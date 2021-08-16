The famous double-start set-play tournament, which was first staged in 1998, is almost upon us as defending champion Gerwyn Price bids to defend his title but the likes of Michael van Gerwen and Peter Wright will also be gunning for glory.

Here's everything you need to know including the draw, schedule, results, links to each day's review and highlights plus details of how to watch, odds and past winners.

World Grand Prix: Draw & tournament bracket

ROUND ONE

(1) Gerwyn Price v Michael Smith

Martijn Kleermaker v Mervyn King

(8) Dave Chisnall v Mensur Suljovic

Joe Cullen v Ross Smith

(4) James Wade v Damon Heta

Stephen Bunting v Daryl Gurney

(5) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Ryan Searle

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Luke Humphries

(2) Peter Wright v Rob Cross

Nathan Aspinall v Krzysztof Ratajski

(7) Jose de Sousa v Glen Durrant

Callan Rydz v Jonny Clayton

(3) Michael van Gerwen v Danny Noppert

Vincent van der Voort v Gabriel Clemens

(6) Gary Anderson v Ian White

Darius Labanauskas v Brendan Dolan

World Grand Prix: Daily schedule & results

Sunday October 3 (6pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

First Round (Best of three sets)

Eight matches, TBC

Monday October 4 (6pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

First Round (Best of three sets)

Eight matches, TBC

Tuesday October 5 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Second Round (Best of five sets)

Four matches

Wednesday October 6 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Second Round (Best of five sets)

Four matches

Thursday October 7 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Quarter-Finals (Best of five sets)

Four matches

Friday October 8 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Semi-Finals (Best of seven sets)

Two matches

Saturday October 9 (8.30pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Final (Best of nine sets)

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

What TV channel is the World Grand Prix on?

This is one of the majors broadcast live on Sky Sports, whose coverage begins at 1900 BST every night.

World Grand Prix: Odds

Gerwyn Price is favourite to defend the title while Michael van Gerwen and Peter Wright closely follow.

4/1 Gerwyn Price

5/1 Peter Wright, Michael van Gerwen

10/1 Jose de Sousa

14/1 Dimitri van den Bergh

16/1 Jonny Clayton

25/1 Nathan Aspinall, Gary Anderson

28/1 James Wade, Dave Chisnall

33/1 Michael Smith, Dirk van Duijvenbode, Joe Cullen

40/1 Krzysztof Ratajski, Rob Cross, Daryl Gurney

50/1 Damon Heta, Brendan Dolan

66/1 Mensur Suljovic, Luke Humphries

80/1 Ryan Searle, Danny Noppert, Ian White, Gabriel Clemens

100/1 Stephen Bunting, Ross Smith, Mervyn King

150/1 Vincent van der Voort, Callan Rydz

200/1 Martijn Kleermaker, Darius Labanauskas

300/1 Glen Durrant

Click here for all Sky Bet's World Grand Prix odds

World Grand Prix: Seedings and qualifiers

The world's top 16 players qualified by right alongside 16 qualifiers from the one-year ProTour Order of Merit to compete in Coventry.

Only the top eight from the Order of Merit have been seeded, with the other eight joining the 16 ProTour qualifiers in the otherwise random draw.

Order Or Merit

Michael van Gerwen £1,530,000 Peter Wright £914,500 Gerwyn Price £805,500 Michael Smith £557,500 Rob Cross £546,000 Nathan Aspinall £486,750 Daryl Gurney £448,250 James Wade £432,750 Gary Anderson £388,250 Dave Chisnall £375,250 Dimitri Van den Bergh £339,250 Ian White £332,250 Glen Durrant £306,250 Krzysztof Ratajski £287,500 Mensur Suljovic £282,500 Adrian Lewis £249,750 *

* Adrian Lewis was replaced in the draw by 17th placed Simon Whitlock after he tested positive for Covid 19

ProTour Qualifiers (Money earned over past 12 months of Pro Tour events)

Devon Petersen £48,000 Danny Noppert £42,250 Jose De Sousa £36,000 Brendan Dolan £31,500 Joe Cullen £28,250 Jonny Clayton £26,500 Ryan Searle £23,500 Jermaine Wattimena £23,500 Gabriel Clemens £22,500 Mervyn King £22,000 Stephen Bunting £21,250 * Ryan Joyce £21,000 Jamie Hughes £20,000 Dirk van Duijvenbode £19,000 Chris Dobey £18,500 Kim Huybrechts £17,750

* Stephen Bunting was replaced in the draw by 17th placed Jeffrey de Zwaan after he tested positive for Covid 19

World Grand Prix Prize Money

Winner - £110,000

Runner-up - £50,000

Semi-finalists - £25,000

Quarter-finalists - £16,000

Second round - £10,000

First round - £6,000

Tournament Format

All Sets are the best of five legs. There will be no tie-break in any set.

All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg.

First Round - Best of three sets

Second Round - Best of five sets

Quarter-Finals - Best of five sets

Semi-Finals - Best of seven sets

Final - Best of nine sets

World Grand Prix History

The World Grand Prix is one of the PDC tour's major events and takes place in Dublin every October. It is the only televised event in which players must start and finish each leg on a double or the bullseye.

Its unique format adds an extra dimension when it comes to betting, with darts punters often preferring to back who they feel is a better 'finisher' rather than those renowned for heavy scoring.

The World Grand Prix was first held in Rochester, Kent in 1998 before switching to County Wexford two years later but in 2001 the event moved to its current home at the Citywest Hotel in Dublin.

Phil Taylor is the most successful player in the history of the straight knockout competition with 11 titles to his name but the 'Power' has also suffered four defeats in the first-round, which all came as relief to the bookies.

Gerwyn Price (2020), Daryl Gurney (2017), Alan Warriner (2001), Colin Lloyd (2004), James Wade (2007 & 2010), Michael van Gerwen (2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 & 2019) and Robert Thornton, who upset the odds to beat 'Mighty Mike' in 2015, are the other champions of the World Grand Prix.

World Grand Prix Past Finals

World Grand Prix Most Titles

Phil Taylor - 11

Michael van Gerwen - 5

James Wade - 2

Gerwyn Price - 1

Daryl Gurney - 1

Colin Lloyd - 1

Alan Warriner - 1

Robert Thornton - 1

