The 14th staging of the Grand Slam of Darts is almost upon us, as Jose De Sousa looks to defend his title in a 32-player field that features the likes of Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price, Peter Wright, Jonny Clayton, Fallon Sherrock and Lisa Ashton.

Wright has been drawn in a group with Sherrock while MVG will face Ashton in the group stage of a tournament televised by Sky Sports.

Here, you can follow the event unfold with the group standings, results, round ups, details of how the players qualified and a look back at previous winners.

Grand Slam of Darts 2021: Group standings

Group A

(1) Gerwyn Price P 2 W 2 L 0 LegDiff +6 Pts 4 Nathan Rafferty P 2 W 1 L 1 LegDiff +2 Pts 2 Krzysztof Ratajski P 2 W 1 L 1 LegDiff -1 Pts 2 Martin Schindler P 2 W 0 L 2 LegDiff -7 Pts 0

Group B

(8) Jonny Clayton P 2 W 2 L 0 LegDiff +5 Pts 4 Bradley Brooks P 2 W 1 L 1 LegDiff +2 Pts 2 Mervyn King P 2 W 1 L 1 LegDiff -3 Pts 2 Rusty-Jake Rodriguez P 2 W 0 L 2 LegDiff -4 Pts 0

Group C

Rob Cross P 2 W 2 L 0 LegDiff +7 Pts 4 (4) James Wade P 2 W 1 L 1 LegDiff +2 Pts 2 Jim Williams P 2 W 1 L 1 LegDiff -1 Pts 2 Boris Krcmar P 2 W 0 L 2 LegDiff -8 Pts 0

Group D

Ryan Joyce P 2 W 2 L 0 LegDiff +5 Pts 4 Stephen Bunting P 2 W 1 L 1 LegDiff +1 Pts 2 Rowby-John Rodriguez P 2 W 1 L 1 LegDiff -2 Pts 2 Chris Dobey P 2 W 0 L 2 LegDiff -4 Pts 0

Chris Dobey replaced fifth seed Dimitri Van den Bergh

Group E

Gabriel Clemens P 2 W 2 L 0 LegDiff +5 Pts 4 (2) Peter Wright P 2 W 1 L 1 LegDiff +3 Pts 2 Fallon Sherrock P 2 W 1 L 1 LegDiff +1 Pts 2 Mike De Decker P 2 W 0 L 2 LegDiff -9 Pts 0

Group F

(7) Jose de Sousa P 2 W 2 L 0 LegDiff +5 Pts 4 Mensur Suljovic P 2 W 1 L 1 LegDiff +1 Pts 2 Luke Humphries P 2 W 1 L 1 LegDiff 0 Pts 2 Matt Campbell P 2 W 0 L 2 LegDiff -6 Pts 0

Group G

(3) Michael van Gerwen P 2 W 2 L 0 LegDiff +8 Pts 4 Joe Cullen P 2 W 1 L 1 LegDiff +2 Pts 2 John Henderson P 2 W 1 L 1 LegDiff -2 Pts 2 Lisa Ashton P 2 W 0 L 2 LegDiff -8 Pts 0

Group H

Michael Smith P 2 W 2 L 0 LegDiff +5 Pts 4 Raymond van Barneveld P 2 W 1 L 1 LegDiff +4 Pts 2 (6) Gary Anderson P 2 W 1 L 1 LegDiff +1 Pts 2 Joe Davis P 2 W 0 L 2 LegDiff -9 Pts 0

Scoring System: Each competitor plays each other once in a best-of-nine legs match, with two points going to the winner. The top two from each group will then progress to the knockout stages. Any two-way points tie in any position, the player with best leg difference will finish higher. If two players are still level then the winner of the match between them will progress. There is the potential for a Nine-Dart Shoot-Out should three or more players be tied for points and leg difference. For more details see the format section further down.

Grand Slam of Darts: Daily Schedule

Saturday November 13

Afternoon Session (1pm)

Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)

Stephen Bunting 4-5 Ryan Joyce (D)

Krzysztof Ratajski 5-1 Martin Schindler (A)

Mervyn King 1-5 Bradley Brooks (B)

James Wade 4-5 Jim Williams (C)

Rob Cross 5-0 Boris Krcmar (C)

Jonny Clayton 5-3 Rusty-Jake Rodriguez (B)

Gerwyn Price 5-4 Nathan Rafferty (A)

Chris Dobey 3-5 Rowby-John Rodriguez (D)

Evening Session (7pm)

Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)

Gabriel Clemens 5-1 Mike De Decker (E)

Jose de Sousa 5-1 Matt Campbell (F)

Luke Humphries 3-5 Mensur Suljovic (F)

Gary Anderson 5-1 Joe Davis (H)

Michael van Gerwen 5-0 Lisa Ashton (G)

Joe Cullen 5-0 John Henderson (G)

Peter Wright 5-1 Fallon Sherrock (E)

Michael Smith 5-4 Raymond van Barneveld (H)

Sunday November 14

Afternoon Session (1pm)

Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)

Martin Schindler 2-5 Nathan Rafferty (A)

Mervyn King 5-4 Rusty-Jake Rodriguez (B)

James Wade 5-2 Boris Krcmar (C) (C)

Chris Dobey 3-5 Stephen Bunting (D)

Ryan Joyce 5-1 Rowby-John Rodriguez (D)

Rob Cross 5-3 Jim Williams (C)

Gerwyn Price 5-0 Krzysztof Ratajski (A)

Jonny Clayton 5-3 Bradley Brooks (B)

Evening Session (7pm)

Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)

Luke Humphries 5-3 Matt Campbell (F)

Raymond van Barneveld 5-0 Joe Davis (H)

John Henderson 5-2 Lisa Ashton (G)

Mike De Decker 0-5 Fallon Sherrock (E)

Jose de Sousa 5-4 Mensur Suljovic (F)

Gary Anderson 2-5 Michael Smith (H)

Peter Wright 4-5 Gabriel Clemens (E)

Michael van Gerwen 5-2 Joe Cullen (G)

Monday November 15 (7pm)

Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)

Chris Dobey v Ryan Joyce (D)

Gerwyn Price v Martin Schindler (A)

Boris Krcmar v Jim Williams (C)

James Wade v Rob Cross (C)

Bradley Brooks v Rusty-Jake Rodriguez (B)

Jonny Clayton v Mervyn King (B)

Krzysztof Ratajski v Nathan Rafferty (A)

Stephen Bunting v Rowby-John Rodriguez (D)

Tuesday November 16 (7pm)

Group Matches (Best of 9 legs) ORDER TBC

Gabriel Clemens v Fallon Sherrock (E)

Peter Wright v Mike De Decker (E)

Luke Humphries v Jose de Sousa (F)

Mensur Suljovic v Matt Campbell (F)

John Henderson v Michael van Gerwen (G)

Joe Cullen v Lisa Ashton (G)

Raymond van Barneveld v Gary Anderson (H)

Michael Smith v Joe Davis (H)

Wednesday November 17 (7pm)

Second Round (Best of 19 legs)

Four Matches

Thursday November 18 (7pm)

Second Round (Best of 19 legs)

Four Matches

Friday November 19

Afternoon Session (1pm)

Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)

Two matches

Evening Session (7pm)

Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)

Two matches

Saturday November 20 (7pm)

Semi-finals (Best of 31 legs)

Two Matches

Sunday November 21

Afternoon Session (6pm)

Final (Best of 31 legs)

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

What TV channel is the Grand Slam of Darts on?

Every session of the Grand Slam of Darts will be televised live on Sky Sports.

Grand Slam of Darts: Sky Bet odds

Grand Slam of Darts: Invited players and qualifiers

This first priority list could have up to a maximum of 22 different qualifiers in the following order

GERWYN PRICE (1) - 2020/21 PDC World Champion

JOSE DE SOUSA (2) - 2020 Grand Slam Champion

JONNY CLAYTON (3) - 2021 Premier League Champion

PETER WRIGHT (4) - 2021 World Matchplay Champion

(Jonny Clayton) - 2021 World Grand Prix Champion

(Jonny Clayton) - 2021 Masters Champion

JAMES WADE (5) - 2021 UK Open Champion

ROB CROSS (6) - 2021 European Champion

MICHAEL VAN GERWEN (7) - 2020 Players Championship Finals Champion

(Jonny Clayton) - 2021 World Series of Darts Finals Champion

JOHN HENDERSON (8), (Peter Wright) - 2021 World Cup Champions x2

GARY ANDERSON (9) - 2020/21 PDC World Championship runner-up

(James Wade) - 2020 Grand Slam runner-up

(Jose de Sousa) - 2021 Premier League runner-up

DIMITRI VAN DEN BERGH 10) - 2021 World Matchplay runner-up

(Gerwyn Price) - 2021 World Grand Prix runner-up

MERVYN KING (11) - 2021 Masters runner-up

LUKE HUMPHRIES (12) - 2021 UK Open runner-up

(Michael van Gerwen) - 2021 European Championship runner-up

(Mervyn King) - 2020 Players Championship Finals runner-up

(Dimitri Van den Bergh) - 2021 World Series of Darts Finals runner-up

MENSUR SULJOVIC (13), ROWBY-JOHN RODRIGUEZ (14) - 2021 World Cup Champions x2

This list has produced 14 players with no further televised events left to play before the qualification cut-off.

2021 European Tour Event Winners

(Gerwyn Price) - Hungarian Darts Trophy

(Gerwyn Price) - Gibraltar Darts Trophy

2021 Players Championship Event Winners

(In order of number of event wins and then PDC Ranking Order)

MICHAEL SMITH (15) (PC10, PC27)

JOE CULLEN (16) (PC1, PC13)

Chris Dobey (PC18, PC28)

Callan Rydz (PC2, PC25)

Krzysztof Ratajski (PC30)

Stephen Bunting (PC17)

Dirk van Duijvenbode (PC11)

Brendan Dolan (PC5)

Ryan Searle (PC22)

Ross Smith (PC19)

Raymond van Barneveld (PC3)

PDC Tour Card Holder Qualifier

MIKE DE DECKER

GABRIEL CLEMENS

STEPHEN BUNTING

RAYMOND VAN BARNEVELD

MARTIN SCHINDLER

RYAN JOYCE

KRZYSZTOF RATAJSKI

BORIS KRCMAR

Additional Qualifiers

BRADLEY BROOKS (25) - 2020 World Youth Champion

JOE DAVIS (26) - 2020 World Youth Championship runner-up

JIM WILLIAMS (27) - 2021 UK Challenge Tour Order of Merit winner

MATT CAMPBELL (28) - 2021 European Challenge Tour Order of Merit winner

NATHAN RAFFERTY (29) - 2021 UK Development Tour Order of Merit winner

RUSTY-JAKE RODRIGUEZ (30) - 2021 European Development Tour Order of Merit winner

FALLON SHERROCK (31) - 2021 Women's Series Order of Merit 1-6 Winner

LISA ASHTON (32) - 2021 Women's Series Order of Merit 7-12 Winner

Grand Slam of Darts: Tournament format

Group Stage (Potentially complicated!!)

The 32 players are drawn into eight groups of four players during the round-robin stage, and they will play each other once. The opening games are decided by a draw, with the second set of matches seeing the two winners from the first games meeting each other, and the two losers also playing each other. The third set of matches will consist of the pairings which have not previously met.

Two points are awarded for a win and no points will be awarded for a loss. Each game is the best of nine legs.

The top two players in each group will progress to the knockout phase. Should there be a two-way points tie for first place in any group, then the player with the best leg difference will be deemed to have won the group. If both players have the same leg difference, then the player who won the group match between the two players will be deemed to have won the group.

Should Points, Leg Difference, Tournament Average and Legs Won Against Throw not be able to separate three players, then if one player has defeated both of the other two players then this player will be deemed to have finished higher, and the winner of the group match between the remaining two players will be the ‘second’ of the three. Should the three players have secured one win apiece against each other, then a Nine-Dart Shoot-Out will be played between the relevant players to determine final standings, with the highest aggregate score over nine darts being used to separate players.

In the event a “Nine-Dart Shoot-Out” finishes level between two or more players, those players who have tied on the most points will continue to throw three darts each in the same order until one player scores more points than the other player(s) with his three darts.

From the second round onwards, the tournament will be in a knockout format.

Knockout stage (far more simple!)

From the second round onwards, the tournament will be in a knockout format. There will be no tie-break rule employed in any match.

Grand Slam of Darts: Prize money

Winner £125,000

Runner-Up £65,000

Semi-Finalists £40,000

Quarter-Finalists £20,000

Second Round Losers £10,000

Third in Group £7,500

Fourth in Group £4,000

Group Winner Bonus £3,500

Total: £550,000

Grand Slam of Darts: The History

The Grand Slam of Darts used to bring together the best players from the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) and the British Darts Organisation (BDO) but since the latter's demise in 2020, it's now purely a PDC event.

Phil Taylor won the first three finals against Andy Hamilton, Terry Jenkins and Scott Waites - averaging over 100 in each one - but he failed at the quarter-final stages to Steve Beaton in 2010.

That year, Waites bounced back from his 16-2 hammering at the hands of 12 months to become the first ever BDO player to win the event by coming from 8-0 down to defeat James Wade. No other BDO player has ever reached the final.

Taylor averaged over 109 in a 16-4 thrashing of Gary Anderson to reclaim the title in 2011 before Raymond van Barneveld edged a thrilling all-Dutch battle to beat Michael van Gerwen in 2012.

Two more titles for The Power followed in 2013 and 2014 to take his overall tally to six when he defeated Robert Thornton and Dave Chisnall but he would lose his first final in 2015 when Michael van Gerwen triumphed 16-13 in a high-quality showdown.

The Dutchman twice successfully defended his crown in 2016 and 2017 with victories over James Wade and Peter Wright respectively but the next year Gerwyn Price would bag his first televised title with a controversial victory over Gary Anderson.

The Welshman would go on to defend his crown 12 months later with a brutal 16-6 demolition job over Snakebite before Jose de Sousa triumphed over James Wade in 2020.

Grand Slam of Darts Finals

Grand Slam of Darts Most Titles

Phil Taylor - 6

Michael van Gerwen - 3

Gerwyn Price - 2

Jose de Sousa - 1

Scott Waites - 1

Raymond van Barneveld - 1

