Fallon Sherrock's fairytale run at the Grand Slam of Darts continued in emphatic fashion as she defeated Mensur Suljovic to reach the quarter-finals in Wolverhampton.

The 27-year-old, who hit a magical 170 checkout against Gabriel Clemens on Tuesday night to become the first woman to reach the knockout stages, punished the below-par Austrian with a crushing 10-5 victory. Sherrock was the underdog just like she was when stunning Suljovic in their unforgettable showdown at the Alexandra Palace in 2019 but once again made a mockery of the odds to further launch her career to new heights.

Fallon Sherrock THRASHES Mensur Suljovic 10-5 to continue her history-making Grand Slam of Darts run.



The second time this week she's won a match by five legs! She handles the pressure so well while her opponents keep crumbling.pic.twitter.com/tTwyvh15Gn — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) November 18, 2021

The Queen of the Palace initially got off to a slow start when falling 2-0 down but immediately bounced back when a 100 checkout completed an 11-darter before another fine finish from 124 sealed a 12-darter to restore parity.

𝟭𝟭-𝗗𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗘𝗥!



What a leg that was from Fallon Sherrock!



Fallon fires in an 11-dart hold to halve the deficit... pic.twitter.com/GQ9hj0dGnl — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) November 18, 2021

𝟭𝟮𝟰 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗜𝗦𝗛!



11-darter followed by a 12-darter! 🔥



Much, much better from Sherrock there who pins the bull for a marvellous 124 checkout and she draws level! pic.twitter.com/BU3MHTic2L — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) November 18, 2021

As Suljovic's levels plummeted under the pressure, Sherrock took full advantage as she moved into a 6-3 lead despite not playing to her own best and it wasn't too much longer before the Wolverhampton crowd were singing her name once more. The Austrian, who headed into the match off the back of a 104 average in his final group game, averaged in the low 80s and just couldn't find his rhythm that has helped him become one of the most dangerous players in the world. Sherrock, who recently reached the televised Nordic Darts Masters final after a stunning comeback against Dimitri Van den Bergh only to lose marginally to Michael van Gerwen, only needed an average of 90.58 which was over 10 points lower than when she set the highest TV average for a woman (101.55) during her 5-0 win over Mike de Dekker. She will now meet Peter Wright, who beat her 5-1 in the group stages, as he just about kept alive his hopes of winning the Grand Slam of Darts title for the first time in his career with a 10-9 victory over defending champion Jose de Sousa. In a hard-fought match where neither player was ever more than two legs in front, Snakebite had plenty of opportunities to prevent a nerve-jangling finish in the 18th leg but spurned five match darts. However he got his act together in the decider to book his place in the quarter-finals.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗢𝗨𝗧!



Jose De Sousa will not retain his Grand Slam title as he falls to a 10-9 defeat to Peter Wright.



A nervy end, but Peter Wright breaks in the final leg to book his spot in the Quarter-Finals pic.twitter.com/m7PJ0VMkDr — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) November 18, 2021

Earlier, Michael Smith almost completed his 10-5 victory over Joe Cullen with a spectacular nine-dart finish. Bully Boy missed double 12 in what turned out to be the last leg of the match, before returning a visit later to seal his passage into the quarter-finals for the third year in a row.