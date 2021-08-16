The William Hill World Darts Championship takes place at the Alexandra Palace from December 15-January 3, live on Sky Sports, and our tipster Chris Hammer brings you his preview and best bets.

The PDC World Darts Championship is almost here to own the festive sporting calendar and thankfully this time we’ll have the usual hair-raising atmosphere back to replace last year’s canned crowd noise. There will be seven of the 10 previous champions in action including the returning Raymond van Barneveld who finds himself in the bottom quarter of the draw that remarkably features five of them, while there are plenty of other storylines and sub-plots for the Alexandra Palace faithful to enjoy.

Just for starters, Steve Beaton makes a record 31st consecutive appearance in a World Championship against history-maker Fallen Sherrock, the legendary and ageless 67-year-old Paul Lim is back for a 25th attempt and is in a quarter that includes the second-youngest ever participant Fabian Schmutzler (16), while the Australian father and son duo of Ray and Ky Smith are also in the same section. Who is best value from the ‘Big Four’ Gerwyn Price is bidding to become the fourth player to retain the PDC world title behind Phil Taylor, Gary Anderson and Adrian Lewis but obviously this time he’ll have to do it with a deafening mix of cheers and jeers. Last year he was able to come through several nail-biting last set deciders in the early rounds without boos to put him off before producing his showstopping best towards the very end to lift the Sid Waddell Trophy and become world number one. Indeed, peaking at the right time has become almost a trademark ability of the Iceman over the past couple of seasons and as long as he avoids any early scares against the likes of Kim Huybrechts, Stephen Bunting, Dirk van Duijvenbode or, dare I say it, Fallon Sherrock, then we can surely expect him to get stronger the deeper he progresses. Read: Gerwyn Price exclusive interview ahead of the worlds

He’s a worthy favourite at a best of 4/1 and we know he can also defy boos to win the big titles but considering he’s ‘only’ added one major to his 2021 title tally of five, there has been enough signs this season to suggest value could lie elsewhere. Price, whose solitary major this season came at the recent Grand Slam of Darts where he again came to the fore at the business end of the tournament to swot a tired Peter Wright aside, told us in a pre-tournament interview that he ranks Jonny Clayton as his biggest rival even though the Ferret is fourth favourite at 7/1. Clayton has without doubt enjoyed the best year out of anyone by scooping up four TV titles among his haul of six in a career-launching 2021, including the Premier League, World Grand Prix, Masters and World Series, while his seasonal average of 98.49 is third best on tour behind MVG (99.34) and Price (99.23). His whole aura on the oche has changed dramatically since this time last year where he hadn’t previously won an individual TV title while his all-round statistics over the past 12 months have been nothing short of phenomenal. He did look out of sorts at the recent Players Championship Finals – albeit the cold, drafty conditions seemed to affect everyone – and he was soundly beaten by Price at the Grand Slam, so he will be looking for some friendly revenge should they meet in the quarter-finals. Clayton has never gone beyond round three at the Ally Pally before but he’s obviously never played here with this kind of winners’ mentality. As for 13/2 third favourite Wright, well he’s put himself right back into contention with a return to form just when his sparkling form of the summer was beginning to turn into a distant memory. Snakebite was untouchable en route to landing his maiden World Matchplay back in July but after picking up a fifth title of the season as month later, he lost his touch and didn’t really come close to challenging in any event until his remarkable comeback against Michael Smith got him into the Grand Slam final. He was mentally shot for the final a few hours later but then went and won the Players Championship Finals a week later despite Ryan Searle’s heroics and now he returns to the scene of his finest hour two years ago. His average of 97.59 is the fifth highest overall but it would have been higher had it not been for his worrying spell of form. Michael van Gerwen is Price’s fourth favourite for glory but more importantly the bookies have him second at 4/1 to pick up his fourth world title despite a complete major drought in 2021. Statistically he’s just about at the top for averages and produced some mesmerising displays on plenty of occasions to put him there or thereabouts but ultimately he’s fallen short at key moments and has only managed to reach one major final at the European Championship, where he lost to Rob Cross. He did pick up the televised Nordic Darts Masters against Fallon Sherrock and a floor title towards the very end of the season but his fear factor has certainly diminished even though everyone knows his A-game is still probably too much for his main rivals. He’s just not doing it enough times under pressure. Yet. Now I’ve never traditionally backed MVG but he has a fairly decent quarter which has the prospect of early meetings with future majors winners in Chris Dobey, Luke Humphries or indeed Dave Chisnall and he’ll probably end it with a clash against a former world champion in Gary Anderson or Rob Cross. If he can get that A game going consistently then by the time the business end of the tournament comes, you’d think is renewed confidence could take him to top gear as he bids to stamp his authority on the game again. Here, I’ll work my way through each quarter in search of value for the title and/or to reach the semi-finals… Quarter One (1) Gerwyn Price v Ritchie Edhouse/Lihao Wen

(32) Kim Huybrechts v Steve Beaton/Fallon Sherrock

(16) Stephen Bunting v Ross Smith/Jeff Smith

(17) Dirk van Duijvenbode v Jermaine Wattimena/Boris Koltsov

(8) Jonny Clayton v Keane Barry/Royden Lam

(25) Gabriel Clemens v Lewy Williams/Toyokazu Shibata

(9) Michael Smith v Ron Meulenkamp/Lisa Ashton

(24) Glen Durrant v Willie O'Connor/Danny Lauby Most people will be expecting a Gerwyn Price v Jonny Clayton quarter-final but just imagine the narrative if Fallon Sherrock beats the world champion in round three? Not only would it see her send more shockwaves through the sport than ever before, but it would move her high in the rankings to guarantee a Tour Card and surely rubber stamp her inclusion in next year’s Premier League. Nevertheless, Price won’t be fearing the Queen of the Palace or anyone in this tournament – let alone this top section – but Jonny Clayton could come unstuck against Michael Smith in round four. Bully Boy has a fairly comfortable passage until this point and he’s in a much better place than this time last year when his negative body language on the oche contributed to him slumping to an awful defeat to Jason Lowe that summed up the season. It was a watershed moment for him, however, and since then he seems to have sorted out the mental side of his game in the sense that he’s not visibly getting bogged down by bad patches and also keep his cool when on a hot streak. CLICK HERE to back Smith for the title with Sky Bet This helped him maintain a fantastic rhythm of ruthless darts against Michael van Gerwen in a best-of-31 leg match at the Grand Slam of Darts as he picked up his first major ranking victory over the Dutchman and reached the semi-finals, where only Wright’s Lazarus style comeback denied him. Even during that eight-leg losing streak, he kept his head and didn’t play too badly at all. He didn’t choke. Smith has also picked up a couple of floor titles this season and while that’s a completely different kind of pressure, both meant a lot to him and gave him that winning mentality he appeared to have lost. If Clayton’s vulnerability in the last couple of tournaments continues, then the 2018 runner-up can take advantage and give himself a shot at Price. As you'll see in my staking plan, rather than back him at 13/2 to come through the quarter, I'm instead going to show a little more faith and back him outright at 28/1 each-way, when you consider he'd arguably be favourite to beat any of his prospective semi-final opponents below.

Quarter Two (4) James Wade v Maik Kuivenhoven/Ky Smith

(29) Vincent van der Voort v Adam Hunt/Boris Krcmar

(13) Joe Cullen v Ted Evetts/Jim Williams

(20) Simon Whitlock v Martijn Kleermaker/John Michael

(5) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Florian Hempel/Martin Schindler

(28) Devon Petersen v Jamie Hughes/Raymond Smith

(12) Krzysztof Ratajski v Steve Lennon/Madars Razma

(21) Mervyn King v Ryan Joyce Roman Benecky James Wade is the top seed in this quarter but not only is he second favourite to come through it at 9/2, but he’s a massive 50/1 outsider for the title. It’s one of the few majors he’s never won despite the fact his timing expertise should really come to the fore in a long set-play format– after all, he has won the World Grand Prix twice during the early years of his career. The UK Open champion not gone beyond the quarter-finals since 2013 but he will fancy his chances in this wide open section that includes Dimitri Van den Bergh (3/1), Joe Cullen (7/1) and Krzysztof Ratajski (7/1). The likes of Mervyn King, Simon Whitlock and Ryan Joyce are all spoilers as well as Germany’s Martin Schindler (40/1) who has the game to do damage if he can handle the big occasion like he’s never done before. But I feel this could be the perfect opportunity for Cullen, who is also an eye-catching 66/1 to go the distance. CLICK HERE to back Cullen for the quarter with Sky Bet The Bradford man has enjoyed a superb season which has seen him win a couple of titles and also reach a major semi-final at the European Championship. His record at the Ally Pally was abysmal with 10 successive early exits and only two wins to his name - but he finally seemed to crack his curse last year when defeating Jonny Clayton en route to the fourth round, where he came within the width of a wire on the bullseye from stunning Michael van Gerwen in one of the matches of the tournament. Nobody will faze him in this quarter and if he gets going, the crowd will be playing to the Rockstar’s tune.