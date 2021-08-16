Darts statistician Carl Fletcher reveals which darts players are superior at bringing up the popular 'match treble' ahead of the 2022 William Hill World Darts Championship.
When it comes to landing the Match Treble market - which requires players to win, hit most 180s and land the highest checkout - DIRK VAN DUIJVENBODE is statistically the best in the field having achieved this feat in 37.84% of the matches he played in 2021. The Dutchman potentially faces a tough third-round match against Stephen Bunting and if successful his reward could be a fourth-round encounter against defending champion Gerwyn Price. Winning the Match Treble market against Price would mean causing quite the upset, but he might be value in his earlier matches.
Looking elsewhere my next player to mention is JOE CULLEN. He’s managed to attain the match treble in 31% of his matches this year. Cullen has been drawn in the second quarter – which looks the most open of the four – and you would fancy him to reach at least the last 16 and a potential tie against James Wade, which is definitely winnable for him.
He’s won a couple of Players Championship events in 2021, lost in the final of another two including the final Players Championship event of the year and reached the semi-finals at the European Championships in October. He lost in an absolute thriller last year to Michael van Gerwen but you certainly wouldn’t be surprised to see him go deeper than he ever has before.
RYAN SEARLE and DANNY NOPPERT would be another two to consider following throughout the tournament although they could potentially meet in the third round so they can’t both advance to the latter stages. In that respect it’s a case of siding with the player you expect to win that encounter.
Looking at the stats, Searle has managed to register the match treble across 32.52% of matches in 2021 and Noppert on 30.48% of occasions. Both come into this in superb fettle, ‘Heavy Metal’ having lost in an epic final to Peter Wright in the Players Championship Finals, the most recent event prior to this tournament getting under way. ‘The Freeze’ on the other hand didn’t fare as well, but did reach the semi-finals of the World Grand Prix and the last eight of the European Championship. Both are live outsiders over the festive period.
Watch out too for former handball player FLORIAN HEMPEL. He’s been a bit of a sensation of late, beating Wright in front of the TV cameras in the European Championships and backing this up more recently by reaching the semis of the 27th Players Championship event of 2021. He faces fellow German Martin Schindler in a tough first-round match, before a potential tie versus Dimitri Van Den Bergh. He’s managed to pull off the match treble in 25.45% of his games this year and would probably represent decent value in either of those games.
Scroll further down for the best players at hitting 180s
Looking at other potential bets to give you a bit of longer-term interest in the event I quite like the look of either JOE CULLEN or DIMITRI VAN DEN BERGH to amass the most 180s in the event. Van Den Bergh is the second best hitter of 180s across all events in 2021 at 0.35 per leg. He bettered that ratio during this event last year at 0.43 per leg and the big stage does seem to bring the best out of him.
While Cullen is yet to go deep in this event I’ve already mentioned he’s had a decent year on tour in 2021. His 180 per leg ratio isn’t too far behind the best at 0.32 per leg and during the event last year it was an excellent 0.41 per leg. In that epic encounter against Michael van Gerwen alone he hit 19 in 34 legs.
These two could be destined to clash in the quarters and if that was the case one of these would be guaranteed to be a semi-finalist as a minimum. That in itself would see them go close in the 180 market and splitting stakes could prove to be a wise investment.
One final note would be to back DIRK VAN DUIJVENBODE to bag a 170 checkout during the event. The ‘Big Fish’ seems to be nailed with increasing regularity at the Worlds in recent years. Van Duijvenbode bagged two in last year’s event and has checked this out in seven different matches during 2021, more than any other player in both numerical terms and percentage terms.