Jonny Clayton added another chapter to his remarkable story with an 11-6 victory over Dimitri Van den Bergh to capture the World Series of Darts Finals.
Clayton had never won a major individual TV event prior to 2021 but now has four, adding this title to The Masters, Premier League Darts and the World Grand Prix.
October began with that victory over World Cup teammate Gerwyn Price in the World Grand Prix final and ended with a convincing victory over Van den Bergh, confirming that Clayton is right at the top of his game and arguably at the top of the sport.
Price had earlier threatened to take revenge only to lose out 10-9 in an enthralling quarter-final, before Clayton produced a ruthless display to get the better of Michael van Gerwen and seal a showdown with the awaiting Van den Bergh, himself having overcome Jose de Sousa, Kim Huybrechts and Krzysztof Ratajski.
It was the Belgian who drew first blood in the final, breaking to lead 3-2, but he failed to back that up and repeated the same mistake having edged back ahead at 5-4, chances he could ill afford to miss.
Clayton capitalised on Van den Bergh misses in leg 11 to move back in front and secured his first break shortly after, holding throw to establish daylight at 9-6 heading into the interval.
Any concern that his momentum would be halted proved unfounded as Clayton took out 121 on the bullseye to break again and make it four legs in succession, leading 10-6 and with the trophy now firmly within his grasp.
Van den Bergh had no answer as Clayton took out 96 to win the next leg and the title, continuing his impressive ascent at the age of 47.
"I feel brilliant," said Clayton. "I'm one really, really happy geezer - this trophy is bigger than me! There's no easy game. It's my weekend, and I'll smile.
"I feel good, my confidence is high, I'm enjoying every second of it."
Van den Bergh, left for dead over the closing legs, could do no more than praise both the crowds and a thoroughly deserving champion.
"Congratulations to Jonny, what a star, what a legend," barked the excitable Belgian.
