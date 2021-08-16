A review of Thursday's action at the William Hill World Darts Championship, including victories for Gary Anderson, Daryl Gurney and Chris Landman.

EVENING SESSION Nobody watching Gary Anderson's 3-1 victory over Adrian Lewis would've thought they were watching a rerun of the classic finals these two former world champions have thrown up in the past. Anderson, playing with new darts, warmed to the task on his first appearance of the World Championship and was in the end a convincing winner, but to the neutral it was a damp squib which failed to live up to expectations after a bright start. It was Lewis who made the first set interesting, responding to a 116 checkout from Anderson to take out 96 and level, before holding throw for the set after the first 180 of the match. But Jackpot went missing after that and didn't have a single look at double as Anderson raced to the second set, after which the result was never in serious doubt. Anderson won nine of the final 10 legs, finding the treble 20 bed with increased regularity and checking out efficiently to take care of business against the player he beat on this stage for his second world crown in 2016.

"I've got a lot of respect for Aidy, he's one of the good guys," said Anderson. "I'm trying a new set of darts. Practice board, they're going well; (it was) better up there." Anderson will now return after Christmas knowing his scoring has to improve, having averaged under 94. Talk of pre-tournament practice fireworks against Ryan Searle was downplayed as he shifted focus to something more relaxed than a packed Alexandra Palace. "I'm going to have my birthday at home for the first time in nine years! I'm going to enjoy every minute," said the Scot, adding: "I've just got to try and play darts. (Take) each game as it comes, I've not got any high hopes. I'll just throw." Ashton ousted by Dutch demolition job Fallon Sherrock's introduction remains eagerly-awaited but Lisa Ashton's appearance at the World Championship was only brief, as she fell to a 3-0 defeat to Ron Meulenkamp. Ashton averaged 74 and missed 11 of her 13 darts at double, never leading in any of the three sets and never seriously looking like there might be another famous story written on this famous stage. Meulenkamp will need to do more if he's to progress further, neither player here able to find a 180 during the course of a low-scoring match which failed to throw up meaningful drama and ended as had long appeared certain. Ryan Meikle threw five 180s in a 3-0 defeat of Fabian Schmutzler but the match of the night saw William O'Connor fend off a fightback from Danny Lauby and win 3-2. O'Connor played some excellent darts early on but after surrendering a 2-0 lead, will no doubt have been relieved to tumble over the line with a 19-dart leg to finally end Lauby's spirited resistance.

AFTERNOON SESSION Daryl Gurney overcame Ricky Evans in a thrilling clash at the PDC World Darts Championship - before they had another crowd-pleasing duel to see whose version of Cristiano Ronaldo's suiiii celebration was better. And if that wasn't enough, SuperChin had the fans almost singing to his tone-deaf tune during a rendition off his own entrance music following his post-match interview.

The match was almost as entertaining, with Gurney throwing six of the nine 180s in a 3-1 victory that was about to go to a deciding set only for Evans to agonisingly miss three clear darts at a double when level at 2-2 in the fourth. Gurney came back to hit tops with his last dart in hand to seal his spot in the third round while he averaged 95.9 compared to his opponent's 93.11 and also had superior finishing stats of 11/26 as Evans spurned 17 of his 24 attempts at doubles. Rapid, who thrilled the fans with a ridiculously quick-fire 167 checkout against Nitin Kumar last night, produced similarly stunning finish from 146 in the opening set which he went on to win.

Scott Mitchell endured a nightmare Ally Pally debut as he won just two legs during his 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Chris Landman. The former Lakeside champion, who regularly contended for BDO honours before earning his PDC Tour Card in January 2020, was a warm favourite to come through his opening test but produced a shocking display of finishing as his unheralded Dutch opponent ran away with it. Mitchell missed his first 14 attempts at doubles before finally pinning tops when trailing 2-0 in the third set and although he forced a deciding leg, Landman pinched it to snuff out any threat of a stunning comeback. Both players averaged 88, but the winner crucially pinned nine of his 15 attempts at doubles and hit three of the four 180s.