Gerwyn Price came from a set down to defeat Mervyn King and book his place in the quarter-finals of the World Grand Prix.
The defending champion wasn't quite at the same levels as he was in round one when he became just the sixth different player in history to record a double-start 100+ average, but he still had too much in his locker for King after a slow start.
Price did, however, open up the match with a superb 115 checkout only for the 2012 runner-up to reel off the next three legs without reply - including a 109 finish after his opponent threatened a nine-darter with visits of 160 and 171 - to move into a 1-0 lead.
The world champion reversed the scoreline in the second, edged a decider in the third on tops and then coasted through the fourth 3-1 to wrap up what turned out to be a fairly comfortable victory.
Price, who averaged 93.65 compared to King's 82.65, threw five of the seven 180s and converted 37% of his doubles, remains hot favourite for glory following the exits of Michael van Gerwen and Peter Wright on Monday night.
Ryan Searle won through to his maiden televised quarter-final with a classy 3-1 defeat of Luke Humphries..
The impressive Somerset thrower produced some superb doubling during a fast-paced contest, opening with over 56% of his attempts at the outer ring and landing three ton-plus finishes to progress to the last eight in Leicester.
Humphries hit back from 2-0 down with the aid of an 11-darter to level in set one, but missed two darts at double 19 to claim the opener as Searle returned on tops to take the advantage.
Searle then doubled his lead by winning a brilliant second set without reply, taking out finishes of 140 and 152 for successive 12-dart legs along the way.
Humphries hit back to keep his hopes alive in set three, defying an opening 160 score from Searle in the deciding leg to complete a 14-darter and pull back to 2-1 in the match.
Searle followed a 93 finish with a sensational 170 checkout to move 2-0 up in the fourth set, with Humphries taking out 112 and 65 to force another deciding leg - but the UK Open finalist was unable to finish 100 with six darts and his rival stepped in on tops for victory.
Stephen Bunting reached his first World Grand Prix quarter-final since his debut seven years ago with a 3-1 defeat of James Wade, ending the left-hander's bid to claim a third double-start title.
Bunting followed up his impressive first round defeat of Daryl Gurney with another clinical performance, finishing almost 50 percent of his doubles and limiting Wade to just four legs.
The 2014 semi-finalist won the opening set without reply, landing a crowd-pleasing 132 checkout on the way, and responded to a Wade 11-darter with a 14-darter and a 107 finish to lead 2-1 in the second.
Wade, though, levelled and took the set's decider with a 14-darter to square the contest, only to see Bunting pull clear by winning six of the next seven legs - including a 102 finish to secure set three - as he wrapped up the win.
Tuesday October 5 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of five sets)
Wednesday October 6 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of five sets)