Price averaged 103 and 104 in those two games respectively as his challengers neither peaked nor pressurised him in any aspect of the game, leading to a rather anti-climatic end to an otherwise enthralling event which hit the sporting headlines multiple times this week thanks largely to the history-making feats of Fallon Sherrock .

The world champion , who first lifted the Eric Bristow Trophy in controversial fashion against Gary Anderson back in 2018 before retaining it with a thumping 16-6 triumph over Wright 12 months later, saved his best two performances of the tournament for the final day as he brushed James Wade aside 16-9 in the semi-finals before his demolition job of Snakebite with the title on the line.

🏆 2018: Gerwyn Price 16-13 Gary Anderson 🏆 2019: Gerwyn Price 16-6 Peter Wright 🏆 2021: Gerwyn Price 16-8 Peter Wright ❄️👏 Three Grand Slam of Darts titles in four years for the world champion pic.twitter.com/UYmTzYeSC6

That will matter not a jot to the Iceman as he celebrates his first major title since his Ally Pally heroics back in January and on this evidence he's hitting top gear at just the right time as he looks ahead to retaining his crown.

Wright was competing in his third Grand Slam final having also lost his first to MVG in 2017 but couldn't repeat the astonishing levels he produced earlier in the day to come from 14-8 down to stun Michael Smith 16-8. He averaged 115 and hit eight 180s in that eight-leg streak (more details on the semi-finals below) and what he could have done with a run like that before Price got too far ahead.

The World Matchplay champion could only muster an average of 91.51 in the final and hit just five of the 13 maximums in the match while he spurned 10 of his 18 darts at doubles.

Price was 100% on the outer ring until the eighth leg of the match and although that kind of accuracy was always going to come down, he still ended up with 47.1% despite missing five match darts in the penultimate leg.

Session-by-session report and match stats

Session one (Price 4-1 Wright): Gerwyn Price opened up a 4-1 lead over Peter Wright after dominating the opening session of the Grand Slam of Darts final.

The world champion kicked things off with a superb 140 checkout to complete a 12-darter and was soon 3-0 up as Snakebite made a slow start to proceedings.

Wright finally got a leg on the board but couldn't maintain any momentum in the next as Price pinned tops to stay 100% on the outer ring.

Session two (Price 7-3 Wright): Wright looked as though he was launching a fight back when picking up the first two legs after the interval and it could have been three only for him to miss double 16 for a 106 checkout before Price capitalised despite missing his first attempt at a double in the match.

The two-time Grand Slam champion then cruised through the next in 14 darts before his second 180 in the match helped him on his way to a superb 10-darter that reestablished his four-leg cushion.

Session three (Price 11-4 Wright): Price's doubling started to falter very slightly over the next three legs but it mattered little as Wright hardly put any pressure on apart from the last of those when he missed an attempt at tops for a 116 checkout.

The gulf in class between the pair was causing an anti-climax to a memorable tournament but there was an ironic celebration from Snakebite when he finally snapped a six-leg losing streak after Price uncharacteristically missed two at tops.

His mini revival was short-lived, however, as his scoring deserted him once again and was still back on 278 when Price pinned tops.

Session four (Price 14-6 Wright): Wright's forlorn hopes never looked liked changing and after a checkout from 85 halved the deficit to 12-6, he lost the next leg before being crucially punished for a missed attempt at tops for a 100 finish.

Price's levels remained consistent throughout the session, which he edged 3-2 to move just two legs from glory.

Session five (Price 16-8 Wright): Price spurned his first match dart at double five when leading 15-6 as Wright delayed the inevitable but there was finally some genuine drama in the next leg when the world number one spurned a further five under no pressure before Snakebite took out 155 from nowhere.

The World Matchplay champion had another attempt to prolong the agony in the next leg only to miss double tops and double 10 as Price finally completed his one-sided victory.