) November 20, 2021

The World Championship draw was made just hours after this interview and if the glass ceiling smasher is to reach the final, she’d have to beat Price as early as the third round. The 27-year-old got that far when making Ally Pally history against Ted Evetts and Suljovic two years ago prior to defeat against Chris Dobey, but if she did manage to go one step further this year, the prize money earned would be enough to move into the top 64 on the Order of Merit and therefore win her a Tour Card without the need to go through qualifying school. Now that would be some way to play the likes of Price week in, week out. Read: 2022 World Championship draw, schedule & tournament guide

Read: Should Fallon Sherrock be in the Premier League Price bidding to break his own ceiling Price heads to the Ally Pally as the 10/3 favourite to defend his title ahead of his chief rivals Michael van Gerwen (4/1), Peter Wright (13/2) and Jonny Clayton (7/1). This ‘big four’ have surged clear of the chasing pack in the eyes of the bookies – who price fifth favourite Dimitri Van den Bergh up at 18/1 - and there won’t be too many pundits or fans predicting an outsider to lift the Sid Waddell Trophy on January 3. However, if the Iceman could price up the market, he’d make Clayton second favourite, Wright third and MVG down in fourth. Whereas Grand Slam king Price won five tournaments this year, his fellow Welshman picked up four TV titles among his overall tally of six, including the Premier League, World Grand Prix, Masters and World Series in a career-launching 2021. Peter Wright added the most recent Players Championship Finals title to his haul of seven as he bounced back to the kind of standard that helped land his maiden World Matchplay crown in July. As for van Gerwen, this is the first calendar year since 2011 that he’s failed to win a major despite averaging higher than anyone across all competitions. He did pick up the televised Nordic Darts Masters against Sherrock and a single floor title in early November but he’s not producing his best when it really matters. Price said: "He’s not playing badly but he’s not getting the results he perhaps sometimes deserves. In the past he’d come through some of those tight games but it’s just not happening for him recently. "He did win the Nordic Darts Masters and a Pro Tour event but none of the big ranking events. I’d say me and Jonny are very close at the top, with Peter a bit of a distance behind us despite winning the Players Championship Finals and Michael in fourth.” Price is fully aware it’s far from a four-horse race given the depth of talent and title-winning potential compared to the era when Phil Taylor and a prime van Gerwen hoovered up so many majors, but the Welshman feels he and Clayton have a higher ceiling of standard they can reach in the coming seasons compared to the other members of the star quartet. He said: "The standard in the game as a whole is ridiculous and you could pick at least eight other players that could seriously challenge for the big titles. In the past Michael and Phil Taylor were so dominant but I can’t see that kind of thing happening again in the very near future. "Hopefully I can find another level because I don’t think I’m anywhere near the finished article, so maybe in a few years’ time I can be more dominant. "Michael and Peter have perhaps reached their peaks and there’s only two ways they can go now – stay the same or drop off. But as far as me and Jonny are concerned, we’ve got a lot more in the tank." Returning crowds Price is relishing the return of crowds having won the world title without the pantomime boos at an empty Alexandra Palace back in January. He said: "I’ve won plenty of majors and stage events with crowds there – and nine times out of 10 they’re on my back - so it’s not as if they stop me winning. I prefer fans there and I think I play better with them there.

GERWYN PRICE IS A PDC TV TITLE WINNER 🏆 | He beats Gary Anderson 16-13 in the 2018 bwin Grand Slam of Darts Final #bwinDarts pic.twitter.com/vM9BmVG8Rz — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) November 18, 2018

"I was sad that I didn’t win it in front of fans last year so hopefully I can back it up this time with the crowds and there’s no reason why I won't. "Even if they are on my back I’ll play well but I just hope they let me get on with my game so I can play even better. "I do get thousands of positive messages on social media and I know there’s lots of supporters out there in the crowds who outshine those who are against me. I appreciate every one of them. "But for all those in your favour, it only takes one or two against you that stick in your head and the boos stand out."