Follow @ChrisHammer180 on Twitter

Yet another dramatic staging of this double-start major reaches its climax in Leicester on Saturday night and while we've seen no shortage of shocks and surprises over the past week, ultimately the trophy will be lifted by one of the two best players in the world right now, let alone Wales.

Gerwyn Price is bidding to become just the third different player in the tournament's history to defend the title after Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen while Jonny Clayton is seeking his maiden televised ranking crown having shot to stardom in 2021 by virtue of winning the prestigious Masters and Premier League.

The Ferret may well have headed into the tournament ranked 13 places below the world number one and should he triumph on Saturday night and pocket a cheque of £110,000 then he'll rise up to seventh, which still doesn't truly reflect his true status based on his electrifying seasonal form that he's backed up emphatically this week.

Nevertheless, it's the world champion who is 8/13 favourite to win his sixth televised major individual title in his 10th final the final while his 2020 World Cup winning team-mate is 13/10 in places.

My in-depth preview will hopefully provide you with everything you need to know, including details of all their previous meetings, detailed tournament stats and their routes to the final and best bets.

Darts betting tips: World Grand Prix final

Tips appear here on Saturday morning...

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Gerwyn Price (8/13) v Jonny Clayton (5/4)

World Grand Prix final, Saturday October 9

TV Coverage & start time: Sky Sports, 2030 GMT

Sky Sports, 2030 GMT Format: Best of nine sets. All Sets are the best of five legs. All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Gerwyn Price holds the upper hand over close friend Jonny Clayton in their head-to-head battles, including a one-sided meeting in the second round of this year's World Matchplay, but they've only faced each other three times since they teamed up to win the World Cup for Wales.

That was a huge moment for the Ferret as it gave him that all-important first taste of major glory and provided the launchpad for him to go on and achieve great success as an individual over the next 12 months. Now it could be his time to get one over Price in one of the big flagship majors since the 2016 World Championship.

Incidentally this is the second time they've met in a PDC final, with the first being at the 2018 Austrian Darts Open, where Clayton won his maiden European Tour title.

2021 WORLD GRAND PRIX STATS

(Price stats listed first on the left)

Average: 92.64 - 94.07

92.64 - 94.07 180s: 17 - 9

17 - 9 Checkout %: 44% (40/90)- 55% (43/78)

44% (40/90)- 55% (43/78) Double-in %: 45% (64/141) - 50% (65/130)

45% (64/141) - 50% (65/130) 100+ Checkouts: 5 - 8

As far as the key stats go, Gerwyn Price has been by far the most prolific 180 hitter despite there being one match against Dave Chisnall when he strangely didn't hit any while the key to Jonny Clayton's success has been his incredible doubling at both ends of legs.

Overall he's averaged higher and has also been more consistent, with all his four being in around the mid-90s, whereas Price's 92.64 is somewhat inflated by his opening efforts of 100.82 and 93.19.

ROUTES TO THE FINAL

GERWYN PRICE

As previously noted in the tournament stats section, Gerwyn Price has lost momentum when you look at how he's performed since becoming just the sixth different player to average over 100 during his first-round win over Michael Smith.

His post-match interviews have seemed despondent and negative despite the victories - most notably when branding the crowd 'pathetic' for booing him against Dave Chisnall - while he labelled his performance against Stephen Bunting as one of the worst that he's had and "nowhere near what I can play."

On his arm injury that caused a delayed reemergence to the stage for the third set, Price said: "I had a little bit of trouble with my arm but it was fine after that. I was just looking at myself, I just needed an extra bit of time."

Another performance like the last two nights - whether he's hampered by his arm or not - and he could be in big trouble.

JONNY CLAYTON

Jonny Clayton has looked every inch a multiple major winner this week and fully deserves his place in a first televised ranking final since the 2017 Players Championship Finals.

Not only has the consistency of his clinical doubling at both ends of legs piled pressure and misery on his opponents, but he's also had tremendous character to get out of sticky situations himself, even when they've been self inflicted due to miscounting or wayward busting of 100+ scores!

When finding himself 2-1 down in sets against the dangerous Krzysztof Ratajski, instead of wilting and dwelling on his errors, he roared back to win six of the next seven legs in imperious style on the style out to win six of the next seven legs while he also went for the jugular against Danny Noppert immediately after he lost the second set.

He's playing like he has full faith in his ability and is hardly ever failing to find at least one double with his opening visit of every leg - and that's knocked the stuffing out of his opponents so far. If Price goes through another slump then Clayton will make him pay dearly.

World Grand Prix final prediction and best bets

Will appear here on Saturday morning

Score Prediction: Will appear here on Saturday morning

Will appear here on Saturday morning CLICK HERE FOR ALL SKY BET'S MARKETS ON THE WORLD GRAND PRIX FINAL

Related Darts Content