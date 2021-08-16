Sporting Life
Gerwyn Price (Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)
Gerwyn Price (Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)

Darts live: Leg-by-leg scores and report from the World Grand Prix final between Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton

By Chris Hammer
19:17 · SAT October 09, 2021

Live leg-by-leg report and highlights from the Boylesports World Grand Prix final as Gerwyn Price takes on Jonny Clayton at Leicester's Morningside Arena.

🔄 Refresh for live updates

Gerwyn Price (8/13) v Jonny Clayton (5/4)

  • World Grand Prix final, Saturday October 9
  • TV Coverage & start time: Sky Sports, 2030 GMT
  • Format: Best of nine sets. All Sets are the best of five legs. All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg.

1915: Good evening and welcome to our live blog of the Boylesport World Grand Prix final as Gerwyn Price bids to become just the third different player in the tournament's history to successfully defend the title after Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen.

Standing in his way is fellow Welshman Jonny Clayton, who is seeking his maiden televised ranking crown having shot to stardom this year thanks to winning the prestigious Masters and Premier League.

Although the Ferret headed into the double-start event 13 places below the world number one given those two big titles did nothing for his ranking, there is no doubt he's one of the best players around right now and should he bag the £110,000 winners' cheque then he'll rise up to seventh.

Nevertheless it's the world champion who is 8/13 favourite to win his sixth televised major individual title in his 10th final while his 2020 World Cup winning team-mate is the marginal outsider at 5/4.

The final begins at around 2030 GMT so between now and then we'll run through the routes to the final, tournament statistics, head-to-head records and some predictions.

Before we get into the present, here is quick look at the previous finals in the tournament history...

World Grand Prix Past Finals

World Grand Prix Most Titles

  • Phil Taylor - 11
  • Michael van Gerwen - 5
  • James Wade - 2
  • Gerwyn Price - 1
  • Daryl Gurney - 1
  • Colin Lloyd - 1
  • Alan Warriner - 1
  • Robert Thornton - 1

