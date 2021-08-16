Sporting Life
Chris Dobey
Chris Dobey

Chris Dobey drafted in as late replacement for Dimitri Van den Bergh at Grand Slam of Darts

By Sporting Life
14:15 · THU November 11, 2021

Dimitri Van den Bergh has been ruled out of the Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts, and will be replaced by Chris Dobey in next week's Wolverhampton event.

2021 World Matchplay finalist Van den Bergh has received a positive test result for Covid-19, and is subsequently self-isolating in Belgium.

As a result, he will not be able to compete in the Grand Slam of Darts, which begins on Saturday November 13 at the Aldersley Leisure Village.

Van den Bergh will be replaced directly in Group D by the next highest-ranked player from the same qualification criteria - in this case double Players Championship winner Dobey.

A quarter-finalist in his only previous Grand Slam appearance in 2016, Dobey will face Rowby-John Rodriguez in the opening matches on Saturday afternoon, with Stephen Bunting and Ryan Joyce also competing in Group D.

