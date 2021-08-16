Follow @CarlyFletch and @Darts_Tracker on Twitter

Match Treble Masters

When it comes to landing the Match Treble market - which requires players to win, hit most 180s and land the highest checkout - DIRK VAN DUIJVENBODE is statistically the best in the field having achieved this feat in 37.84% of the matches he played in 2021. The Dutchman potentially faces a tough third-round match against Stephen Bunting and if successful his reward could be a fourth-round encounter against defending champion Gerwyn Price. Winning the Match Treble market against Price would mean causing quite the upset, but he might be value in his earlier matches.

Looking elsewhere my next player to mention is JOE CULLEN. He’s managed to attain the match treble in 31% of his matches this year. Cullen has been drawn in the second quarter – which looks the most open of the four – and you would fancy him to reach at least the last 16 and a potential tie against James Wade, which is definitely winnable for him.

He’s won a couple of Players Championship events in 2021, lost in the final of another two including the final Players Championship event of the year and reached the semi-finals at the European Championships in October. He lost in an absolute thriller last year to Michael van Gerwen but you certainly wouldn’t be surprised to see him go deeper than he ever has before.

CLICK HERE NOW FOR ALL THE KEY SEASON STATS ON THE WORLD'S TOP 32 IN OUR WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP GUIDE

RYAN SEARLE and DANNY NOPPERT would be another two to consider following throughout the tournament although they could potentially meet in the third round so they can’t both advance to the latter stages. In that respect it’s a case of siding with the player you expect to win that encounter.

Looking at the stats, Searle has managed to register the match treble across 32.52% of matches in 2021 and Noppert on 30.48% of occasions. Both come into this in superb fettle, ‘Heavy Metal’ having lost in an epic final to Peter Wright in the Players Championship Finals, the most recent event prior to this tournament getting under way. ‘The Freeze’ on the other hand didn’t fare as well, but did reach the semi-finals of the World Grand Prix and the last eight of the European Championship. Both are live outsiders over the festive period.

Watch out too for former handball player FLORIAN HEMPEL. He’s been a bit of a sensation of late, beating Wright in front of the TV cameras in the European Championships and backing this up more recently by reaching the semis of the 27th Players Championship event of 2021. He faces fellow German Martin Schindler in a tough first-round match, before a potential tie versus Dimitri Van Den Bergh. He’s managed to pull off the match treble in 25.45% of his games this year and would probably represent decent value in either of those games.

