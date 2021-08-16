Sporting Life
Rob Cross (Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)
Rob Cross (Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)

Grand Slam of Darts: Day three predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

By Chris Hammer
10:59 · MON November 15, 2021

The Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts continues on Monday night so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

Groups A-D conclude tonight as the likes of Jonny Clayton, Rob Cross, Krzysztof Ratajski and James Wade bid to join Gerwyn Price and Ryan Joyce in the second round.

Darts betting tips: Grand Slam of Darts day three

Monday November 14: Groups A-D

  • Evening Session (1900 GMT)
  • TV Coverage: Sky Sports
  • Format: Best of nine legs sets

Chris Dobey v Ryan Joyce (D)

  • Head to Head (TV): 2-1 (0-0)
  • 2021 Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)
  • 2021 Titles (TV): 2-0 (0-0)
  • Three-Dart Average (2021): 97.51 – 92.75
  • 180’s per leg (2021): 0.32 – 0.19
  • Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): 36.67% - N/A
  • 100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 12.06% - 13.33%

Gerwyn Price v Martin Schindler (A)

  • Head to Head (TV): 5-2 (0-0)
  • 2021 Head to Head (TV): 3-0 (0-0)
  • 2021 Titles (TV): 0-0 (0-0)
  • Three-Dart Average (2021): 99.37 – 95.73
  • 180’s per leg (2021): 0.29 – 0.28
  • Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): 43.08% - 34.38%
  • 100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 11.51% - 11.96%

Boris Krcmar v Jim Williams (C)

  • Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)
  • 2021 Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)
  • 2021 Titles (TV): 0-0 (0-0)
  • Three-Dart Average (2021): 91.86 – 89.51
  • 180’s per leg (2021): 0.20 – 0.17
  • Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): 40.91% - N/A
  • 100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 11.32% - 6.83%

James Wade v Rob Cross (C)

  • Head to Head (TV): 8-9 (2-5)
  • 2021 Head to Head (TV): 1-1 (1-1)
  • 2021 Titles (TV): 1-2 (1-1)
  • Three-Dart Average (2021): 95.86 – 96.41
  • 180’s per leg (2021): 0.20 – 0.23
  • Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): 46.60% - 38.48%
  • 100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 13.23% - 11.00%

Bradley Brooks v Rusty-Jake Rodriguez (B)

  • Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)
  • 2021 Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)
  • 2021 Titles (TV): 0-0 (0-0)
  • Three-Dart Average (2021): 88.39 – 92.47
  • 180’s per leg (2021): 0.20 – 0.21
  • Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): 38.46% - N/A
  • 100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 12.04% - 6.11%

Jonny Clayton v Mervyn King (B)

  • Head to Head (TV): 3-4 (1-1)
  • 2021 Head to Head (TV): 2-2 (1-0)
  • 2021 Titles (TV): 6-0 (4-0)
  • Three-Dart Average (2021): 98.69 – 95.03
  • 180’s per leg (2021): 0.27 – 0.23
  • Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): 43.31% - 47.64%
  • 100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 13.14% - 14.06%

Krzysztof Ratajski v Nathan Rafferty (A)

  • Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)
  • 2021 Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)
  • 2021 Titles (TV): 1-0 (0-0)
  • Three-Dart Average (2021): 97.07 – 82.50
  • 180’s per leg (2021): 0.25 – 0.13
  • Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): 36.74% - N/A
  • 100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 10.34% - 7.69%

Stephen Bunting v Rowby-John Rodriguez (D)

  • Head to Head (TV): 5-2 (1-0)
  • 2021 Head to Head (TV): 2-1 (0-0)
  • 2021 Titles (TV): 1-0 (0-0)
  • Three-Dart Average (2021): 93.83 – 92.51
  • 180’s per leg (2021): 0.27 – 0.23
  • Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): 41.6% - N/A
  • 100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 15.68% - 14.39%

Fetching latest games....