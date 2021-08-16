The draw for the 2021/22 PDC World Darts Championship will be made on Monday, November 29 at 7pm. It will appear here shortly afterwards

You can follow the drama unfold with the draw, schedule, results, round-ups and highlights while we also have details of how players qualified, as well as a bumper history section including past winners, nine-dart finishes and tournament statistics.

Price's biggest rivals for the Sid Waddell Trophy are expected to be the likes of Michael van Gerwen, Peter Wright and Jonny Clayton while there's many more contenders who could mount a genuine title charge. Fallon Sherrock is also returning to the Ally Pally oche since her history-making feats against Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic in the 2020 edition and judging by her recent acts of heroism at the Grand Slam of Darts , nobody will want to play her.

Gerwyn Price is favourite to defend the title he won in an empty Ally Pally but this year the fans are back to create the unique atmosphere which helps makes this one of the most popular events around the world.

Christmas and New Year are fast approaching which only means one thing - darts is about to own the sporting calendar.

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP: DAILY SCHEDULE AND RESULTS

Wednesday December 15

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Thursday December 16

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Friday December 17

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Saturday December 18

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Sunday December 19

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Monday December 20 (7pm GMT)

First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Tuesday December 21

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

2x First Round, 2x Second Round

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

4x Second Round

Wednesday December 22

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

4x Second Round

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

4x Second Round

Thursday December 23

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

4x Second Round

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

4x Second Round

Monday December 27

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

Third Round (Best of 7 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

3x Third Round

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

Third Round (Best of 7 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

3x Third Round

Tuesday December 28

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

Third Round (Best of 7 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

3x Third Round

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

Third Round (Best of 7 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

3x Third Round

Wednesday December 29

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

Third Round (Best of 7 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

3x Third Round

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

Third/Fourth Round (Best of 7 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

1x Third Round, 2x Fourth Round

Thursday December 30

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

Fourth Round (Best of 7 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

3x Fourth Round

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

Fourth Round (Best of 7 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

3x Fourth Round

Saturday January 1

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

Quarter-Finals (Best of 9 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

2x Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

Quarter-Finals (Best of 9 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

2x Quarter-Finals

Sunday January 2

Evening Session (7.30pm GMT)

Semi-Finals (Best of 11 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

2x Semi-Finals

Monday January 3 (8pm GMT)

Final (Best of 13 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

2022 World Championship: Sky Bet odds

Gerwyn Price is 10/3 favourite ahead of Michael van Gerwen (9/2) and Jonny Clayton (6/1) while Peter Wright can be backed at 8/1. s

World Championship Darts: How to watch on television and listen on the radio

Every throw of every session will be broadcast live on a dedicated Sky Sports Darts channel. As well as live coverage of every dart thrown there are highlights of great games of years gone by, memorable rivalries and our legends profiles. You can also listen to the action on talkSPORT 2.

Are tickets still available for the World Darts Championships?

A huge demand for tickets has seen over 75,000 sold so for the festive spectacular as crowds return to London's iconic Alexandra Palace. Tickets are still available via SeeTickets – CLICK HERE TO SECURE YOUR TICKETS. Click here for further information about World Championship tickets.

World Darts Championship: Prize Fund

Winner: £500,000

Runner-Up: £200,000

Semi-Final: £100,000

Quarter-Final: £50,000

Fourth Round: £35,000

Third Round: £25,000

Second Round: £15,000

First Round: £7,500

TOTAL: £2,500,000

World Darts Championship: Format

Final: Best of 13 sets

Semi-Final: Best of 11 sets

Quarter-Final: Best of nine sets

Fourth Round: Best of seven sets

Third Round: Best of seven sets

Second Round: Best of five sets

First Round: Best of five sets

Unlike every other edition, there will be no tie-breaks this year. So if the final set of a match is level at 2-2, the next leg will win the match and there will be no "bull-off" to see who throws first.

2022 World Championship: Qualified Players & Draw numbers

Seeded players as it stands (Enter at the second round)

Gerwyn Price Peter Wright Michael van Gerwen James Wade Dimitri Van den Bergh Gary Anderson Jose De Sousa Jonny Clayton Michael Smith Nathan Aspinall Rob Cross Krzysztof Ratajski Joe Cullen Dave Chisnall Stephen Bunting Dirk van Duijvenbode Danny Noppert Simon Whitlock Luke Humphries Mervyn King Glen Durrant Ryan Searle Daryl Gurney Gabriel Clemens Mensur Suljovic Ian White Devon Petersen Brendan Dolan Chris Dobey Vincent van der Voort Damon Heta Kim Huybrechts

Pro Tour Order of Merit Qualifiers (Highest ranked on the 2021 PDC Pro Tour Order of Merit who hadn't already qualified via the main Order of Merit)

Enter at the first round

Callan Rydz

Ross Smith

Raymond van Barneveld

Ryan Joyce

Adrian Lewis

Scott Mitchell

Alan Soutar

Martijn Kleermaker

Darius Labanauskas

Ritchie Edhouse

Luke Woodhouse

Jamie Hughes

Maik Kuivenhoven

Rowby-John Rodriguez

Steve Beaton

William O'Connor

Ricky Evans

Keane Barry

Jason Heaver

William Borland

Ron Meulenkamp

Steve Lennon

Rusty-Jake Rodriguez

Lewy Williams

Florian Hempel

Jermaine Warttimena

Joe Murnan

Ryan Meikle

Chas Barstow

Ted Evertts

Adam Hunt

Jason Lowe

International Qualifiers (Enter in the first round)

Lisa Ashton - England (Women's Series qualifier)

Roman Benecky – Czech Republic (East Europe Qualifier)

Bradley Brooks – England (PDC UK Development Tour)

Matt Campbell – Canada (PDC EU Challenge Tour)

Lourence Ilagan – Phillipines (PDC Asia Philippines Qualifier)

Boris Koltsov – Russia (EADC Qualifier)

Nitin Kumar – India (Indian Qualifier)

Royden Lam – Hong Kong (Asian Tour Qualifier)

Chris Landman – Netherlands (West Europe Qualifier)

Daniel Larsson – Sweden (PDCNB Order of Merit)

Danny Lauby Jr. – USA (CDC USA Tour)

Paul Lim – Singapore (Asian Tour Qualifier)

Charles Losper – South Africa (African Qualifier)

John Michael – Greece (South-East Europe Qualifier)

John Norman Jnr – Canada (CDC Canada Tour)

Diogo Portela – Brazil (Central/South America Qualifier)

Madars Razma – Latvia (PDCNB Order of Merit)

Ben Robb – New Zealand (DPNZ Qualifier)

Juan Rodriguez – Spain (South-West Europe Qualifier)

Martin Schindler – Germany (PDC Europe Super League)

Fabian Schmutzler – Germany (PDC Europe Development Tour)

Fallon Sherrock – England (Women's Series OoM leader)

Toyokazu Shibata – Japan (Asian Tour Qualifier)

Jeff Smith – Canada (CDC Continental Cup)

KY Smith – Australia (Oceanic Masters Winner)

Raymond Smith – Australia (DPA Qualifier)

Lihao Wen – China (PDC China Champion)

Jim Williams – England (PDC UK Challenge Tour)

Yuki Yamada – (Japan) PDJ Qualifier

- World Youth Champion

- PDPA Qualifier

- PDPA Qualifier

- PDPA Qualifier

PDC World Championship: History & Stats

The World Darts Championship is the highlight of the PDC calendar and takes place over Christmas and New Year at the Alexandra Palace in London.

Since it was first held at the Circus Tavern in 1994 following the much-publicised breakaway from the British Darts Organisation, only seven different players have lifted the world title thanks largely to darts legend Phil Taylor winning it no fewer than 14 times during his astonishing career. He also won the BDO version twice before the split to make it 16 times in total.

Dennis Priestley beat Phil Taylor 6-1 in the first final before The Power's era of dominance began with eight straight world championships before Canada's John Part famously defeated him 7-6 in a classic in 2003 - much to the bookmakers' relief!

Three more crowns followed for perennial odds-on favourite Taylor before Raymond van Barneveld triumphed 7-6 in another unforgettable final, while John Part's victory over Kirk Shepherd in 2008 was the first time the Stoke thrower failed to reach the final in the tournament's history.

It was also the year the event switched to the Alexandra Palace. A resurgent Taylor claimed back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010 before Adrian 'Jackpot' Lewis emerged on the world stage by beating Gary Anderson in the 2011 final before repeating the trick against Andy Hamilton 12 months later.

The Power reassured the doubters he could still win world titles by clinching his 14th crown against Michael van Gerwen, who bounced back to lift the trophy in 2014 with victory over Peter Wright. Mighty Mike was the hot bookies favourite to win again a year later but didn't even make the final as Gary Anderson held his nerve to sink Taylor 7-6 for his first world championship title before repeating the trick in 2016 when defeating Lewis.

Van Gerwen regained his status as world champion at the start of 2017 when defeating the Flying Scotsman but suffered one of the great all-time shocks in the follow year's semi-finals, at the hands of debutant Rob Cross.

Voltage went on to complete an incredible fairytale by defeating Phil Taylor in the Power's final match before retirement.

Van Gerwen got his hands on the trophy for the third time 12 months later but Peter Wright fulfilled his lifetime dream at the age of 49 by beating the Dutchman in the 2020 final - and edition that also hit the headlines due to Fallon Sherrock's exploits.

There were sadly no fans present during the majority of the 2021 edition but there was still no shortage of drama as Gerwyn Price beat Gary Anderson to become world champion and world number one.

PDC World Darts Championship Finals

Final scores in sets

PDC World Darts Championship Most Titles

Phil Taylor - 14

Michael van Gerwen - 3

John Part - 2

Adrian Lewis - 2

Gary Anderson - 2

Gerwyn Price - 1

Peter Wright - 1

Rob Cross - 1

Dennis Priestly - 1

Raymond van Barneveld - 1

PDC World Darts Championship Nine-Dart Finishes

Raymond van Barneveld - 2009 (QF win v Jelle Klaasen)

Raymond van Barneveld - 2010 (2nd Rd win v Brendan Dolan)

Adrian Lewis - 2011 (Final win v Gary Anderson)

Dean Winstanley - 2013 (2nd Rd loss v Vincent van der Voort)

Michael van Gerwen - 2013 (SF win v James Wade)

Terry Jenkins - 2014 (1st Rd loss v Per Laursen)

Kyle Anderson - 2014 (1st Rd loss v Ian White)

Adrian Lewis - 2015 (3rd Rd loss v Raymond van Barneveld)

Gary Anderson - 2016 (SF win v Jelle Klaasen)

Highest three-dart averages

There's been over 150 three-dart match averages of 100 or more since the PDC World Championship began while averages of over 105 are becoming more common than ever. Here, are the highest 10 three-dart averages achieved by a player in a single match:

114.05 - Michael van Gerwen (2017 SF, 6-2 v Raymond van Barneveld)

111.21 - Phil Taylor (2002 2nd rd, 6-1 v Shayne Burgess)

110.94 - Phil Taylor (2009 final, 7-1 v van Barneveld)

109.34 - Raymond van Barneveld (2017 SF, 2-6 v Michael van Gerwen)

109.23 - Michael van Gerwen (2016 2nd rd, 4-0 v Darren Webster)

109.00 - Phil Taylor (2007 2nd rd, 4-1 v Mick McGovern)

108.98 - Michael van Gerwen (2021, 2nd rd, 3-1 v Ryan Murray)

108.80 - Phil Taylor (2009 QF, 5-0 v Co Stompe)

108.65 - Michael van Gerwen (2018, 2nd rd, 4-0 v James Wilson)

108.39 - Gary Anderson (2011, 3rd rd, 4-0 v Andy Smith)

108.31 - Raymond van Barneveld (2013, 1st rd, 3-0 v Michael Smith)

108.30 - Phil Taylor (2006 3rd rd, 4-0 v Andy Hamilton)

Highest losing averages

109.34 - Raymond van Barneveld (2017 SF, 2-6 v van Gerwen)

106.09 - Jeffrey de Zwaan (2019 2nd Round, 1-3 v Rob Cross)

106.07 - Cristo Reyes (2017 2nd rd, 2-4 v van Gerwen)

105.78 - Michael van Gerwen (2016 3rd rd, 3-4 v van Barneveld)

104.93 - Gary Anderson (2017 final, 3-7 v van Gerwen)

104.63 - Dave Chisnall (2017 QF, 3-5 v Gary Anderson)

Players with the most 100+ averages

Phil Taylor - 56, highest 111.21 (2002)

Michael van Gerwen - 33 highest 114.05 (2017)

Gary Anderson - 22, highest 108.39 (2011)

Adrian Lewis - 15, highest 106.51 (2010)

Raymond van Barneveld - 13, highest 109.34 (2017)

Peter Wright - 13, highest 105.86 (2020)

Simon Whitlock - 7, highest 105.37 (2010)

Michael Smith - 7, highest 105.22 (2019)

Rob Cross - 6, highest 107.67 (2018 Final)

Dave Chisnall - 6, highest 107.34 (2021)

Dimitri Van den Bergh - 5, 105.61 (2021)

Gerwyn Price - 4, highest 104.20 (2020)

Jelle Klaasen - 3, highest 102.54 (2016)

Kim Huybrechts - 3, highest 104.05 (2021)

Daryl Gurney - 3, highest 101.39 (2021)

Jamie Lewis - 2, highest 107.27 (2018)

Jeffrey De Zwaan - 2, highest 106.54 (2012)

Terry Jenkins - 2, highest 102.64 (2012)

Ian White - 2, highest 102.35 (2021)

Stephen Bunting - 2, highest 102.34 (2015)

Andy Hamilton - 2, highest 102.04 (2011)

Chris Dobey - 2, highest 101.09 (2020)

Cristo Reyes - 1, highest 106.07 (2017)

Darren Webster - 1, highest 104.64 (2017)

Dirk van Duijvenbode - 1, highest 104.09 (2021)

Jose de Sousa - 1, highest 103.62 (2021)

Mervyn King - 1, highest 103.47 (2021)

Richie Burnett - 1, highest 103.38 (2001)

Corey Cadby - 1, highest 102.48 (2017)

Co Stompe - 1, highest 102.42 (2010)

Benito van de Pas - 1, highest 102.30 (2017)

Mick McGowan - 1, highest 101.82 (2007)

Ryan Searle - 1, highest 101.54 (2020)

Robert Thornton - 1, highest 101.49 (2015)

Dennis Priestley - 1, highest 101.48 (1996)

Vincent van der Voort - 1, highest 101.17 (2018)

Joe Cullen - 1, highest 100.88 (2017)

Ricky Evans - 1, highest 100.68 (2021)

Nathan Aspinall - 1, highest 100.53 (2019)

Krzysztof Ratajski - 1 highest 100.41 (2021)

Christian Kist - 1, highest 100.23 (2018)

