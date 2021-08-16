Fallon Sherrock paid the price for a string of missed doubles as Peter Wright got his Grand Slam bid off to a winning start.

Wright won 5-1 to match Gabriel Clemens' defeat of Mike de Decker in Group E, but the scoreline didn't necessarily reflect a match which saw both players waste chances. Nor did Wright ever look in danger after taking the first two legs, but Sherrock broke back in the third and ought to have done so again in the fifth, ultimately missing eight darts at double. Wright, who missed 11, still appeared some way short of title-winning form but the round-robin format of this prestigious event give him time to find it.

"I was happy with how I played in patches," said Wright, the world number two. "It was always going to be difficult playing Fallon, she's and awesome darts player but she let me off a little bit tonight by missing doubles. "I feel really good at the moment. A couple of players have said they are going to win it but I'm going to win it and I'll back it up like I did at the Matchplay." MVG ruthless in Ashton whitewash Earlier, Michael van Gerwen averaged over 105 in a 5-0 defeat of Lisa Ashton, who couldn't live with the three-time world champion. Van Gerwen missed just three darts at double in a business-like performance which sets him up nicely in Group G, where Joe Cullen also won 5-0 against John Henderson. "I'm not coming back, I am back," said van Gerwen, a three-time Grand Slam winner. "I've been playing well recently. I'm happy, I'm concentrated and I'm feeling good. The first game is always difficult. Lisa is a credit to women's sport and I had to stay focussed but I did the job."

Gary Anderson's flawless record in the group stake may be under threat if he doesn't improve on the standards of a 5-1 defeat of an injured Joe Davis. Anderson missed 17 attempts at double and, but for the two 180s and occasional flourishes of promise, put in a display which would not have concerned Michael Smith nor Raymond van Barneveld. Their game was the closest of the evening, as Smith came from behind to win 5-4, averaging just over 100 in the process. In Group F, defending champion Jose de Sousa was sharp in a 5-1 defeat of Matthew Campbell while Mensur Suljovic got the better of Luke Humphries, winning 5-3 in a match which may yet determine who qualifies alongside de Sousa. Price given fright as Grand Slam begins Gerwyn Price survived an early scare as the 2021 Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts got underway on Saturday in Wolverhampton. World number one Price was pushed all the way to a last-leg decider by 21-year-old Northern Irishman Nathan Rafferty, who missed a dart at the bullseye to topple the two-time Grand Slam champion on his debut. Price had bust a 100 checkout in the eighth leg, allowing Rafferty to level, but the Welshman held his nerve in the decider to pin double five and take the points. "I missed a lot of opportunities and wasn't at my best but a win is a win," said Price, the 2018 and 2019 champion at the Aldersley Leisure Village. "Nathan played well in patches and so did I. I've never failed to win this tournament in this venue and I am going to win it again."

Eagle soars and Clayton roars Price will take on Krzysztof Ratajski in his second round robin match on Sunday after the Polish ace eased past Germany's Martin Schindler in the Group A curtain-raiser, prevailing 5-1. Jonny Clayton continued his excellent form in 2021 with a 5-3 victory against Austrian youngster Rusty-Jake Rodriguez. The Welshman, who has won the last two televised PDC tournaments, averaged 101.5 in a strong opening display. Clayton, who has picked up four TV titles in total this year, broke his opponent in the first leg and went on to triumph despite a decent debut performance from the 20-year-old. "I broke him early and that's what changed the game," said Clayton, who will meet the other Group B winner Bradley Brooks on Sunday. "I am just a darts player who is trying to do my job but things are going well, I'm feeling good and hoping to get another ranking title under my belt."

