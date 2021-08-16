Jonny Clayton won his third televised title of the season - but the first ranked major of his career - with a stunning 5-1 thrashing of Gerwyn Price in the World Grand Prix final.
SET SIX SCORE: Gerwyn Price 1-3 Jonny Clayton
MATCH SCORE: Gerwyn Price 1-5 Jonny Clayton (Best of 9 sets)
- Leg Five
It's glory for Jonny Clayton as he completes a famous demolition job over the defending champion with his fifth 100+ checkout of the match - this time from 116 - to claim the first televised ranking title of his blossoming career. What a performance!
Price 1-3 Clayton
- Leg Four
An ironic celebration from Price as he finally pulls a leg back with a 102 checkout.
Price 1-2 Clayton
- Leg Three
- Leg Two
Price punishes Clayton's failure to get away first time with a visit of 160 and then narrowly misses tops for what would have been a superb 148 checkout. However, he can't keep the smile off his face as his good mate Clayton fires in a sensational 152 checkout. So unplayable, it's funny for the victim.
Price 0-2 Clayton
- Leg One (Price to throw first)
Price looks like he's really struggling up there to find some belief and his troubles go from bad to worse when Clayton fires in visits of 152 and 180 at the start of the leg en route to a 15-dart break.
Price 0-1 Clayton
Gerwyn Price 1-4 Jonny Clayton (Best of 9 sets): Fourth interval stats
- Averages
Price: 91.58
Clayton: 93.93
- 180s
Price: 8
Clayton: 3
- Checkout %
Price: 9/23 (39.1%)
Clayton: 14/32 (43.8%)
- Starting Doubles
Price: 39%
Clayton: 44%
- 100+ Checkouts (or highest)
Price: 72
Clayton: 170, 164 & 110
SET FIVE SCORE: Gerwyn Price 1-3 Jonny Clayton
MATCH SCORE: Gerwyn Price 1-4 Jonny Clayton (Best of 9 sets)
- Leg Four
The defending champion needs 114 to force a deciding leg but he missed tops and watches Clayton finish from 110 to restore his three-set cushion and move one away from glory.
Price 1-3 Clayton
- Leg Three
Price takes three darts to hit double tops and then four further visits to hit a treble but Clayton can only creep ahead with a series of lacklustre visit himself. In the end the Ferret spurns four of the six missed doubles in the leg as Price eventually pins double 12 to stay alive. Could that be costly?
Price 1-2 Clayton
- Leg Two
Clayton's third 180 of the match - either side of visits of 112 and 137 - lays the foundations for a superb 12-dart break of throw while Price languises back on 241.
Price 0-2 Clayton
- Leg One (Clayton to throw first)
A sluggish start to the fifth set following the interval as Clayton takes it in 20 darts with Price still back on 138. He won't care how he wins the legs so close to the finishing line.
Price 0-1 Clayton
SET FOUR SCORE: Gerwyn Price 3-2 Jonny Clayton
MATCH SCORE: Gerwyn Price 1-3 Jonny Clayton (Best of 9 sets)
- Leg Five
Price took six darts to get away by which point Clayton had got down to 329 but the Iceman's eighth maximum later in the leg hauled him in front and after the Ferret failed to finish from 130, he pinned tops for a 44 checkout to finally get a set on the board.
Price 3-2 Clayton
- Leg Four
The defending champion shows real character to level this set as successive visits of 120, 140 and 137 leaves him 84 and he eventually gets it done after Clayton reduced his score to 60.
Price 2-2 Clayton
- Leg Three
Price stays in touch in this set as a seven 180 of the match left him 101, which he took out in two visits, with Clayton back on 165.
Price 1-2 Clayton
- Leg Two
A less spectacular hold of throw compared to what we've already seen from Clayton in 18 darts but he was under pressure from Price, who waited hopefully on 72.
Price 0-2 Clayton
- Leg One (Price to throw first)
With no interval after the previous set, Clayton just carries on where he left off as he weighs in with his second maximum en route to a break of throw, which comes after Price spurned three darts to take out 40.
Price 0-1 Clayton
SET THREE SCORE: Gerwyn Price 2-3 Jonny Clayton
MATCH SCORE: Gerwyn Price 0-3 Jonny Clayton (Best of 9 sets)
- Leg Five
Another sensational leg of darts as Clayton's scores of 112, 140, 99 and 134 defies Price's sixth 180 of the match as he pins double eight for a 3-0 set lead. It's a long way back for Price now although he'll feel hard done by after averaging 115 in that set!
Price 2-3 Clayton
- Leg Four
The Iceman restores parity after those mad two legs when visits of 140, 140 and 127 leaves him 72 which he takes out under pressure with Clayton back on 100.
Price 2-2 Clayton
- Leg Three
Astonishing. Price left 24 after nine darts after his fourth 180 of the match only for Clayton to produce a 164 checkout! The defending champion can only laugh himself.
Price 1-2 Clayton
- Leg Two
The defending champion is clearly finding his range now and looks well on course to double his advantage when a visit of 105 leaves tops. However, he doesn't even get the chance to convert as a show-stopping 170 checkout - his second of the tournament - raises the roof for a total steal of a break!
Price 1-1 Clayton
- Leg One (Clayton to throw first)
Price threatens the break immediately thanks to an opening visit of 160 and although Clayton responds with solid scoring, he keeps his nose in front before pinning double 10 with his last dart in hand when his opponent waited on 36.
Price 1-0 Clayton
Gerwyn Price 0-2 Jonny Clayton (Best of 9 sets): Second interval stats
- Averages
Price: 88.98
Clayton: 95.37
- 180s
Price: 3
Clayton: 1
- Checkout %
Price: 3/7 (43%)
Clayton: 6/14 (43%)
- Starting Doubles
Price: 38% (9/24)
Clayton: 82% (9/11)
- Highest Checkout
Price: 52
Clayton: 70
SET TWO SCORE: Gerwyn Price 2-3 Jonny Clayton
MATCH SCORE: Gerwyn Price 0-2 Jonny Clayton (Best of 9 sets)
- Leg Five
Price's third 180 makes up for a poor opening visit of 36 but Clayton follows him with scores of 125, 132 and 104 to leave 28, which he pins at the second attempt to move 2-0 up in sets.
Price 2-3 Clayton
- Leg Four
Big scores of 120, 134 and 137 from Price puts Clayton's throw under real pressure and he goes on to take out 52 for a crucial break that forces a deciding leg in this set.
Price 2-2 Clayton
- Leg Three
Much better from Price as his second 180 of the match - sandwiched between visits of 120 and 170 - leaves him just 31 which he takes out for a superb 11-darter, with Clayton back on 246.
Price 1-2 Clayton
- Leg Two
Clayton is playing exactly like he has all week and makes it five legs in a row with another 15-darter that featured a pair of 140s while Price was waiting to come back on 170.
Price 0-2 Clayton
- Leg One (Price to throw first)
The crowd take great delight in Price taking six darts to get his starting double as Clayton races away from him with visits of 152, 140 and 137 before eventually finishing a 15-darter on double one. The Iceman did at least register his first maximum of the match in vain.
Price 0-1 Clayton
Gerwyn Price 0-1 Jonny Clayton (Best of 9 sets): First interval stats
Sky Bet latest odds: Jonny Clayton is now 8/11 favourite for glory while Price has now drifted to even-money to defend his title. Click here now for all the Sky Bet live darts markets including most 180s & highest checkout.
- Averages
Price: 79.98
Clayton: 93.9
- 180s
Price: 0
Clayton: 1
- Checkout %
Price: 1/4 (25%)
Clayton: 3/5 (60%)
- Starting Doubles
Price: 40%
Clayton: 100%
- Highest Checkout
Price: 40
Clayton: 70
SET ONE SCORE: Gerwyn Price 1-3 Jonny Clayton
MATCH SCORE: Gerwyn Price 0-1 Jonny Clayton (Best of 9 sets)
- Leg Four
In a keenly contested leg, Price eventually blows two darts at double 18 and double nine to level the set and a cool and collected Clayton makes him pay by pinning double 10 for a 1-0 lead.
Price 1-2 Clayton
- Leg Three
Clayton thrills the crowd with the first 180 of the match and follows it up with a visit of 139 before taking out 70 for a sublime 12-darter, with Price way back on 356.
Price 1-2 Clayton
- Leg Two
The Ferret is clearly unfazed and responds with a 16-dart break of his own thanks to three solid 100+ visits as Price fails to register a single three-figure score.
Price 1-1 Clayton
- Leg One (Clayton to throw first)
Clayton and Price both get away first time but the latter's heavier scoring takes the advantage of throw away from his fellow Welshman and makes the most of it to cruise to a 14-dart break of throw.
Price 1-0 Clayton
2045: The players have now made their entrances to the stage - with Gerwyn Price predictably receiving a warm round of boos - and finally the action is about to begin.
2020: Before the final gets under way, here are my two best bets, which I wrote about extensively in my pre-match preview.
When you compare the standards, body language and confidence of both players this week, everything points towards Jonny Clayton. Is he odds-against purely on reputation? Even that seems unfair when you think he's won as many titles as Price this season with four, including the televised Masters and Premier League. Although Price wasn't in the latter, it didn't stop Ferret's belief sky rocketing for these huge occasions. If the semi-final Price turns up it could be an even heavier margin of victory than my prediction of 5-3. We've already mentioned Price being more prolific on 180s and I think that will be the case again, even in defeat.
2010: Just thought it's worth noting that you can get 25/1 on a nine-dart finish tonight. There's only been three in the tournament's history - Brendan Dolan achieved the first in 2011 before Robert Thornton and James Wade remarkably both managed it in the same match in 2014.
1950: Here's both players' tournament stats, with Price's figures on the left. The Iceman has been by far the most prolific 180 hitter having managed 17 in 64 legs despite throwing none during 12 legs against Dave Chisnall while Clayton has only fired in nine in 65 legs despite playing consistently well. The Ferret's higher three-dart average is predominantly down to his fantastic doubling.
- Average: 92.64 - 94.07
- 180s: 17 - 9
- Checkout %: 44% (40/90)- 55% (43/78)
- Double-in %: 45% (64/141) - 50% (65/130)
- 100+ Checkouts: 5 - 8
1945: As for Clayton, well he's been consistently brilliant all week and even when he looked in danger at 2-1 down in sets against Krzysztof Ratajski following a disastrous busting of 134, he knuckled down to reel off six of the next seven legs to reach the semi-finals. He's been averaging in the mid 90s all week while his doubling at both ends of legs has been sensational.
1940: So how did both players reach tonight's World Grand Prix final? Let's start with the defending champion, who hasn't been himself in the past two rounds - especially against Stephen Bunting in the semi-finals when he was hampered by an elbow injury. He did start off like a train, however, as he became the sixth different player to post a double-start 100+ average against Michael Smith but those levels have dropped off and he was somewhat fortunate to find Dave Chisnall so wasteful on his doubles in the quarter-finals. However, he has done enough to get through and now is the time to pull out a big performance.
1935: Price and Clayton have played more doubles matches together (11) in World Cups since they first teamed up in 2018 than matches against each other in that same time (8) - and the world champion has won them all. Tonight does therefore feel a bit like a great tag team becoming rivals for an individual title shot.
One of those includes a one-sided meeting in the second round of this year's World Matchplay, but to be fair to Clayton, they have only faced each other three times since they won the World Cup in 2020 and that gave him the belief and launchpad to become a star in his own right. It's surely a matter of time before he can get one over on his countryman.
The only other time they've met in a PDC final was the 2018 Austrian Darts Open - their last encounter before becoming Welsh team-mates - and Clayton won that to claim his maiden European Tour title.
1925: So just how do these two friends and Welsh team-mates compare when it comes to major finals? Apart from teaming up to win the World Cup together in 2020, Price has won five of his nine finals so far since 2017, with his only defeats coming to Peter Wright (2017 UK Open), Rob Cross (2019 European Championship) and Michael van Gerwen (2019 Players Championship Finals and 2020 UK Open).
By contrast, Clayton has lost just one of this three - the 2017 Players Championship Finals to Michael van Gerwen when he was very much an unknown quantity compared with what he is today.
GERWYN PRICE'S MAJOR INDIVIDUAL TITLES
JONNY CLAYTON'S MAJOR INDIVIDUAL TITLES
1915: Good evening and welcome to our live blog of the Boylesport World Grand Prix final as Gerwyn Price bids to become just the third different player in the tournament's history to successfully defend the title after Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen.
Standing in his way is fellow Welshman Jonny Clayton, who is seeking his maiden televised ranking crown having shot to stardom this year thanks to winning the prestigious Masters and Premier League.
Although the Ferret headed into the double-start event 13 places below the world number one given those two big titles did nothing for his ranking, there is no doubt he's one of the best players around right now and should he poicket the £110,000 winners' cheque then he'll rise up to seventh.
Nevertheless it's the world champion who is 8/13 favourite to win his sixth televised major individual title in his 10th final while his 2020 World Cup winning team-mate is the marginal outsider at 5/4.
The final begins at around 2030 GMT so between now and then we'll run through the routes to the final, tournament statistics, head-to-head records and some predictions.
Before we get into the present, here is quick look at the previous finals in the tournament history...
World Grand Prix Past Finals
World Grand Prix Most Titles
- Phil Taylor - 11
- Michael van Gerwen - 5
- James Wade - 2
- Gerwyn Price - 1
- Daryl Gurney - 1
- Colin Lloyd - 1
- Alan Warriner - 1
- Robert Thornton - 1
