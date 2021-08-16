Fallon Sherrock hit a 170 checkout to beat Gabriel Clemens and make yet more history at the Grand Slam of Darts.

The darting superstar, who recorded the highest televised average for a women during a 5-0 thumping of Mike De Decker on Sunday night, needed to beat the German by a scoreline of 5-3 or better in Wolverhampton to become the first woman to reach the knockout stages of the tournament and looked up against it when she trailed 3-1. But Sherrock hit back with a 12-darter before landing a stunning 141 finish in the next leg to keep her hopes alive. And after moving 4-3 ahead she then completed a remarkable victory with a sensational 170 checkout that sent the Aldersley Leisure Village crowd crazy.

Just Fallon Sherrock hitting a 170 checkout to beat another man on the big stage to make more darts history.



Absolutely sensational scenes.pic.twitter.com/QYHLxeH3mZ — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) November 16, 2021

The 27-year-old, who averaged 93.53 and fired both of the 180s in the match, will now face Mensur Suljovic in a repeat of their unforgettable showdown at the Alexandra Palace in 2019 which Sherrock won to send the darting world into hysteria once again just days after her history-making triumph over Ted Evetts. What was meant to be a globe-trotting and money-spinning 2020 was thwarted by Covid but that merely delayed her inevitable return to the PDC stages and this year she's been making a habit of these big-stage acts of heroism.

𝐖𝐇𝐀𝐓 𝐀 𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐂𝐊𝐎𝐔𝐓



BIG, BIG darts from @Fsherrock - an enormous 141 at exactly the right time.💥



📺 Sky Sports Arena

✍ Live blog: https://t.co/X0sqjGFxiC

#️⃣ #LoveTheDarts pic.twitter.com/auJ6Ncdxn9 — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) November 16, 2021

Sherrock brilliantly shocked Dimitri Van den Bergh at the televised Nordic Darts Masters earlier this winter before narrowly losing the final to Michael van Gerwen and those longer format experiences will surely fill her with confidence ahead of a best-of-19 legs showdown with Suljovic. "I don't even know how I did that," said Sherrock. "When I approached the 170 I knew that was my only chance and that I had to take it. I'm so proud of myself for doing it as it shows what I can do and gives me a lot of confidence. "I'm really looking forward to playing Mensur again and I'm excited to see how much further I can go." The victory was good news for followers of our daily darts tips as Sherrock was put up for victory with a scoreline of 5-3. It was one of three winning tips out of four across the night, while the 4/1 acca came in as well.

A throwback to how Fallon Sherrock sent the Ally Pally crowd wild when she last played Mensur Suljovic.



Similar scenes in store on Thursday night?! pic.twitter.com/xSBzRo6XTW — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) November 16, 2021

Suljovic had earlier sealed his progress with a 5-0 victory over Canada's Matt Campbell without missing a dart at a double and he ended the match with an average just below 106. World number two Peter Wright topped Sherrock's group with a victory over De Decker, who only got two darts at doubles in a second successive 5-0 defeat. Michael van Gerwen sealed his place in the last 16 with the minimum of fuss as he crushed John Henderson 5-1 with the aid of four 180s and a match-winning 125 checkout consisting of two bullseyes.