Gerwyn Price celebrates winning the World Grand Prix (Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)
World Grand Prix darts 2021: Draw, schedule, betting odds, results & live Sky Sports TV coverage details

By Sporting Life
12:59 · MON September 27, 2021

The full draw, schedule and results from the Boylesports World Grand Prix, which takes place at the Morningside Arena in Leicester from October 3-9.

The famous double-start set-play tournament, which was first staged in 1998, is almost upon us as defending champion Gerwyn Price bids to defend his title but the likes of Michael van Gerwen and Peter Wright will also be gunning for glory.

Here's everything you need to know including the draw, schedule, results, links to each day's review and highlights plus details of how to watch, odds and past winners.

World Grand Prix: Draw & tournament bracket

ROUND ONE

  • (1) Gerwyn Price v Michael Smith
  • Martijn Kleermaker v Mervyn King
  • (8) Dave Chisnall v Mensur Suljovic
  • Joe Cullen v Ross Smith
  • (4) James Wade v Damon Heta
  • Stephen Bunting v Daryl Gurney
  • (5) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Ryan Searle
  • Dirk van Duijvenbode v Luke Humphries
  • (2) Peter Wright v Rob Cross
  • Nathan Aspinall v Krzysztof Ratajski
  • (7) Jose de Sousa v Glen Durrant
  • Callan Rydz v Jonny Clayton
  • (3) Michael van Gerwen v Danny Noppert
  • Vincent van der Voort v Gabriel Clemens
  • (6) Gary Anderson v Ian White
  • Darius Labanauskas v Brendan Dolan

World Grand Prix: Daily schedule & results

Sunday October 3 (6pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of three sets)

  • Eight matches, TBC

Monday October 4 (6pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of three sets)

  • Eight matches, TBC

Tuesday October 5 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of five sets)

  • Four matches

Wednesday October 6 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of five sets)

  • Four matches

Thursday October 7 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-Finals (Best of five sets)

  • Four matches

Friday October 8 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Semi-Finals (Best of seven sets)

  • Two matches

Saturday October 9 (8.30pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Final (Best of nine sets)

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

What TV channel is the World Grand Prix on?

This is one of the majors broadcast live on Sky Sports, whose coverage begins at 1900 BST every night.

World Grand Prix: Odds

Gerwyn Price is favourite to defend the title while Michael van Gerwen and Peter Wright closely follow.

  • 4/1 Gerwyn Price
  • 5/1 Peter Wright, Michael van Gerwen
  • 10/1 Jose de Sousa
  • 14/1 Dimitri van den Bergh
  • 16/1 Jonny Clayton
  • 25/1 Nathan Aspinall, Gary Anderson
  • 28/1 James Wade, Dave Chisnall
  • 33/1 Michael Smith, Dirk van Duijvenbode, Joe Cullen
  • 40/1 Krzysztof Ratajski, Rob Cross, Daryl Gurney
  • 50/1 Damon Heta, Brendan Dolan
  • 66/1 Mensur Suljovic, Luke Humphries
  • 80/1 Ryan Searle, Danny Noppert, Ian White, Gabriel Clemens
  • 100/1 Stephen Bunting, Ross Smith, Mervyn King
  • 150/1 Vincent van der Voort, Callan Rydz
  • 200/1 Martijn Kleermaker, Darius Labanauskas
  • 300/1 Glen Durrant

Click here for all Sky Bet's World Grand Prix odds

World Grand Prix: Seedings and qualifiers

The world's top 16 players qualified by right alongside 16 qualifiers from the one-year ProTour Order of Merit to compete in Coventry.

Only the top eight from the Order of Merit have been seeded, with the other eight joining the 16 ProTour qualifiers in the otherwise random draw.

Order Or Merit

  1. Michael van Gerwen £1,530,000
  2. Peter Wright £914,500
  3. Gerwyn Price £805,500
  4. Michael Smith £557,500
  5. Rob Cross £546,000
  6. Nathan Aspinall £486,750
  7. Daryl Gurney £448,250
  8. James Wade £432,750
  9. Gary Anderson £388,250
  10. Dave Chisnall £375,250
  11. Dimitri Van den Bergh £339,250
  12. Ian White £332,250
  13. Glen Durrant £306,250
  14. Krzysztof Ratajski £287,500
  15. Mensur Suljovic £282,500
  16. Adrian Lewis £249,750 *

* Adrian Lewis was replaced in the draw by 17th placed Simon Whitlock after he tested positive for Covid 19

ProTour Qualifiers (Money earned over past 12 months of Pro Tour events)

  1. Devon Petersen £48,000
  2. Danny Noppert £42,250
  3. Jose De Sousa £36,000
  4. Brendan Dolan £31,500
  5. Joe Cullen £28,250
  6. Jonny Clayton £26,500
  7. Ryan Searle £23,500
  8. Jermaine Wattimena £23,500
  9. Gabriel Clemens £22,500
  10. Mervyn King £22,000
  11. Stephen Bunting £21,250 *
  12. Ryan Joyce £21,000
  13. Jamie Hughes £20,000
  14. Dirk van Duijvenbode £19,000
  15. Chris Dobey £18,500
  16. Kim Huybrechts £17,750

* Stephen Bunting was replaced in the draw by 17th placed Jeffrey de Zwaan after he tested positive for Covid 19

World Grand Prix Prize Money

  • Winner - £110,000
  • Runner-up - £50,000
  • Semi-finalists - £25,000
  • Quarter-finalists - £16,000
  • Second round - £10,000
  • First round - £6,000

Tournament Format

  • All Sets are the best of five legs. There will be no tie-break in any set.
  • All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg.
  • First Round - Best of three sets
  • Second Round - Best of five sets
  • Quarter-Finals - Best of five sets
  • Semi-Finals - Best of seven sets
  • Final - Best of nine sets

World Grand Prix History

The World Grand Prix is one of the PDC tour's major events and takes place in Dublin every October. It is the only televised event in which players must start and finish each leg on a double or the bullseye.

Its unique format adds an extra dimension when it comes to betting, with darts punters often preferring to back who they feel is a better 'finisher' rather than those renowned for heavy scoring.

The World Grand Prix was first held in Rochester, Kent in 1998 before switching to County Wexford two years later but in 2001 the event moved to its current home at the Citywest Hotel in Dublin.

Phil Taylor is the most successful player in the history of the straight knockout competition with 11 titles to his name but the 'Power' has also suffered four defeats in the first-round, which all came as relief to the bookies.

Gerwyn Price (2020), Daryl Gurney (2017), Alan Warriner (2001), Colin Lloyd (2004), James Wade (2007 & 2010), Michael van Gerwen (2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 & 2019) and Robert Thornton, who upset the odds to beat 'Mighty Mike' in 2015, are the other champions of the World Grand Prix.

World Grand Prix Past Finals

World Grand Prix Most Titles

  • Phil Taylor - 11
  • Michael van Gerwen - 5
  • James Wade - 2
  • Gerwyn Price - 1
  • Daryl Gurney - 1
  • Colin Lloyd - 1
  • Alan Warriner - 1
  • Robert Thornton - 1

