Gerwyn Price came from a set down to defeat Mervyn King and book his place in the quarter-finals of the World Grand Prix.

The defending champion wasn't quite at the same levels as he was in round one when he became just the sixth different player in history to record a double-start 100+ average, but he still had too much in his locker for King after a slow start. Price did, however, open up the match with a superb 115 checkout only for the 2012 runner-up to reel off the next three legs without reply - including a 109 finish after his opponent threatened a nine-darter with visits of 160 and 171 - to move into a 1-0 lead. The world champion reversed the scoreline in the second, edged a decider in the third on tops and then coasted through the fourth 3-1 to wrap up what turned out to be a fairly comfortable victory. Price, who averaged 93.65 compared to King's 82.65, threw five of the seven 180s and converted 37% of his doubles, remains hot favourite for glory following the exits of Michael van Gerwen and Peter Wright on Monday night.

𝗣𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗘 𝗔𝗗𝗩𝗔𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗦!



Gerwyn Price dropped the opening set but the defending champion rallied to a 3-1 success over Mervyn King!



📺 𝙇𝙖𝙨𝙩 𝙪𝙥 👉 Dave Chisnall v Ross Smith pic.twitter.com/DLCh1nHznN — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) October 5, 2021

Ryan Searle won through to his maiden televised quarter-final with a classy 3-1 defeat of Luke Humphries.. The impressive Somerset thrower produced some superb doubling during a fast-paced contest, opening with over 56% of his attempts at the outer ring and landing three ton-plus finishes to progress to the last eight in Leicester. Humphries hit back from 2-0 down with the aid of an 11-darter to level in set one, but missed two darts at double 19 to claim the opener as Searle returned on tops to take the advantage. Searle then doubled his lead by winning a brilliant second set without reply, taking out finishes of 140 and 152 for successive 12-dart legs along the way.

𝟭𝟱𝟮 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗜𝗦𝗛!



He took out 150 in his first round tie, 140 in the previous leg of this match and now he's taken out 152!



Superb finishing from Ryan Searle and he doubles his lead in the second set! pic.twitter.com/yl1AxE1rr0 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) October 5, 2021

Humphries hit back to keep his hopes alive in set three, defying an opening 160 score from Searle in the deciding leg to complete a 14-darter and pull back to 2-1 in the match. Searle followed a 93 finish with a sensational 170 checkout to move 2-0 up in the fourth set, with Humphries taking out 112 and 65 to force another deciding leg - but the UK Open finalist was unable to finish 100 with six darts and his rival stepped in on tops for victory.