The full draw, schedule and results from the Boylesports World Grand Prix, which takes place at the Morningside Arena in Leicester from October 3-9.
The famous double-start set-play tournament, which was first staged in 1998, is almost upon us as defending champion Gerwyn Price bids to defend his title but the likes of Michael van Gerwen and Peter Wright will also be gunning for glory.
Here's everything you need to know including the draw, schedule, results, links to each day's review and highlights plus details of how to watch, odds and past winners.
ROUND ONE
Sunday October 3 (6pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of three sets)
Monday October 4 (6pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of three sets)
Tuesday October 5 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of five sets)
Wednesday October 6 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of five sets)
Thursday October 7 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-Finals (Best of five sets)
Friday October 8 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Semi-Finals (Best of seven sets)
Saturday October 9 (8.30pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Final (Best of nine sets)
This is one of the majors broadcast live on Sky Sports, whose coverage begins at 1900 BST every night.
Gerwyn Price is favourite to defend the title while Michael van Gerwen and Peter Wright closely follow.
The world's top 16 players qualified by right alongside 16 qualifiers from the one-year ProTour Order of Merit to compete in Coventry.
Only the top eight from the Order of Merit have been seeded, with the other eight joining the 16 ProTour qualifiers in the otherwise random draw.
Order Or Merit
* Adrian Lewis was replaced in the draw by 17th placed Simon Whitlock after he tested positive for Covid 19
ProTour Qualifiers (Money earned over past 12 months of Pro Tour events)
* Stephen Bunting was replaced in the draw by 17th placed Jeffrey de Zwaan after he tested positive for Covid 19
The World Grand Prix is one of the PDC tour's major events and takes place in Dublin every October. It is the only televised event in which players must start and finish each leg on a double or the bullseye.
Its unique format adds an extra dimension when it comes to betting, with darts punters often preferring to back who they feel is a better 'finisher' rather than those renowned for heavy scoring.
The World Grand Prix was first held in Rochester, Kent in 1998 before switching to County Wexford two years later but in 2001 the event moved to its current home at the Citywest Hotel in Dublin.
Phil Taylor is the most successful player in the history of the straight knockout competition with 11 titles to his name but the 'Power' has also suffered four defeats in the first-round, which all came as relief to the bookies.
Gerwyn Price (2020), Daryl Gurney (2017), Alan Warriner (2001), Colin Lloyd (2004), James Wade (2007 & 2010), Michael van Gerwen (2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 & 2019) and Robert Thornton, who upset the odds to beat 'Mighty Mike' in 2015, are the other champions of the World Grand Prix.
World Grand Prix Past Finals
World Grand Prix Most Titles