Darts results: Fallon Sherrock sets a new average record in a 5-0 thrashing of Mike de Dekker at the Grand Slam of Darts

By Chris Hammer
21:50 · SUN November 14, 2021

Fallon Sherrock made yet more history on the big stage as she thrash Mike de Dekker 5-0 at the Grand Slam of Darts with a new record televised average for a woman.

Almost two years on from her unforgettable exploits at the Alexandra Palace against Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic, Sherrock chalked up yet another male scalp in a PDC event as she gave herself a real chance of reaching the second round.

The 27-year-old, who brilliantly shocked Dimitri Van den Bergh at the televised Nordic Darts Masters earlier this winter before narrowly losing the final to Michael van Gerwen, was bidding to bounce back from her defeat to Peter Wright on opening night and put herself well on course to do just that by firing in seven perfect darts en route to taking the very first leg.

Sherrock went on to hit a further two more maximums and pinned five of her nine attempts at doubles as she averaged 101.55, beating the previous record of 100.34 set by Lisa Ashton in her victory over Aaron Beeney at this year's UK Open.

More to follow...

Grand Slam of Darts: Sunday results

Sunday November 14
Afternoon Session (1pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)

  • Martin Schindler 2-5 Nathan Rafferty (A)
  • Mervyn King 5-4 Rusty-Jake Rodriguez (B)
  • James Wade 5-2 Boris Krcmar (C) (C)
  • Chris Dobey 3-5 Stephen Bunting (D)
  • Ryan Joyce 5-1 Rowby-John Rodriguez (D)
  • Rob Cross 5-3 Jim Williams (C)
  • Gerwyn Price 5-0 Krzysztof Ratajski (A)
  • Jonny Clayton 5-3 Bradley Brooks (B)

Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)

  • Luke Humphries 5-3 Matt Campbell (F)
  • Raymond van Barneveld 5-0 Joe Davis (H)
  • John Henderson 5-1 Lisa Ashton (G)
  • Mike De Decker 0-5 Fallon Sherrock (E)
  • Jose de Sousa 5-4 Mensur Suljovic (F)
  • Gary Anderson v Michael Smith (H)
  • Peter Wright v Gabriel Clemens (E)
  • Michael van Gerwen v Joe Cullen (G)

