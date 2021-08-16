Michael van Gerwen, Peter Wright and Gary Anderson all crashed out of the World Grand Prix as the first round concluded in Leicester on Monday night.

Van Gerwen found himself in big trouble after losing the opening set to fellow Dutchman Danny Noppert but he looked like he'd bounce back in the second when he took the first leg in sensational fashion. After opening with a 'perfect' 160, MVG then fired in a 171 to leave himself a 170 checkout, which he agonisingly nearly finished only to miss the bullseye by fractions. It would have been just the fourth World Grand Prix nine-darter in history but he did manage to complete a highly impressive 11-darter after Noppert spurned an attempt at double 11 to steal the leg.

Michael van Gerwen this close to finishing a double-start nine-darter with a 170 checkout. Sensational effort 😩👏pic.twitter.com/bfmyAlOx1C — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) October 4, 2021

Noppert refused to be fazed and twice came from behind to force a deciding leg, in which both players failed to hit a double with their opening visit. However, the underdog fired in three successive scores of 125, 140 and 140 to leave himself 56, which he took out in two darts to complete a stunning victory. Noppert, who averaged 96.72 compared to MVG's 90.55, hit three of the five 180s and boasted superior starting double success of 45%-36% and also a higher checkout percentage of 50%-40%, can celebrate just his second victory over MVG in seven matches, while this is also his first on TV. However, there was no handshake at the end, with Noppert saying in his post-match interview: "After the first set we had some problems behind the stage because I thought he was stamping on the floor when I was on a double." Sky Sports commentator Wayne Mardle attempted to clear the matter up as footage showed no clear sign of a stamp during a moment when Noppert looked distracted.

Wayne Mardle clears up the incident that upset Danny Noppert during his victory over Michael van Gerwen. @Wayne501Mardle pic.twitter.com/tACqRAu94z — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) October 4, 2021

Wright was also among the front runners to lift this trophy for the first time in his career after a superb season in which he'd won more titles than any other player with six, but his quest to end that wait continues for another year. The World Matchplay champion has now only won a single match in this double-start tournament in his last three appearances since reaching the 2018 final while Cross is through to the second round for just the second time at the fifth attempt. Snakebite, who averaged 84.7 compared to his opponent's 85.6 in a below-par contest in terms of quality, simply never got going as Voltage cruised through the first set 3-1 while he made the most of Wright failing to hit a double in his opening visit of the deciding leg in the second to complete a straight-sets triumph.

Gary Anderson's hopes of finally adding the World Grand Prix to his CV were also ended as he fell to Ian White at the first hurdle. White - on his return to action for the first time in two months after undergoing an operation in August - came from two legs down to win the opening set 3-2. He also led 2-1 in the second, but missed two darts to close out victory in the fourth leg as Anderson kept his hopes alive with a 14-darter and then took the decider to level the tie. An edgy final set also went all the way to a deciding leg, with White being first to a finish only to miss his chance in three visits - but when Anderson was unable to post tops he returned to finally pin double eight for victory.