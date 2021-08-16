Jonny Clayton and Gerwyn Price lock horns in a mouthwatering quarter-final tonight after Rob Cross takes on James Wade in what promises to be a high-quality opener.

Darts betting tips: Grand Slam of Darts day seven

1pt Rob Cross (-2.5 legs) to beat James Wade at 11/8 (Sky Bet, William Hill)

1pt Jonny Clayton to beat Gerwyn Price and hit most 180s at 2/1 (Sky Bet)

1pt Jonny Clayton (-2.5 legs) to beat Gerwyn Price at 13/8 (General)

Friday November 19: Quarter-finals

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

(1900 GMT) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Format: Best of 35 legs

James Wade (11/10) v Rob Cross (8/11)

Head to Head (TV): 9-9 (3-5)

2021 Head to Head (TV): 2-1 (2-1)

2021 Titles (TV): 1-2 (1-1)

Three-Dart Average (2021): 95.89 – 96.44

180’s per leg (2021): 0.20 – 0.23

Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): 46.60% - 38.66%

100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 13.41% - 10.81%

James Wade has been playing in majors since 2003 so you could say his highest ever televised average of 111.71 that he produced during a group stage victory over Rob Cross was fine wine stuff even though he is still only 38.

Cross' average of 103 wasn't enough on that occasion but overall he's been more consistent throughout the week, with a tournament average of 99.3 compared to Wade's 98.7, which was inflated by the above performance.

Wade has a slightly better 180 per leg ratio (0.25) than Cross (0.20) having fired in nine from his 35 legs compared to his opponent's seven in 34 while his checkout percentage of 53% is also superior to what Voltage has managed (45%).

However, Cross has finally rediscovered his high level of performance on a regular basis over the past few months and it's clear to see how much his European Championship triumph has given him a new lease of life on the oche.

He's carried that confidence into the Grand Slam and I'd say he's a safe bet to keep his standards rolling on through a best-of-35 legs contest, which would give Wade some real problems unless he's right at the top of his game.

Predicted scoreline: 12-16

Gerwyn Price (10/11) v Jonny Clayton (10/11)

Head to Head (TV): 11-7 (3-4)

2021 Head to Head (TV): 2-2 (1-2)

2021 Titles (TV): 2-2 (0-0)

Three-Dart Average (2021): 99.31 – 98.73

180’s per leg (2021): 0.29 – 0.27

Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): 42.73% - 43.51%

100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 11.42% - 13.16%

Jonny Clayton was my headline tip to win the Grand Slam of Darts and while my two outsiders (whose names I will not repeat) crashed out in the group stages, the Ferret is still very much going strong as he chases a third successive televised title.

Clayton, who crushed Gerwyn Price 5-1 in the final of the World Grand Prix before producing a stunning comeback against his fellow Welshman en route to landing the World Series title earlier this month, has been averaging a shade over 102 across his four victories so far while his lowest has been 99.4.

He's also thrown 13 maximums in 37 legs (0.35 per leg) which means the standard he's been producing this week is exceeding his stunning seasonal stats that have helped him win more individual titles (6) than anyone else this year.

World champion Price, by contrast, is averaging around the 96 mark which is below the blockbuster levels we've become accustomed to and he's only hit seven 180s in 41 legs (0.17 per leg) so unless he lifts himself up a couple of notches then he could be facing a third successive defeat to his compatriot.

Clayton has also fired in more 100+ checkouts than Price (4-3) although the latter has weighed in with a brilliant 167 so I'd not be too confident in dabbling with the Match Treble market.

It's 2/1 for the elder Welshman to win with the most maximums while I think his confidence is so supreme at the moment that backing him at 13/8 at -2.5 legs on the handicap also has appeal.

Predicted scoreline: 16-13