Jonny Clayton won his third televised title of the season - but the first ranked major of his career - with a stunning 5-1 thrashing of Gerwyn Price in the World Grand Prix final.

🏆 Masters champion

🏆 Premier League champion

🏆 World Grand Prix champion



🙌🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Jonny Clayton wins his third TV title of the season - and the first ranked major of his career - with a sensational victory over Gerwyn Price.pic.twitter.com/PoUM7b2rhg — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) October 9, 2021

SET SIX SCORE: Gerwyn Price 1-3 Jonny Clayton

MATCH SCORE: Gerwyn Price 1-5 Jonny Clayton (Best of 9 sets) Leg Five

It's glory for Jonny Clayton as he completes a famous demolition job over the defending champion with his fifth 100+ checkout of the match - this time from 116 - to claim the first televised ranking title of his blossoming career. What a performance!

Leg Four

An ironic celebration from Price as he finally pulls a leg back with a 102 checkout.

Leg Three

Leg Two

Price punishes Clayton's failure to get away first time with a visit of 160 and then narrowly misses tops for what would have been a superb 148 checkout. However, he can't keep the smile off his face as his good mate Clayton fires in a sensational 152 checkout. So unplayable, it's funny for the victim.

Jonny Clayton is so unplayable it's funny for his victim.



This checkout summed up a brilliant victory over Gerwyn Price for the World Grand Prix title 👏pic.twitter.com/0TnWv7KLwm — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) October 9, 2021

Leg One (Price to throw first)

Price looks like he's really struggling up there to find some belief and his troubles go from bad to worse when Clayton fires in visits of 152 and 180 at the start of the leg en route to a 15-dart break.

Price 0-1 Clayton Gerwyn Price 1-4 Jonny Clayton (Best of 9 sets): Fourth interval stats Sky Bet latest odds: Price has now drifted well out to 6/1 to pull off a remarkable comeback while Clayton is almost unbackable at 1/2. Click here now for all the Sky Bet live darts markets including most 180s & highest checkout. Averages

Price: 91.58

Clayton: 93.93

Price: 91.58 Clayton: 93.93 180s

Price: 8

Clayton: 3

Price: 8 Clayton: 3 Checkout %

Price: 9/23 (39.1%)

Clayton: 14/32 (43.8%)

Price: 9/23 (39.1%) Clayton: 14/32 (43.8%) Starting Doubles

Price: 39%

Clayton: 44%

Price: 39% Clayton: 44% 100+ Checkouts (or highest)

Price: 72

Clayton: 170, 164 & 110

𝗢𝗡𝗘. 𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗘. 𝗦𝗘𝗧.



ANOTHER ton-plus finish for Jonny Clayton, who pins D18 for a 110 finish and a commanding 4-1 lead!



He needs just one more set for the title. pic.twitter.com/O0qbiWHjsk — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) October 9, 2021

SET FIVE SCORE: Gerwyn Price 1-3 Jonny Clayton

MATCH SCORE: Gerwyn Price 1-4 Jonny Clayton (Best of 9 sets) Leg Four

The defending champion needs 114 to force a deciding leg but he missed tops and watches Clayton finish from 110 to restore his three-set cushion and move one away from glory.

Leg Three

Price takes three darts to hit double tops and then four further visits to hit a treble but Clayton can only creep ahead with a series of lacklustre visit himself. In the end the Ferret spurns four of the six missed doubles in the leg as Price eventually pins double 12 to stay alive. Could that be costly?

Leg Two

Clayton's third 180 of the match - either side of visits of 112 and 137 - lays the foundations for a superb 12-dart break of throw while Price languises back on 241.

Leg One (Clayton to throw first)

A sluggish start to the fifth set following the interval as Clayton takes it in 20 darts with Price still back on 138. He won't care how he wins the legs so close to the finishing line.

Gerwyn Price 1-3 Jonny Clayton (Best of 9 sets): Third interval stats Sky Bet latest odds: Jonny Clayton is now 4/11 to win the final, with Price now 2/1 for glory. Click here now for all the Sky Bet live darts markets including most 180s & highest checkout. Averages

Price: 96.75

Clayton: 96.59

Price: 96.75 Clayton: 96.59 180s

Price: 8

Clayton: 2

Price: 8 Clayton: 2 Checkout %

Price: 8/19 (42.1%)

Clayton: 11/23 (47.8%)

Price: 8/19 (42.1%) Clayton: 11/23 (47.8%) Starting Doubles

Price: 43%

Clayton: 66%

Price: 43% Clayton: 66% Highest Checkout

Price: 72

Clayton: 170

𝗣𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗘 𝗜𝗦 𝗢𝗡 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗕𝗢𝗔𝗥𝗗



Gerwyn Price is BACK IN THIS FINAL!



Clayton misses a dart at the bull to snatch it, but Price pins tops to reduce the deficit to two... pic.twitter.com/eJFUIcRPQA — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) October 9, 2021

SET FOUR SCORE: Gerwyn Price 3-2 Jonny Clayton

MATCH SCORE: Gerwyn Price 1-3 Jonny Clayton (Best of 9 sets) Leg Five

Price took six darts to get away by which point Clayton had got down to 329 but the Iceman's eighth maximum later in the leg hauled him in front and after the Ferret failed to finish from 130, he pinned tops for a 44 checkout to finally get a set on the board.

Leg Four

The defending champion shows real character to level this set as successive visits of 120, 140 and 137 leaves him 84 and he eventually gets it done after Clayton reduced his score to 60.

Leg Three

Price stays in touch in this set as a seven 180 of the match left him 101, which he took out in two visits, with Clayton back on 165.

Leg Two

A less spectacular hold of throw compared to what we've already seen from Clayton in 18 darts but he was under pressure from Price, who waited hopefully on 72.

Leg One (Price to throw first)

With no interval after the previous set, Clayton just carries on where he left off as he weighs in with his second maximum en route to a break of throw, which comes after Price spurned three darts to take out 40.

𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧 𝗔 𝗦𝗘𝗧! 🤩



Gerwyn Price averaged over 115 in that set and he didn't win it!



Jonny Clayton takes out 170 and 164 on his way to a 3-0 set lead! pic.twitter.com/Cwy7obHzYd — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) October 9, 2021

SET THREE SCORE: Gerwyn Price 2-3 Jonny Clayton

MATCH SCORE: Gerwyn Price 0-3 Jonny Clayton (Best of 9 sets) Leg Five

Another sensational leg of darts as Clayton's scores of 112, 140, 99 and 134 defies Price's sixth 180 of the match as he pins double eight for a 3-0 set lead. It's a long way back for Price now although he'll feel hard done by after averaging 115 in that set!

Leg Four

The Iceman restores parity after those mad two legs when visits of 140, 140 and 127 leaves him 72 which he takes out under pressure with Clayton back on 100.

Leg Three

Astonishing. Price left 24 after nine darts after his fourth 180 of the match only for Clayton to produce a 164 checkout! The defending champion can only laugh himself.

Remarkable leg. Gerwyn Price's 180 leaves him 24 after nine darts but Jonny Clayton takes out 164!



To think that came the leg after Clayton's 170 checkout denied Price an attempt at tops!pic.twitter.com/NUzleVFzLU — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) October 9, 2021

Leg Two

The defending champion is clearly finding his range now and looks well on course to double his advantage when a visit of 105 leaves tops. However, he doesn't even get the chance to convert as a show-stopping 170 checkout - his second of the tournament - raises the roof for a total steal of a break!

𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗕𝗜𝗚 𝗙𝗜𝗦𝗛! 🎣



A second 170 checkout of the tournament from Jonny Clayton there as he pins the bull for the biggest finish of them all! pic.twitter.com/Cll8CyVcHL — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) October 9, 2021

Leg One (Clayton to throw first)

Price threatens the break immediately thanks to an opening visit of 160 and although Clayton responds with solid scoring, he keeps his nose in front before pinning double 10 with his last dart in hand when his opponent waited on 36.

Price 1-0 Clayton Gerwyn Price 0-2 Jonny Clayton (Best of 9 sets): Second interval stats Sky Bet latest odds: Jonny Clayton is now 1/3 to win his first televised ranking title, with Price now drifting out to 9/4. Click here now for all the Sky Bet live darts markets including most 180s & highest checkout. Averages

Price: 88.98

Clayton: 95.37

Price: 88.98 Clayton: 95.37 180s

Price: 3

Clayton: 1

Price: 3 Clayton: 1 Checkout %

Price: 3/7 (43%)

Clayton: 6/14 (43%)

Price: 3/7 (43%) Clayton: 6/14 (43%) Starting Doubles

Price: 38% (9/24)

Clayton: 82% (9/11)

Price: 38% (9/24) Clayton: 82% (9/11) Highest Checkout

Price: 52

Clayton: 70

𝗗𝗢𝗨𝗕𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗛𝗜𝗦 𝗟𝗘𝗔𝗗



Jonny Clayton doubles his advantage, entering a 2-0 set lead over reigning champion Gerwyn Price!



That deciding leg of Set Two could prove pivotal in the context of the match... pic.twitter.com/yEkDWInKWV — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) October 9, 2021

SET TWO SCORE: Gerwyn Price 2-3 Jonny Clayton

MATCH SCORE: Gerwyn Price 0-2 Jonny Clayton (Best of 9 sets) Leg Five

Price's third 180 makes up for a poor opening visit of 36 but Clayton follows him with scores of 125, 132 and 104 to leave 28, which he pins at the second attempt to move 2-0 up in sets.

Leg Four

Big scores of 120, 134 and 137 from Price puts Clayton's throw under real pressure and he goes on to take out 52 for a crucial break that forces a deciding leg in this set.

Leg Three

Much better from Price as his second 180 of the match - sandwiched between visits of 120 and 170 - leaves him just 31 which he takes out for a superb 11-darter, with Clayton back on 246.

Leg Two

Clayton is playing exactly like he has all week and makes it five legs in a row with another 15-darter that featured a pair of 140s while Price was waiting to come back on 170.

Leg One (Price to throw first)

The crowd take great delight in Price taking six darts to get his starting double as Clayton races away from him with visits of 152, 140 and 137 before eventually finishing a 15-darter on double one. The Iceman did at least register his first maximum of the match in vain.

Price 0-1 Clayton Gerwyn Price 0-1 Jonny Clayton (Best of 9 sets): First interval stats Sky Bet latest odds: Jonny Clayton is now 8/11 favourite for glory while Price has now drifted to even-money to defend his title. Click here now for all the Sky Bet live darts markets including most 180s & highest checkout. Averages

Price: 79.98

Clayton: 93.9

Price: 79.98 Clayton: 93.9 180s

Price: 0

Clayton: 1

Price: 0 Clayton: 1 Checkout %

Price: 1/4 (25%)

Clayton: 3/5 (60%)

Price: 1/4 (25%) Clayton: 3/5 (60%) Starting Doubles

Price: 40%

Clayton: 100%

Price: 40% Clayton: 100% Highest Checkout

Price: 40

Clayton: 70

𝗖𝗟𝗔𝗬𝗧𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗧𝗥𝗜𝗞𝗘𝗦 𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗦𝗧!



What a start that was from Jonny Clayton!



'The Ferret' reels off three legs on the spin and he takes the opening set! pic.twitter.com/Pa1Km8bgwc — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) October 9, 2021

SET ONE SCORE: Gerwyn Price 1-3 Jonny Clayton

MATCH SCORE: Gerwyn Price 0-1 Jonny Clayton (Best of 9 sets) Leg Four

In a keenly contested leg, Price eventually blows two darts at double 18 and double nine to level the set and a cool and collected Clayton makes him pay by pinning double 10 for a 1-0 lead.

Leg Three

Clayton thrills the crowd with the first 180 of the match and follows it up with a visit of 139 before taking out 70 for a sublime 12-darter, with Price way back on 356.

Leg Two

The Ferret is clearly unfazed and responds with a 16-dart break of his own thanks to three solid 100+ visits as Price fails to register a single three-figure score.

Leg One (Clayton to throw first)

Clayton and Price both get away first time but the latter's heavier scoring takes the advantage of throw away from his fellow Welshman and makes the most of it to cruise to a 14-dart break of throw.

2045: The players have now made their entrances to the stage - with Gerwyn Price predictably receiving a warm round of boos - and finally the action is about to begin. 2020: Before the final gets under way, here are my two best bets, which I wrote about extensively in my pre-match preview. Jonny Clayton (-1.5 sets) to beat Gerwyn Price at 2/1 (Sky Bet)

Clayton to win and Price to hit most 180s at 7/2 (Sky Bet) When you compare the standards, body language and confidence of both players this week, everything points towards Jonny Clayton. Is he odds-against purely on reputation? Even that seems unfair when you think he's won as many titles as Price this season with four, including the televised Masters and Premier League. Although Price wasn't in the latter, it didn't stop Ferret's belief sky rocketing for these huge occasions. If the semi-final Price turns up it could be an even heavier margin of victory than my prediction of 5-3. We've already mentioned Price being more prolific on 180s and I think that will be the case again, even in defeat. 2010: Just thought it's worth noting that you can get 25/1 on a nine-dart finish tonight. There's only been three in the tournament's history - Brendan Dolan achieved the first in 2011 before Robert Thornton and James Wade remarkably both managed it in the same match in 2014.

TWO NINE-DARTERS IN ONE MATCH!



James Wade and Robert Thornton traded magical nine-dart legs at the 2014 World Grand Prix...



3️⃣ days to go... BE THERE 🎟 https://t.co/Hbk05GKFpK pic.twitter.com/32ITrZ4CqI — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) October 3, 2019

𝟭𝟬 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘀 𝗔𝗴𝗼...



On this day in 2011, Brendan Dolan did the unthinkable and landed the first ever double-start nine-darter, a truly historical moment! 🤩



We don't 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘬 he's mentioned it since... 😉 pic.twitter.com/phbaYbWGiT — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) October 8, 2021

🥶 WOW 🥶



Gerwyn Price cruises into the quarter-finals winning eight legs on the spin to beat Jonny Clayton! 🙌



🎯 The man to beat.



📺 Watch the second round of the World Matchplay Darts live on Sky Sports Arena! pic.twitter.com/hm6rEULkxC — Sky Sports (@SkySports) July 20, 2021

1925: So just how do these two friends and Welsh team-mates compare when it comes to major finals? Apart from teaming up to win the World Cup together in 2020, Price has won five of his nine finals so far since 2017, with his only defeats coming to Peter Wright (2017 UK Open), Rob Cross (2019 European Championship) and Michael van Gerwen (2019 Players Championship Finals and 2020 UK Open). By contrast, Clayton has lost just one of this three - the 2017 Players Championship Finals to Michael van Gerwen when he was very much an unknown quantity compared with what he is today. GERWYN PRICE'S MAJOR INDIVIDUAL TITLES 2018 Grand Slam of Darts (16-13 v Gary Anderson)

2019 Grand Slam of Darts (16-6 v Peter Wright)

2020 World Series of Darts Finals (11-9 v Rob Cross)

2020 World Grand Prix (5-2 v Dirk van Duijvenbode)

2021 World Championship (7-3 v Gary Anderson)

🤯 Gerwyn Price's 161 checkout came in a set which he won in 33 darts and an average of 136.64!



🎯🙌 The highest set average in World Championship history! pic.twitter.com/khvZqKMNpF — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) January 3, 2021

JONNY CLAYTON'S MAJOR INDIVIDUAL TITLES 2021 Masters (11-8 Mervyn King)

2021 Premier League (11-5 Jose de Sousa)

🏆 Wins the Masters to qualify for the Premier League



😅 Wins his last regular season match to qualify for the play-offs



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Becomes the first Welshman to win the Premier League title



🤑 What a season for Jonny Clayton, who is now £250,000 richer!pic.twitter.com/kgquU4gPZF — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) May 28, 2021

1915: Good evening and welcome to our live blog of the Boylesport World Grand Prix final as Gerwyn Price bids to become just the third different player in the tournament's history to successfully defend the title after Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen.