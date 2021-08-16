The second round of the World Grand Prix begins on Tuesday night so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.
Double-start darts never fails to create drama and Monday night certainly had plenty of that as Michael van Gerwen and Peter Wright both suffered shock exits at the hands of Danny Noppert and Rob Cross.
Defending champion Gerwyn Price is now the sole surviving member of the 'big three' as he prepares for second-round action tonight against Mervyn King while there are three other best-of-five set matches to enjoy.
Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook
Will appear here...
Will appear here...
Will appear here...
Will appear here...