Fallon Sherrock's bid to become the first woman to win a televised PDC event ended in defeat to Michael van Gerwen at the Nordic Darts Masters.
Sherrock produced a memorable fightback to beat Dimitri Van den Bergh in their semi-final but despite taking the lead early on against van Gerwen, she had no answer when he upped the ante.
It was a first title of 2021 for the Dutchman, who was winless in 293 days, and he was made to earn it having trailed 6-3 to a buoyant Sherrock.
In the end, van Gerwen's 72 checkout to cut that gap to 6-4 proved to be key to his revival and from that point he won seven of eight legs to storm to victory.
"I'm so proud of myself," said Sherrock. "It's Michael van Gerwen! I was close to him. I cannot put into words how I was feeling (at 6-3). I was shaking, absolutely shaking.
"I've taken every opportunity I can get. I'm so happy."
Having been pushed all the way in Friday's first round by Darius Labanauskas, van Gerwen hit ton-plus averages in both his 10-4 quarter-final defeat of Madars Razma and 11-7 semi-final win over Jonny Clayton.
He then had to come from 6-3 down to win a superb final 11-7 against Sherrock, who became the first female player to win through to a PDC televised final against male opposition.
Having defeated Denmark's Niels Heinsøe 6-1 in Friday's first round, Sherrock benefitted from a quarter-final bye after world champion Gerwyn Price withdrew from Saturday's final stages due to an elbow injury.
She had to fight all the way to win her semi-final against Dimitri Van den Bergh 11-10 as the Belgian missed eight darts for victory himself.
Sherrock had found herself 7-1, 8-2 and 10-6 down before clawing her way back into the tie, taking out 106 and 101 to help force a deciding leg which she opened with a 180 and finished off with a 100 checkout.
Sherrock then found herself 2-0 down to van Gerwen in the final as the world number three opened the game with a 180 and took out 110 to break in leg two.
Sherrock though won six of the next seven legs, each in either 13 or 14 darts, to move 6-3 up in a remarkable run which brought many of the 4,000 Danish fans in attendance to their feet.
Van Gerwen took out 72 to hit back and 122 to reduce the gap to 6-5, but a miss at tops for a 154 checkout allowed Sherrock in on double nine to regain breathing room.
Legs of 13 and 14 darts saw van Gerwen draw level, before he posted double 10 to regain the lead at 8-7 and a 14-darter to move two legs clear.
Double four moved van Gerwen to the brink of victory at 10-7, and he finished 80 in two darts to seal glory and end his 2021 title drought.
Saturday September 18
Afternoon Session 1pm
Quarter-finals (Best of 15 legs)
TV Coverage: ITV4
Evening Session 7pm
Semi-finals (Best of 15 legs)
Final (Best of 15 legs)