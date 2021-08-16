Dutchman Van Gerwen was set to play Chris Dobey in the third round on Tuesday night at Alexandra Palace but a statement from the PDC read: "Michael Van Gerwen has withdrawn from the William Hill World Darts Championship after testing positive for Covid-19 ahead of his match with Chris Dobey.

"Dobey will receive a bye to the last 16 and Tuesday evening’s session will continue with two matches."

Van Gerwen will have been one of the most backed players to win the World Championship but Sky Bet are among the many bookmakers who have announced they will void all bets placed on him to lift the Sid Waddell Trophy for a fourth time.

MVG becomes the third player to have contracted the virus during this year’s tournament.

Vincent Van Der Voort was forced to pull out ahead of his scheduled match against James Wade on Monday, while fellow Dutchman Raymond Van Barneveld tested positive after beginning to feel unwell in the wake of his 3-1 defeat to Rob Cross on Thursday night.

Following Van Barneveld’s positive test, organisers insisted all necessary precautions were in place to safeguard both players and fans at the event.

Van Gerwen’s withdraw will open up the draw, with Dobey set to take on either Dave Chisnall or Luke Humphries for a quarter-final place.