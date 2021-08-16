The Queen of the Palace ended her year-long absence from the televised PDC stage with a resounding 6-1 defeat of Denmark's Niels Heinsøe in front of an exuberant crowd at Forum Copenhagen.

World Series debutant Heinsøe's 11 missed double attempts were punished by Sherrock, who picked up her first win on TV since her exploits at Alexandra Palace in December 2019.

"It felt great to be back out there," said Sherrock. "It's been too long since I've played in front of a big crowd like that, but at the same time it felt like home.

"There was a dodgy leg in there, but I was quite happy with most of my scoring. I need to sharpen my darts because I had a few bounce-outs!

"I'm just really looking forward to coming back tomorrow now, and who knows what could happen."

Sherrock was due to face world champion Price but he has since withdrawn from the tournament due to a recurrence of an elbow injury.

Following Price's withdrawal, Sherrock now receives a bye through to the semi-finals on Saturday evening, where she will play Dimitri Van den Bergh or Gary Anderson.