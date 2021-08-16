A review of Wednesday night's action at the William Hill World Darts Championship, including victories for Adrian Lewis and Gerwyn Price.

Gerwyn Price survived a scare on the opening night of the PDC World Darts Championship as he came from a set down to defeat Richie Edhouse 3-1 and book his place in the third round. The defending champion was very slow out of the blocks as his fired-up opponent looked a completely different player to the one that came through an arduous first-round match against Peter Hudson earlier in the night with a low 80s average and a checkout percentage in the low 20s.

This time, Edhouse couldn't stop missing and wrapped up the opening set 3-0 before taking out a brilliant 106 finish to force a deciding leg in the second. Price held his nerve to level the match only to find himself in real bother when the Englishman moved 2-0 up in the third set thanks to classy finishes from 88 and 58. The Iceman clawed his way back to 2-2 before showing his champion spirit with a stunning 130 checkout that knocked the stuffing out of his plucky opponent and lifted him to another level, cruising through the fourth set 3-0 with the help of another 130 finish.

Price ended the match with a 101.28 average compared to his opponent's 95.67 despite being outscored on 180s 4-3 and being far more wasteful on the doubles. He spurned 15 of his 24 attempts while Edhouse hit seven of his 10. The Welshman meet either Kim Huybrechts, Steve Beaton or Fallon Sherrock after the Christmas break. Adrian Lewis set up a mouthwatering second-round clash with Gary Anderson as he showed his class in an impressive 3-1 victory over the dangerous Canadian Matt Campbell. Jackpot has met the fellow two-time world champion in two iconic Ally Pally finals, including the first when he hit a nine-dart finish, and on this evidence we could be in for another classic, albeit in a much shorter format.

Although Lewis agonisingly lost the opening set 3-2 when Campbell took out 66 when waiting to come back on 40, he stormed back by taking the second 3-0 before holding his nerve in a third-set decider when both left tops. The fourth also went the distance after the 2011 and 2012 champion missed tops for a 114 checkout when leading 2-1 but he got the job done in the next leg. Lewis averaged 94.42 compared to his opponent's 93.57 and hit five of the seven 180s while he also pinned 11 of his 29 attempts at doubles. True to his nickname, Ricky Evans breezed into the second round in double-quick time as he crushed Nitin Kumar 3-0 for the loss of just two legs. Rapid produced averaged 96.2 compared to his opponent's 83.8 and fired in four of the five 180s in the match, while he also produced a stunning 167 checkout to raise the Ally Pally roof.

Evans, who will meet Daryl Gurney in the second round on Thursday, completed his victory in style with a finish from 130 on the bullseye before celebrating like Cristiano Ronaldo.

Edhouse had earlier earned himself a shot at the world champion by coming from 2-1 down to defeat Peter Hudson in a match of awful finishing. Both players averaged in the low 80s due to their wastefulness on the outer ring, with Edhouse missing 39 of his 51 and Hudson spurning 18 of his 25. But Madhouse, who hit just two of the eight 180s in the match, just about did enough to get his second ever victory on this stage.