Gerwyn Price (Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)
Gerwyn Price (Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)

World Grand Prix: Night three predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

By Chris Hammer
00:32 · MON October 05, 2021

The second round of the World Grand Prix begins on Tuesday night so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

Double-start darts never fails to create drama and Monday night certainly had plenty of that as Michael van Gerwen and Peter Wright both suffered shock exits at the hands of Danny Noppert and Rob Cross.

Defending champion Gerwyn Price is now the sole surviving member of the 'big three' as he prepares for second-round action tonight against Mervyn King while there are three other best-of-five set matches to enjoy.

Darts betting tips: World Grand Prix night three

  • Will appear here on Tuesday morning

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

World Grand Prix: Tuesday October 5

  • TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 BST)
  • Format: Best of five sets. All Sets are the best of five legs. All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg.

SL Acca: Will appear here on Tuesday morning

Ryan Searle (1/1) v Luke Humphries (4/5)

  • Head to Head (TV): 1-3 (0-1)
  • 2021 Head to Head (TV): 0-1 (0-1)
  • 2021 Titles (TV): 1-0 (0-0)
  • Three-Dart Average (2021): 92.93 – 96.09
  • 180s per leg (2021): 0.14 – 0.28
  • Checkout percentage (Stage Events 2021): 51.06% - 37.56%
  • 100+ checkout per leg won (2021): 13.41% - 11.79%
  • World Grand Prix 2021 stats so far
    Average: 98.78 - 82.51
    180s: 2 - 2
    Double-in: 45% - 38%
    Checkout %: 43% - 35.3%
  • World Grand Prix Best: Debut – Debut

Will appear here...

  • Predicted Scoreline: Will appear here...
  • Best Bet: Will appear here...

James Wade (8/15) v Stephen Bunting (6/4)

  • Head to Head (TV): 3-5, 2 draws (1-4, 2 draws)
  • 2021 Head to Head (TV): 0-1 (0-1)
  • 2021 Titles (TV): 1-1 (1-0)
  • Three-Dart Average (2021): 96.10 – 93.56
  • 180s per leg (2021): 0.20 – 0.26
  • Checkout percentage (Stage Events 2021): 47.60% - 38.46%
  • 100+ checkout per leg won (2021): 12.82% - 15.60%
  • World Grand Prix 2021 stats so far
    Average: 87.12 - 99.05
    180s: 0 - 4
    Double-in: 52% - 36%
    Checkout %: 43.8% - 60%
  • World Grand Prix Best: Winner (2010, 2007) – SFx1

Will appear here...

  • Predicted Scoreline: Will appear here...
  • Best Bet: Will appear here...

Gerwyn Price (2/9) v Mervyn King (10/3)

  • Head to Head (TV): 4-4 (1-1)
  • 2021 Head to Head (TV): 0-1 (0-1)
  • 2021 Titles (TV): 4-0 (0-0)
  • Three-Dart Average (2021): 99.16 – 95.43
  • 180s per leg (2021): 0.30 – 0.22
  • Checkout percentage (Stage Events 2021): 41.14% - 48.55%
  • 100+ checkout per leg won (2021): 11.55% - 14.14%
  • World Grand Prix 2021 stats so far
    Average: 100.82 - 75.62
    180s: 5 - 0
    Double-in %: 47% - 41%
    Checkout %: 50% - 37.5%
  • World Grand Prix Best: Champion (2020) – Runner-up (2012)

Will appear here...

  • Predicted Scoreline: Will appear here...
  • Best Bet: Will appear here...

Dave Chisnall (8/15) v Ross Smith (6/4)

  • Head to Head (TV): 1-0 (0-0)
  • 2021 Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)
  • 2021 Titles (TV): 0-1 (0-0)
  • Three-Dart Average (2021): 95.72 – 94.54
  • 180s per leg (2021): 0.32 – 0.32
  • Checkout percentage (Stage Events 2021): 44.94% - 48.65%
  • 100+ checkout per leg won (2021): 12.06% - 13.68%
  • World Grand Prix 2021 stats so far
    Average: 84.37 - 91.45
    180s: 2 - 2
    Double-in: 46% - 70%
    Checkout %: 61.5% - 33%
  • World Grand Prix Best: Runner-up x2 – Debut

Will appear here...

  • Predicted Scoreline: Will appear here...
  • Best Bet: Will appear here...

