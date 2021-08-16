Double-start darts never fails to create drama and Monday night certainly had plenty of that as Michael van Gerwen and Peter Wright both suffered shock exits at the hands of Danny Noppert and Rob Cross.

Defending champion Gerwyn Price is now the sole surviving member of the 'big three' as he prepares for second-round action tonight against Mervyn King while there are three other best-of-five set matches to enjoy.

Darts betting tips: World Grand Prix night three

World Grand Prix: Tuesday October 5

TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 BST)

Sky Sports (1900 BST) Format: Best of five sets. All Sets are the best of five legs. All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg.

Ryan Searle (1/1) v Luke Humphries (4/5)

Head to Head (TV) : 1-3 (0-1)

: 1-3 (0-1) 2021 Head to Head (TV) : 0-1 (0-1)

: 0-1 (0-1) 2021 Titles (TV) : 1-0 (0-0)

: 1-0 (0-0) Three-Dart Average (2021) : 92.93 – 96.09

: 92.93 – 96.09 180s per leg (2021) : 0.14 – 0.28

: 0.14 – 0.28 Checkout percentage (Stage Events 2021) : 51.06% - 37.56%

: 51.06% - 37.56% 100+ checkout per leg won (2021) : 13.41% - 11.79%

: 13.41% - 11.79% World Grand Prix 2021 stats so far

Average: 98.78 - 82.51

180s: 2 - 2

Double-in: 45% - 38%

Checkout %: 43% - 35.3%

98.78 - 82.51 2 - 2 45% - 38% 43% - 35.3% World Grand Prix Best: Debut – Debut

James Wade (8/15) v Stephen Bunting (6/4)

Head to Head (TV) : 3-5, 2 draws (1-4, 2 draws)

: 3-5, 2 draws (1-4, 2 draws) 2021 Head to Head (TV) : 0-1 (0-1)

: 0-1 (0-1) 2021 Titles (TV) : 1-1 (1-0)

: 1-1 (1-0) Three-Dart Average (2021) : 96.10 – 93.56

: 96.10 – 93.56 180s per leg (2021) : 0.20 – 0.26

: 0.20 – 0.26 Checkout percentage (Stage Events 2021) : 47.60% - 38.46%

: 47.60% - 38.46% 100+ checkout per leg won (2021) : 12.82% - 15.60%

: 12.82% - 15.60% World Grand Prix 2021 stats so far

Average: 87.12 - 99.05

180s: 0 - 4

Double-in: 52% - 36%

Checkout %: 43.8% - 60%

87.12 - 99.05 0 - 4 52% - 36% 43.8% - 60% World Grand Prix Best: Winner (2010, 2007) – SFx1

Gerwyn Price (2/9) v Mervyn King (10/3)

Head to Head (TV) : 4-4 (1-1)

: 4-4 (1-1) 2021 Head to Head (TV) : 0-1 (0-1)

: 0-1 (0-1) 2021 Titles (TV) : 4-0 (0-0)

: 4-0 (0-0) Three-Dart Average (2021) : 99.16 – 95.43

: 99.16 – 95.43 180s per leg (2021) : 0.30 – 0.22

: 0.30 – 0.22 Checkout percentage (Stage Events 2021) : 41.14% - 48.55%

: 41.14% - 48.55% 100+ checkout per leg won (2021) : 11.55% - 14.14%

: 11.55% - 14.14% World Grand Prix 2021 stats so far

Average: 100.82 - 75.62

180s: 5 - 0

Double-in %: 47% - 41%

Checkout %: 50% - 37.5%

100.82 - 75.62 5 - 0 47% - 41% 50% - 37.5% World Grand Prix Best: Champion (2020) – Runner-up (2012)

Dave Chisnall (8/15) v Ross Smith (6/4)

Head to Head (TV) : 1-0 (0-0)

: 1-0 (0-0) 2021 Head to Head (TV) : 0-0 (0-0)

: 0-0 (0-0) 2021 Titles (TV) : 0-1 (0-0)

: 0-1 (0-0) Three-Dart Average (2021) : 95.72 – 94.54

: 95.72 – 94.54 180s per leg (2021) : 0.32 – 0.32

: 0.32 – 0.32 Checkout percentage (Stage Events 2021) : 44.94% - 48.65%

: 44.94% - 48.65% 100+ checkout per leg won (2021) : 12.06% - 13.68%

: 12.06% - 13.68% World Grand Prix 2021 stats so far

Average: 84.37 - 91.45

180s: 2 - 2

Double-in: 46% - 70%

Checkout %: 61.5% - 33%

84.37 - 91.45 2 - 2 46% - 70% 61.5% - 33% World Grand Prix Best: Runner-up x2 – Debut

