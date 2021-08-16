Almost two years on from her unforgettable exploits at the Alexandra Palace against Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic, Sherrock chalked up yet another male scalp in a PDC event as she gave herself a real chance of reaching the second round.

The 27-year-old, who brilliantly shocked Dimitri Van den Bergh at the televised Nordic Darts Masters earlier this winter before narrowly losing the final to Michael van Gerwen, was bidding to bounce back from her defeat to Peter Wright on opening night and put herself well on course to do just that by firing in seven perfect darts en route to taking the very first leg.

Sherrock went on to hit a further two more maximums and pinned five of her nine attempts at doubles as she averaged 101.55, beating the previous record of 100.34 set by Lisa Ashton in her victory over Aaron Beeney at this year's UK Open.