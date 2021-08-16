October began with that victory over World Cup teammate Gerwyn Price in the World Grand Prix final and ended with a convincing victory over Van den Bergh, confirming that Clayton is right at the top of his game and arguably at the top of the sport.

Clayton had never won a major individual TV event prior to 2021 but now has four, adding this title to The Masters , Premier League Darts and the World Grand Prix .

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 𝗖𝗟𝗔𝗬𝗧𝗢𝗡 𝗜𝗦 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗪𝗢𝗥𝗟𝗗 𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗦 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣! 🏆 Jonny Clayton defeats Dimitri Van den Bergh 11-6 in the final as he is crowned the 2021 World Series Champion! A truly magnificent performance in the final from the Welsh sensation 👏 pic.twitter.com/GytwCABNM6

Price had earlier threatened to take revenge only to lose out 10-9 in an enthralling quarter-final, before Clayton produced a ruthless display to get the better of Michael van Gerwen and seal a showdown with the awaiting Van den Bergh, himself having overcome Jose de Sousa, Kim Huybrechts and Krzysztof Ratajski.

It was the Belgian who drew first blood in the final, breaking to lead 3-2, but he failed to back that up and repeated the same mistake having edged back ahead at 5-4, chances he could ill afford to miss.

Clayton capitalised on Van den Bergh misses in leg 11 to move back in front and secured his first break shortly after, holding throw to establish daylight at 9-6 heading into the interval.

Any concern that his momentum would be halted proved unfounded as Clayton took out 121 on the bullseye to break again and make it four legs in succession, leading 10-6 and with the trophy now firmly within his grasp.

Van den Bergh had no answer as Clayton took out 96 to win the next leg and the title, continuing his impressive ascent at the age of 47.

"I feel brilliant," said Clayton. "I'm one really, really happy geezer - this trophy is bigger than me! There's no easy game. It's my weekend, and I'll smile.

"I feel good, my confidence is high, I'm enjoying every second of it."

Van den Bergh, left for dead over the closing legs, could do no more than praise both the crowds and a thoroughly deserving champion.

"Congratulations to Jonny, what a star, what a legend," barked the excitable Belgian.

World Series of Darts Finals

FINAL

(3) Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-11 (4) Jonny Clayton

SEMI-FINALS

Krzysztof Ratajski 8-11 (3) Dimitri Van den Bergh

(1) Michael van Gerwen 6-11 (4) Jonny Clayton

QUARTER-FINALS

(1) Michael van Gerwen 10-5 Mervyn King

(4) Jonny Clayton 10-9 Gerwyn Price (5)

Krzysztof Ratajski 10-6 Niels Zonneveld

(3) Dimitri Van den Bergh 10-8 Kim Huybrechts

ROUND TWO

(1) Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Maik Kuivenhoven

(8) Madars Razma 0-6 Mervyn King

(4) Jonny Clayton 6-1 Vincent Van der Voort

(5) Gerwyn Price 6-2 Dirk Van Duijvenbode

(2) Fallon Sherrock 1-6 Krzysztof Ratajski

(7) Gary Anderson 4-6 Niels Zonneveld

(3) Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-3 Jose De Sousa

(6) Peter Wright 1-6 Kim Huybrechts

ROUND ONE

Maik Kuivenhoven 6-2 John Henderson

Mervyn King 6-0 James Wade

Vincent van der Voort 6-3 Nathan Aspinall

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-2 Jeffrey de Zwaan

Krzysztof Ratajski 6-3 Gabriel Clemens

Niels Zonneveld 6-3 Dave Chisnall

Jose de Sousa 6-2 Danny Noppert

Kim Huybrechts 6-3 Michael Smith

